Avwap
- Indicators
- Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Avwap
Main features:
Automatic Daily VWAP (perfect reset every day at 00:00 server time)
8 price types for calculation: Close, (H+L+C)/3, (H+L)/2, (O+C)/2, (O+H+L+C)/4 and more
Anchored VWAP mode: just drag the vertical line to any point in the past and VWAP instantly recalculates from that moment
Color, thickness and vertical line style 100% customizable (you choose how you want to view the anchor)
No labels or texts on the chart
Extremely optimized code
The big advantage of Anchored VWAP:
The regular daily VWAP only works for the current day.
Anchored VWAP allows you to:
See exactly what the volume-weighted average price was since the bottom of the last bullish/bearish swing
Analyze the fair price since breaking an important region
Visual backtest strategies based on VWAP from any chosen point
Accurately identify whether price is trading above or below accumulated volume since a specific event (news, gap opening, etc.)
In summary: while normal VWAP shows “what is happening today”, anchored VWAP shows “what is happening since the point I consider relevant”. This completely changes how you read price.
Ideal for:
Price Action
Tape Reading / Volume Profile
Day Trade and Swing Trade
Operations in indexes, stocks, futures and forex