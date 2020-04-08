Avwap

Main features:

Automatic Daily VWAP (perfect reset every day at 00:00 server time)

8 price types for calculation: Close, (H+L+C)/3, (H+L)/2, (O+C)/2, (O+H+L+C)/4 and more

Anchored VWAP mode: just drag the vertical line to any point in the past and VWAP instantly recalculates from that moment

Color, thickness and vertical line style 100% customizable (you choose how you want to view the anchor)

No labels or texts on the chart

Extremely optimized code

The big advantage of Anchored VWAP:

The regular daily VWAP only works for the current day.

Anchored VWAP allows you to:

See exactly what the volume-weighted average price was since the bottom of the last bullish/bearish swing

Analyze the fair price since breaking an important region

Visual backtest strategies based on VWAP from any chosen point

Accurately identify whether price is trading above or below accumulated volume since a specific event (news, gap opening, etc.)

In summary: while normal VWAP shows “what is happening today”, anchored VWAP shows “what is happening since the point I consider relevant”. This completely changes how you read price.

Ideal for:

Price Action

Tape Reading / Volume Profile

Day Trade and Swing Trade

Operations in indexes, stocks, futures and forex