Global Markets ExpertAdvisor

This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                             



 SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading

  EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this EA adapts to various market conditions with ease. Here’s what makes SHEERAN stand out:

Key Features:

  1. Customizable Stop Loss & Take Profit by Timeframe: Tailor your risk and reward parameters for each timeframe, allowing for precise control and optimized profitability. SHEERAN adapts, giving you the flexibility of different stop loss and take profit levels on M30 and H4, but it can be modified.

  2. Sophisticated Signal Detection with Trend Reversal Logic: SHEERAN identifies high-probability trend reversal points based on specific technical indicators and price action(volume), ensuring entry points that align with market momentum. The logic aims to capitalize on shifts in trend while avoiding false signals.

  3. Risk Management at Its Core: SHEERAN places a strong emphasis on risk management, with dynamic adjustments minimizing execution errors. This ensures smoother operations, even in volatile market conditions.

  4. Streamlined User Interface: The intuitive interface makes setup and adjustments effortless, even for those who are new to EAs. Global inputs simplify parameter management, allowing for easy configuration across different timeframes and trading pairs.

Why Choose SHEERAN?

This EA embodies the combined expertise of advanced algorithmic trading and user-driven insights, creating a seamless trading experience. SHEERAN isn’t just a tool; it’s a trading partner that aligns with your strategy, adapts to market conditions, and delivers consistent performance.

Ideal For:

  • Intraday Traders looking for precise control over short and medium-terms trades.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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