Fibonacci Auto

Automatically plots Fibo levels, based on the High & Low prices from the specified time frame

Multiple bars may be united: e.g. you can get a Fibo based on the 10-days Highs and Lows

My #1 Utility: 66+ features, including this indicator  |  Contact me for any questions  |  MT4 version

  • Helps to see potential reversal levels;
  • Patterns formed at the Fibo levels tend to be stronger;
  • Significantly reduces the time spent on manual plotting;

    Settings:

    • Timeframe to calculate the base High & Low prices
    • Amount of periods to calculate the base prices
    • Current (floating) bar may be included / excluded
    • Each level may be customized, or disabled (set 0 to turn off)
    • You can also disable the whole group of levels: separetely for main, Up and Down extensions
    • Line colors, style and thickness 
    • Level prices may enabled / disabled
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    5 (12)
    Indicators
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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