Trailing on Last Top Bottom

5

This tool places stops on your positions


Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester.

  • Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position
  • Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position


Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions.

always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom


to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download the free tops and bottoms indicator for metatrade 5


This tool moves the stop of all open positions on the asset where it was inserted

Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.07.20 14:47 
 

Love the utility and convenience

Recommended products
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Quick Order Closer
Danny Giovanni Romero Lozano
Utilities
Demo Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170598 The fastest on the entire platform, try it with 50 open trades or more This Expert Advisor provides a fast and intuitive way to manage and close open trading positions directly from the chart using a clean button-based interface. With a single click, traders can instantly close positions based on different conditions, improving execution speed and overall trade management efficiency. Key Features Close all open positions instant
Reverse Position
Nindita Giwangkara
Utilities
A simple Reverse Position tool. Just a simple tool to make you reverse your position from e.g long position to short position. This tool also allow you to set SL and Risk to Reward Ratio, so you are safe while reversing your position. Also calculates your all volume order in current open position and reverse all of the open position to make opposite position. works on any symbol, just load the EA and add to your symbol you want to trade.
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
News Dashboard Pro
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
2 (1)
Utilities
Certainly! Let me provide descriptions for the News Filter tools available on both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms: News Filter for MT4 : Description : The News Filter for MT4 is an expert advisor (EA) template that allows traders to manage their positions during news events. It downloads news data from investing.com without using any external DLLs (Dynamic Link Libraries). Traders can customize their actions based on news releases. Features : Automatic News Detection : The
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
Tick Chart Custom
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
Tick Chart Custom Anti-Repaint Persistence & Smart Refresh System One of the most powerful features of this indicator is the "Use Anti-Repaint Persistence" . This function was created so that even if you close MetaTrader 5 or reopen the chart after hours or days, the tick chart will be restored exactly as it was, preserving the exact same visual appearance and all calculated data. This ensures that your indicators (especially those sensitive to bar history) continue working with the same parame
Telegram Utility Close Order and Pause other EAs
Phuc Nguyen Vinh
Utilities
Telegram Utility EA link to any private/public bot and can help you to: Close all Orders Instantly by command. The command is encoded with your custom password and only you know. Telegram bot will tell you when all orders are closed and even Pause all other running EAs in your MT5 Terminal. Pause/Resume any other EAs running in the Terminal with just one click! Export trade report by pips form or money form. Send buy/sell signal to bot or your community ( telegram chat group, telegram channel).
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.46 (24)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with d
FREE
High Frequency Ct
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
This utility copies Market orders, Limit orders, and Stop orders with a focus on high speed and easy setup. The utility works by setting up a Master and one or more Slaves. The setup is quite simple: you just need to define which account is the Master and which account is the Slave, and then set up the same Copy Trade Id for both. For the Slave to recognize the Master's orders, the Copy Trade Id parameter must be the same. Do not use numbers or special characters when setting the Copy Trade Id
AutoShield SL TP Manager
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Utilities
Take the manual stress out of risk management with AutoShield. This utility automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every trade you open, ensuring no position is ever left unprotected . Universal Protection: Automatically detects and updates both active positions and pending orders . Multi-Pair Compatibility: Choose to manage only the current chart or every open symbol on your account simultaneously . Clean Visual Interface: Features a customizable on-chart display showing your
Crypto Zeus Dual Core Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
CRYPTO ZEUS DUAL-CORE PROTOCOL  Advanced Crypto Matrix: Supertrend AI + External Sync Module - [NEW] 24/7 Crypto Unlock: The EA now fully supports weekend trading by auto-detecting Crypto assets. - [NEW] Continuous Trend Rider: Re-enters trades continuously on pullbacks if the macro-trend remains strong, maximizing profit on long runs. - [NEW] Ghost Trailing Stop: Added a virtual trailing stop to fully ride breakouts instead of exiting at fixed Fibo targets. - [NEW] Preset System: Added a buil
Chart Connect
Eliel Do Rosario Batista
Utilities
