ASSISTANT FOR YOUR POSITIONS

🛡 Exp Assistant for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 Automatic assistant for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Virtual Stops and position management in MetaTrader. Exp Assistant helps traders protect and manage open positions when trading manually or when another Expert Advisor does not provide enough trade-management tools.

















🎬 Watch How Exp Assistant Works The video shows how Assistant helps manage positions with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Virtual Stops and a convenient chart control panel.





🛡 Exp Assistant for MT4 and MT5 One practical idea for both terminals: automatically accompany your positions with protection, trailing and useful chart information.





🚀 What is Exp Assistant?

Exp Assistant is an Expert Advisor utility for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 created to help traders manage open positions more safely and conveniently.

If you trade manually, or if your trading robot does not set Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop or Breakeven, Assistant can take over this support task. It can automatically add protective levels, move Stop Loss to breakeven, activate trailing stop, use Parabolic SAR trailing, and manage virtual stop levels directly from the chart.

This is not a signal robot and not a “profit generator”. It is a trade-management assistant. Its job is to help you organize your positions, protect trades, reduce routine manual actions and make trade support more structured.

🛡 Automatic SL / TP Assistant can automatically set Stop Loss and Take Profit for open positions. 📈 Trailing Stop Use classic trailing stop or Parabolic SAR trailing to follow price movement. ⚖ Breakeven Move Stop Loss to breakeven when the trade reaches the configured profit level. 👁 Virtual Stops Use virtual Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop and Breakeven controlled by the EA.





🖥 Assistant Working Example The panel allows the trader to control protection and trade-management functions directly from the chart.





⭐ Why Traders Use Assistant

Automatically sets Stop Loss for positions that do not have protection

for positions that do not have protection Automatically sets Take Profit for open trades

for open trades Activates classic Trailing Stop with configurable distance and step

with configurable distance and step Moves Stop Loss to Breakeven after the trade reaches the selected profit

after the trade reaches the selected profit Supports Parabolic SAR trailing for dynamic Stop Loss movement

for dynamic Stop Loss movement Can use Virtual Stop Loss and Virtual Take Profit

Can use Virtual Trailing Stop and Virtual Breakeven

Shows useful account and position information through the EAPADPRO panel

through the EAPADPRO panel Displays the end time of the current bar directly on the chart

directly on the chart Can help manual traders and EA users when another robot has limited position-management features

⚠ Important: Assistant does not predict market direction. It manages positions according to your settings. Incorrect Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Breakeven or virtual stop settings can still lead to losses.





🧩 Main Functions of Exp Assistant

Assistant is useful because it combines several important trade-management functions in one simple chart panel.

Function What it does Open BUY / SELL Allows manual opening of BUY and SELL positions from the panel. Stop Loss / Take Profit Automatically sets real protective and target levels for positions. Classic Trailing Stop Moves Stop Loss after the price according to distance and step settings. Breakeven Moves Stop Loss to entry price or into a small profit after reaching a profit threshold. Parabolic SAR Trailing Moves Stop Loss using Parabolic SAR values and configured distance. Virtual Stops Manages hidden virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart. Virtual Trailing and Breakeven Applies trailing and breakeven logic without placing visible server-side levels. Bar Time Displays the remaining time of the current candle. Account Information Shows useful account, symbol and trade data in the panel.





🛡 Stop Loss and Take Profit Automation

The first and most important function of Assistant is automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement.

If a position is opened without protection, Assistant can detect it and apply the configured Stop Loss and Take Profit distances in points. This is useful for manual trading, semi-automatic trading or robots that open trades but do not manage protective levels.

StopLoss defines the number of negative points from the entry price where the position should be closed by the server. If StopLoss is 0, this function is disabled.

TakeProfit defines the number of positive points from the entry price where the position should be closed by the server. If TakeProfit is 0, this function is disabled.

