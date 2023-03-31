Trailing on Last Top Bottom

This tool places stops on your positions





Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester.

Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position

Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position





Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions.

always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom





to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download the free tops and bottoms indicator for metatrade 5





This tool moves the stop of all open positions on the asset where it was inserted