This EA does not perform trading operations.       It's a       auxiliary visual tool       for graphics synchronization. The “there are no trading operations” error in the validator is expected and intentional. CHARTCONNECT – Chart Synchronizer (Version 1.19) Connect all your charts to the same symbol with just one click. What is CHARTCONNECT? ChartConnect   is a lightweight and efficient tool designed to   automatically synchronize the ticker symbol   of all open charts in MetaTrader 5
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilities
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
Alligator modified
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (6)
Indicators
Alligator Modified is a modification of the classic Alligator indicator designed to help traders visually identify market direction and coordinated line expansion. In addition to displaying the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips, the indicator marks situations when the lines cross and become correctly aligned. This helps distinguish directional Alligator expansion from periods when the lines are intertwined and do not indicate a consistent market direction. A Buy signal appears when the Lips and Teeth cross t
Triage Stock
Leandro Ferreira
Utilities
This utility allows you to quickly switch the charts between symbols of Market Watch window. To switch between the symbols, use the [Up] and [Down] and automatically the next symbol in Market Watch will be showed on the current chart and also current template. If you want to separate a symbol for later analysis, hit Enter and the chart will open in a new tab and you can continue switching the symbols. Set the max bars in chart to 1000 to a great experience.
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Propfirm Guardian Pro
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Utilities
THE ULTIMATE ALL-IN-ONE SUITE FOR EVALUATION & FUNDED TRADERS Are you tired of losing $100k+ prop firm accounts to a single millisecond of slippage, emotional revenge trading, or a minor daily drawdown miscalculation? Most traders don't fail because their strategy is bad. They fail because they break the strict, unforgiving rules of modern prop firms. Meet Propfirm Guardian Pro  (Propfirm Monitor)—the absolute gold standard of risk management, execution, and deep statistical analytics built exp
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
MultiTP ladder
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder  free demo version  on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   MultiTP ladder     How to install the trial: Download the       MultiTP ladder     file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader . The trial is fully functional for 12  hours per demo account . To reset the trial period   (demo accounts only): MetaTrader →
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Smart Risk and Equity Dashboard MT5
Andi Achmad Kustiawan
Utilities
Elevate your trading control with Smart Risk and Equity Dashboard MT5 , an intelligent assistant designed for real-time risk management and account monitoring. More than just displaying numbers, this tool empowers your decision-making with advanced simulation features. Key Features: - Real-Time Account Status: Monitor Balance, Equity, Projected Equity, and Margin Health Bar in one elegant, professional panel. - ️ Risk & Profit Tracker: Automatically tracks your Profits (Daily, Weekly, To
MT5 Trading Assistant Panel
Ramadhan Omurana
Utilities
Apart from psychology, another thing that makes traders successful is risk management. This utility helps the trader in risk management, order management, and monitoring the profits that are made within a certain period. The utility works on the forex market. inputs: The following are inputs that are required before an order is executed ·        Sl- this is the stop loss in pips. ·        Tip: this is the take profit in pips. ·        Risk%: the percentage of the equity that the user wants to ri
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Expert Amazo DEMO
Guilherme Geovanini Fraga
3 (1)
Experts
EXPERT AMAZO DEMO   é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para negociar WIN (mini índice) e WDO (mini dólar) e para ser usado somente em contas DEMO. A operação é baseada na abertura de ordens utilizando alguns indicadores como Sars parabólicos, médias móveis, Bandas de Bollinger, Fibonacci, etc., trabalhando de acordo com 3 modalidades de estratégia, o AMAZO procura prever os movimentos do mercado com operações contra ea favor da tendência.              Entre em nosso Grupo de WhatsAp
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
More from author
VWAP With Alerts
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (6)
Indicators
This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we have added alerts to let you know when the price touches the simple VWAP or when the price crosses the VWAP. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to use new calculations and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Free anchored VWAP indicator for MT5
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.65 (46)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
FREE
Sweet VWAP Anchored MT5
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Save time and make more accurate decisions with Anchored VWAPs If you want to test the power of this tool, you can download the free Anchored VWAPs indicator for MT5 . In addition to this indicator working independently, it is also an extension for the free Sweet VWAP version. This is because when you click in the free version, the VWAP you see at the mouse pointer will be anchored. And for better understanding, what will be anchored there is this indicator, with all its functionalities. This in
Bar Number
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
Indicators