Parameter Meaning StopLoss Distance in broker points for server-side Stop Loss. TakeProfit Distance in broker points for server-side Take Profit. 0 value The selected function is disabled. Minimum Stop Level The value must be allowed by the broker. Too small values can cause trading errors.





🛡 Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit Assistant can automatically apply Stop Loss and Take Profit according to your configured distances.





⚠ Broker rule: Stop Loss and Take Profit distances must be equal to or greater than the minimum stop level allowed by your broker. If the value is too small, MetaTrader may return an error and the level will not be placed.





📈 Classic Trailing Stop

Classic Trailing Stop allows Assistant to move Stop Loss behind the price when the trade moves in your favor.

You can define when trailing should start, how far the Stop Loss should be from the current price, and how often the Stop Loss should be modified.

If ProfitTrailing is enabled, trailing starts only after the position reaches profit. If it is disabled, trailing can start immediately after the position is opened, depending on your settings.

Trailing Parameter Purpose SetTrailingStop Enables or disables classic trailing stop. ProfitTrailing Starts trailing only after the position becomes profitable. StartTrailingPoint Profit level in points where trailing should begin. TrailingStop Distance in points from current price to the calculated Stop Loss. TrailingStep Step in points for the next Stop Loss modification.





📈 Trailing Stop Management Classic trailing can help protect floating profit by moving Stop Loss after the price.





⚖ Breakeven: Move Stop Loss to Safe Zone

Breakeven is one of the most useful functions for manual traders. It allows Assistant to move Stop Loss to the opening price or to a small profit after the trade reaches the configured profit level.

For example, if you want to move Stop Loss to breakeven when the position gains +10 points, you can set the breakeven function to activate after 10 points of profit.

If you want to lock a small profit, you can move Stop Loss not exactly to entry price, but several points above or below the opening price depending on the position direction.

Breakeven Parameter Meaning BreakEven Enables or disables breakeven function. LevelProfit Profit in points required before breakeven is activated. LevelWLoss Stop Loss offset from entry price after breakeven activation. Minimum Stop Level The final Stop Loss position must satisfy broker restrictions.





⚖ Breakeven Settings Breakeven can help reduce risk after the market has already moved in the direction of your trade.





📍 Trailing Stop by Parabolic SAR

Assistant can also use Parabolic SAR as a dynamic trailing method.

In this mode, the Stop Loss can be modified according to the current Parabolic SAR value. For BUY positions, the Stop Loss is modified when Parabolic SAR is below the price. For SELL positions, the Stop Loss is modified when Parabolic SAR is above the price.

This method can be useful when the trader wants trailing logic based on an indicator rather than only a fixed distance from the current price.

SAR Parameter Purpose TrailingStopSAR Enables or disables trailing by Parabolic SAR. SAR_TF Timeframe used for Parabolic SAR trailing. step Parabolic SAR step parameter. maximum Parabolic SAR maximum parameter. DistanceFromSAR Additional distance in points from the SAR value if used in your settings.





📍 Parabolic SAR Trailing Example Parabolic SAR trailing gives another way to move Stop Loss dynamically according to indicator values.





👁 Virtual Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing and Breakeven

Assistant can work not only with real server-side levels, but also with virtual levels.

Virtual Stop Loss and Virtual Take Profit are displayed on the chart as lines, but they are not placed as broker-side Stop Loss or Take Profit levels. When price crosses the virtual level, Assistant sends a close command to the trading server.

This can be useful when the trader wants to hide levels from the broker or manage protection more flexibly. But it also has important limitations.

Mode How it works Real Stop Loss / Take Profit Levels are placed on the broker server and can work even if your terminal disconnects. Virtual Stop Loss / Take Profit Levels are controlled by Assistant and require the terminal to be running and connected. Virtual Trailing Stop Trailing logic is managed internally by the EA without visible server-side levels. Virtual Breakeven Breakeven logic is handled by Assistant without placing real Stop Loss immediately.





