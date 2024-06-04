Price Retest MT5

4.83

Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strategy:

The Price Retest indicator is designed to notify traders when the price breaks through a key level (support or resistance) and subsequently retests that level. This is a common and effective trading strategy, as retests often provide a confirmation of the breakout's validity and offer an optimal entry point for trades.

Key Components of the Indicator

1. **Identification of Key Levels**:

   - **Support Levels**: Price levels where the asset historically finds buying interest and tends to reverse upward.

   - **Resistance Levels**: Price levels where the asset historically faces selling pressure and tends to reverse downward.

2. **Breakout Detection**:

   - The indicator continuously monitors the price and identifies when it breaks through predefined key levels (either support or resistance).

3. **Retest Detection**:

   - After a breakout, the indicator watches for the price to move back towards the broken level, signifying a retest.

   - Retests are important because they often provide a confirmation that the breakout was not false and that the price level has effectively flipped roles (support becomes resistance and vice versa).

4. **Notifications**:

   - The indicator sends notifications when a breakout occurs and again when a retest happens.

   - Notifications can be in the form of alerts on the trading platform, emails, or push notifications to a mobile device.

And if you don't know how to break and retest works, please observe or learn how, and don't expect support from free items.

The Price Retest indicator is a powerful tool for identifying potential trading opportunities based on breakouts and retests of key levels. By providing timely notifications, it helps traders stay informed and make more informed decisions. However, it’s essential to combine the indicator with comprehensive analysis and sound risk management practices to enhance trading success.


Reviews 8
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:43 
 

works for me

RetiredGuy
96
RetiredGuy 2025.05.03 07:05 
 

This a great tool when added with another indicator I use it gives clarity of when to take a trade. Thanks so much for taking the time to make this indicator I greatly appreciate it.

Roxylove
54
Roxylove 2024.10.16 16:29 
 

Great tool

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Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:43 
 

works for me

RetiredGuy
96
RetiredGuy 2025.05.03 07:05 
 

This a great tool when added with another indicator I use it gives clarity of when to take a trade. Thanks so much for taking the time to make this indicator I greatly appreciate it.

Roxylove
54
Roxylove 2024.10.16 16:29 
 

Great tool

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.20 03:43 
 

A estratégia é muito boa mas o indicador está removendo as setas, isso está atrapalhando na hora de automatizar esse indicador

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.09.05 12:47 
 

Not a bad indicator

George Effanga
67
George Effanga 2024.07.04 18:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrew Ocampo
115
Andrew Ocampo 2024.06.22 21:02 
 

great indicator , im testing . 70% trades profit, im tryng diferent settings , but great tool!

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2024.06.10 19:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.06.11 06:21
Thank you. Wish you all the best and happy trading.
Reply to review