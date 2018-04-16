BB Classic

4

Automated medium-term Expert Advisor.

It is based on Bollinger Bands.

The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1.

The robot should be optimized for use on other instruments.

The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc.

The results obtained in the strategy tester are identical to the results of real trading.

Since the results for Control points are close to results of optimization in every tick mode, the EA allows for quick optimization using Control points.


Parameters

  • Mode — lot size calculation mode.
  • Lots — lot size.
    • If Mode=true, the EA automatically determines the Lots value.
    • If Mode=false, the lot size is set manually.
    • If Mode=false, and the Lots value is set incorrectly, the EA adjust the Lots value.
  • Risk — risk parameter. If Risk=10, this means 10% of the account.
  • M — period of moving averages in Bollinger Bands.
  • Magic — magic number of orders to make all orders of the EA unique.
  • Trail — trailing stop activation mode. If Trail=true and Stop_Loss is greater than zero, trailing stop is activated.

  • TrailStop (38 = 0.0038) — trailing stop control parameter.
  • TrailStep (21 = 0.0021) — trailing stop control parameter.
  • MinProfit (10 = 0.0010) — trailing stop control parameter.

  • Stop_Loss (45 = 0.0045) — stop loss.
  • TakeProfit (200 = 0.0200) — take profit.
Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:13 
 

4 * for the developer's work.

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5 (4)
Experts
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.67 (3)
Experts
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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
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Stefan Stoyanov
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This indicator shows the market entry and exit points. It is good for both beginners and professional traders. The product works on any timeframe and financial instrument. The indicator is designed for scalping. It does not redraw. It is based on the divergence between two moving averages, which have a special smoothing algorithm. The first moving average is colored in Magenta . It indicates the general movement of the trend. The second moving average is colored in LawnGreen . It appears on the
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Stefan Stoyanov
Experts
This trading system ( Multi scalper EA) uses no indicators. The EA tracks positive and negative tick movements in real time. The program calculates the difference between highest and lowest price deviations and averages the results. If the averaging result exceeds price_slippage , it is replaced with the calculated value. If the tick volatility increases, then the value of price_slippage is also expected to rise. The EA calculates the differences between positive and negative price movements and
Merlin
Stefan Stoyanov
Indicators
The algorithm of the indicator is based on the fact that the price is attracted to the slow moving average The same applies to a fast moving average that moves around a slow moving average These moving averages have a special smoothing algorithm. When the fast Moving average goes up and is below the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Buy entry When the fast Moving average goes down and is above the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a positio
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:13 
 

4 * for the developer's work.

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