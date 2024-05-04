News Dashboard Pro

2

Certainly! Let me provide descriptions for the News Filter tools available on both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms:

  1. News Filter for MT4:

    • Description:
      • The News Filter for MT4 is an expert advisor (EA) template that allows traders to manage their positions during news events.
      • It downloads news data from investing.com without using any external DLLs (Dynamic Link Libraries).
      • Traders can customize their actions based on news releases.
    • Features:
      • Automatic News Detection: The EA identifies news events and allows you to specify actions during news time.
      • Customizable Pauses: You can set time intervals before and after news releases when the EA pauses trading.
      • Filtering Weak, Medium, and Strong News: Choose which news events to consider.
      • Draw Lines on Charts: The tool can draw lines on the chart to highlight news events.
      • Alerts: Receive alerts before news releases.

    • News Filter EA for MT5:

      • Description:
        • The News Filter EA for MT5 provides similar functionality as the MT4 version.
        • It filters trades during news releases, allowing traders to avoid volatile market conditions.
        • The EA is compatible with MT5 and does not require DLLs.
      • Features:
        • Economic News Filtering: Prevents trading during significant news events.
        • Customizable Trading Hours: Specify when the filter should be active.
        • Risk Management Options: Manage risk effectively.
      • These tools enhance your trading strategy by helping you navigate volatile news events more effectively. Remember to integrate them wisely into your overall trading plan! 








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    Alexandre Henrique Vassoler
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    Alexandre Henrique Vassoler 2024.06.06 03:31 
     

    My doubts were not clarified. I do not recommend.

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