BB Classic

Automated medium-term Expert Advisor.

It is based on Bollinger Bands.

The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1.

The robot should be optimized for use on other instruments.

The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc.

The results obtained in the strategy tester are identical to the results of real trading.

Since the results for Control points are close to results of optimization in every tick mode, the EA allows for quick optimization using Control points.





Parameters

Mode — lot size calculation mode.

— lot size calculation mode. Lots — lot size.

— lot size. If Mode =true, the EA automatically determines the Lots value.

=true, the EA automatically determines the value.

If Mode =false, the lot size is set manually.

=false, the lot size is set manually.

If Mode =false, and the Lots value is set incorrectly, the EA adjust the Lots value.

=false, and the value is set incorrectly, the EA adjust the value. Risk — risk parameter. If Risk =10, this means 10% of the account.

— risk parameter. If =10, this means 10% of the account. M — period of moving averages in Bollinger Bands.

— period of moving averages in Bollinger Bands. Magic — magic number of orders to make all orders of the EA unique.

— magic number of orders to make all orders of the EA unique. Trail — trailing stop activation mode. If Trail=true and Stop_Loss is greater than zero, trailing stop is activated.

TrailStop (38 = 0.0038) — trailing stop control parameter.

(38 = 0.0038) — trailing stop control parameter. TrailStep (21 = 0.0021) — trailing stop control parameter.

(21 = 0.0021) — trailing stop control parameter. MinProfit (10 = 0.0010) — trailing stop control parameter.