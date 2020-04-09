TrendLine Pending Order Tool

This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order. It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.



You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is very useful, as you can program orders to be opened and exit the screen, very functional for chart patterns, when the price reaches ascending and descending support and resistance lines, both such as horizontal and vertical.

With the latest update, you can place multiple lines.

Improvements that will be implemented: Breakout function, will open orders when the price breaks the line and closes.