Candle counter This indicator counts and identifies candles based on a longer time frame Bigger Timeframe You can choose the daily timeframe as " Bigger Timeframe ", and run it within any smaller chart. that it will count the bars based on the daily chart . If you pass as a parameter the timeframe " H1 " then the indicator will know how to count the bars inside the H1 chart you just need to run it on smaller charts. The main parameter is the " Bigger Timeframe " which is a larger timeframe than
FREE
VWAP With Alerts MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
Indicators
This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we've incorporated notifications that inform you when the price hits or crosses the VWAP line. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to modify the VWAP calculation, and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Anchored VWAP indicator for MT4 . Parameters:
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Sweet VWAP Aux
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.5 (6)
Indicators
Save time and make more informed decisions with Sweet VWAP Aux If you haven't already downloaded our free VWAP indicator for Metatrader 4 , do it now and experience its incredible capabilities for visualizing anchored vwap. Then come back here and get to know Sweet VWAP Aux - the perfect extension for your Sweet VWAP indicator. With just one click, Sweet VWAP allows you to anchor the VWAP indicator at the point of your choice, saving time and eliminating the need to set it up manually. In additi
OHLC Shifted
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader! The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements. Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across di
FREE
Dino Trader
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Discover the "Agulhadas" Strategy Inspired by popular concepts in the Brazilian market, this strategy combines five technical indicators to identify potential entry and exit points based on trends, market strength, and momentum. Among the indicators used is the famous Didi Index, developed by Odair Aguiar, widely known for representing moving average crossovers. Download the Stock Scanner Here Indicators Used Didi Index ADX Bollinger Bands Trix Stochastic How This Strategy Works The indicator di
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines MTF MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Supports and Resistances, was created to help you identify tops and bottoms automatically on several different timeframes and thus plot these tops and bottoms on the current chart. Let's go to the explanation of the creation of resistances There is a rule field, which you can define what is a top and bottom the top rule is set by default like this: H[ 0 ]<=H[ 1 ] and H[ 1 ]=>H[ 2 ] Where: Element Description H  means   High [0]  means   current   candle [1]  means   previous   candle <=  mean
FREE
Rule Plotter
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (14)
Indicators
Build Your Strategy Yourself This tool allows you to develop your strategies using all the indicators available natively in MetaTrader and any indicators downloaded from the internet that use buffers to display data on the screen. This tool is another reason for you to consider MetaTrader to automate your trading strategies. With it, you can create your own strategy signals in a simple and intuitive way, using any MetaTrader indicator. How Do I Know If My Internet-Downloaded Indicator Uses Buffe
FREE
OHLC Shifted MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Indicators
Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator for MetaTrader! The Previous Day's Close and Bar Shift Indicator is a tool designed to enhance technical analysis and decision-making in trading. With this indicator, you will have access to detailed information about the opening, high, low, and closing levels of any bar, allowing for precise and comprehensive analysis of market movements. Imagine having the ability to nest one timeframe within another, enabling detailed analysis of each bar across di
FREE
Fibonacci on ZigZag
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.93 (14)
Indicators
Mouse You can draw fibonaccis moving the mouse over the zigzag indicator Pin them You can click on fibonacci with this option and it will no longer be deleted unless you click on it again :) Precision The tuned fibonacci gets the precise point in lower timeframes Enjoy it You can ask me for add more features, so please comment and leave your ranting for me to be happy, thank you :)
FREE
Bar Counter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (5)
Indicators
candlestick counter indicator this indicator counts candles that are on the chart of any timeframe a free bar counter for you to download on mt4 the candlestick counter counts how many candles there are inside a larger chart with this candle counter you can do the automatic candlestick count free candlestick count indicator for you to download and count bars automatically bar counter to count the bars count candle counter indicator mt4 count candle bar counter for MT5 If you are interested in th
FREE
Dino Trader Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Scanner for the Agulhadas Strategy This scanner was developed to automate the identification of signals from one of the most popular strategies among Brazilian traders — informally known as “Agulhadas.” The technique uses five main indicators with clear visual rules to identify potential entry and exit points on the chart. With the scanner, you save time and avoid the manual work of finding these opportunities. Download this Scanner Indicator for free here How the Scanner Works The scanner analy
Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Bollinger bands out/in strategy A strategy created by Joe Ross, and very useful for finding trades when the market is overloaded. Indicator You don't need to find where there are entries on the chart, this indicator shows them for you. The entrance The trade is confirmed when the price closes outside the bollinger bands on a candle and the candle after the price closes inside the bands. comment I want to improve this indicator, so you can help me sending me your reviews and comments, thanks :).
FREE
Hide Scale
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
Hide Scale - Tool for Traders Who Want More Screen Space Instructions Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize these keys by clicking the corresponding button and typing a new key on your keyboard. To hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To show the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. Why We Created This Tool We created this Hide Scale tool to help traders who use our Sweet VWAP indicator to
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Have you ever thought about having a scanner that scans all strategies and shows the buy and sell points for all timeframes of that asset, all at the same time? That's exactly what this scanner does. This scanner is designed to display the buy and sell signals you created in the Rule Plotter: strategy creator without programming and run them within this scanner on various assets and different timeframes. The default strategy for Rule Plotter is only bullish and bearish candles. This means that i
FREE
My Candle Patterns
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a demo version of the complete My candle, which can be downloaded here: Candle Patterns Creator With the full version, you can create your own candle rules and modify a traditional candle pattern to be more accurate according to your strategy. The indicator includes several example candle rules, but here I will demonstrate only a few: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-C) or (C < O and (O-C) *2 < C-L a
FREE
First Bar
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
FREE
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor has been designed to test and execute your strategies created within the Rule Plotter indicator. How to use: Download the indicator Rule Plotter - a tool for creating trading systems without the need for programming . Next, develop your strategies within the Rule Plotter indicator. Finally, execute your created strategies using this Expert Advisor. Parameters: Strategy: Your trading system created within the Rule Plotter indicator, allowing you to test and execute your custom
Pattern Wizard
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (2)
Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
Indicators
How to Create an Automated Trading Robot Have you ever wondered how powerful it would be to automate your trading strategies with just a few clicks of the mouse? Imagine having the freedom to create and test different trading strategies without the need to dive into complicated code. With Rule Plotter, this vision becomes a reality. Here we will explore how you can create your own custom trading robot using Rule Plotter, a trade-system creation tool that simplifies the entire process. What is Ru
FREE
Hide Scale MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (4)
Utilities
Hide Scale - The ideal tool for traders who want to maximize chart space How to use Hide Scale Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize the keyboard shortcuts by clicking on the corresponding buttons and choosing a new key for each function. If you want to hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To display the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. The reason behind creating this tool We developed
FREE
Pattern Wizard MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
FREE
Trailing on Last Top Bottom MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss! Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis. The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade e
TrendPlator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy. Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator
Auto Anchored VWAPs MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Unveil Trading Insights with Auto Anchored VWAPs: Auto Anchored VWAPs serve as your guiding companion in the world of trading. These indicators pinpoint crucial market turning points and illustrate them on your chart using VWAP lines. This is a game-changer for traders who employ anchored VWAP strategies. How Does It Work? Identifying High Points: If the highest price of the current candle is lower than the highest price of the previous one, And the previous high is higher than the one before it
Rule Plotter Expert MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
Trading Your Strategies Created with Rule Plotter Indicator with Rule Plotter Expert: Now that you have created your custom strategies using the Rule Plotter Indicator and visualized the arrows indicating entry and exit points on the chart, it's time to bring these strategies to life in the financial markets. With the Rule Plotter Expert, you can trade autonomously and accurately based on these arrows, making the most of the potential of your strategies Turning Arrows into Actions: The arrows ge
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
Filter:
Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.07.20 14:47 
 

Love the utility and convenience

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.07.20 15:51
Thank you so much for taking the time to write a review, Aravind. I really appreciate it!
Reply to review