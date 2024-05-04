News Dashboard Pro
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Certainly! Let me provide descriptions for the News Filter tools available on both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms:
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News Filter for MT4:
- Description:
- The News Filter for MT4 is an expert advisor (EA) template that allows traders to manage their positions during news events.
- It downloads news data from investing.com without using any external DLLs (Dynamic Link Libraries).
- Traders can customize their actions based on news releases.
- Features:
- Automatic News Detection: The EA identifies news events and allows you to specify actions during news time.
- Customizable Pauses: You can set time intervals before and after news releases when the EA pauses trading.
- Filtering Weak, Medium, and Strong News: Choose which news events to consider.
- Draw Lines on Charts: The tool can draw lines on the chart to highlight news events.
- Alerts: Receive alerts before news releases.
- Description:
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News Filter EA for MT5:
- Description:
- The News Filter EA for MT5 provides similar functionality as the MT4 version.
- It filters trades during news releases, allowing traders to avoid volatile market conditions.
- The EA is compatible with MT5 and does not require DLLs.
- Features:
- Economic News Filtering: Prevents trading during significant news events.
- Customizable Trading Hours: Specify when the filter should be active.
- Risk Management Options: Manage risk effectively.
- These tools enhance your trading strategy by helping you navigate volatile news events more effectively. Remember to integrate them wisely into your overall trading plan!
- Description:
My doubts were not clarified. I do not recommend.