👁 Virtual Stop Management Virtual levels are controlled by the EA and displayed on the chart as management lines. 🧩 Real and Virtual Stop Levels Assistant can switch between real and virtual management, depending on how you configure the control panel.





⚠ Virtual Stop warning: virtual levels work only while the terminal is running, connected to the broker and Assistant is active. If the computer, VPS, internet connection or terminal stops working, virtual levels cannot close positions.





🖥 Control Panel on the Chart

Assistant is controlled directly from the chart panel. You can enable or disable important functions, change values, monitor position status and see key account information without opening many MetaTrader windows.

The panel is based on the EAPADPRO interface concept, which makes the assistant more visual and easier to use.

🖥 Assistant Control Panel The chart panel allows the trader to control the assistant and see key information directly on the trading chart. 📊 Account and Position Information Useful information helps the trader understand what the assistant is doing and how positions are currently managed.





⚙ Main Settings You Should Understand

Assistant is simple in concept, but it includes many important settings. The full list is available in the product documentation. Below are the main settings you should understand before using it on a real account.

Setting Why it matters VirtualStops Enables virtual Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop and Breakeven logic. SetSLTPonlytoZEROprices Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit only when current levels are zero. TypeofPositions Defines which positions should be monitored: all, only BUY or only SELL. MagicOrders Magic numbers of positions to monitor. Multiple Magic numbers can be separated by commas. SecondsToRefresh How often the panel information is updated. STEP_StopLoss Step for changing Stop Loss values from the panel. STEP_TakeProfit Step for changing Take Profit values from the panel. STEP_TrailingStop Step for changing Trailing Stop values from the panel. STEP_LevelProfit Step for changing breakeven activation level. STEP_LevelWLoss Step for changing breakeven offset level. STEP_DistanceFromSar Step for changing the distance from Parabolic SAR.





📘 Want the full parameter list? Open the complete Assistant Settings documentation before using virtual stops, trailing, breakeven or Magic-number filtering on a real account.





📌 Points, Not “Universal Pips”

Assistant settings are based on broker points. This is important because MetaTrader symbols can have different digit formats.

For 5-digit or 3-digit brokers, one point is the smallest price step such as 0.00001 or 0.001. For 4-digit or 2-digit brokers, one point is usually 0.0001 or 0.01.

Always check your symbol specification and broker stop level before deciding the Stop Loss, Take Profit or Trailing Stop value.

Broker Format Example of 1 Point 5 digits 0.00001 3 digits 0.001 4 digits 0.0001 2 digits 0.01





✅ When Assistant Can Be Useful

You trade manually and want automatic SL / TP support.

Your Expert Advisor opens positions but does not manage Stop Loss or Take Profit.

You want to add trailing stop to positions opened manually or by another EA.

You want automatic breakeven after the position reaches profit.

You want to test virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit logic.

You want Parabolic SAR trailing without programming your own EA.

You want to monitor only selected positions by Magic number.

You want a clear chart panel with useful trade-management information.





⚠ When You Must Be Careful

Assistant does not choose trade direction and does not analyze the market for you.

Too small Stop Loss / Take Profit values can be rejected by broker stop-level restrictions.

Virtual stops require a running terminal and stable connection.

Trailing Stop can constantly modify Stop Loss if configured too tightly.

Breakeven must respect the minimum stop level of the broker.

MagicOrders must be configured correctly if you want to manage only specific positions.

Always test Assistant on demo before using it on a real account.





🌐 Broker, VPS and Terminal Recommendations

Assistant works with position modification, closing commands, virtual levels and trailing logic. That means execution quality and terminal stability matter.

✅ Recommended Stable broker execution

Known minimum Stop Level

Reasonable spread and low requotes

Stable internet connection

Reliable VPS if using virtual stops

Demo testing before live trading ⚠ Check Carefully Stop Level and Freeze Level

Spread widening during news

Slippage during position closing

Whether your terminal stays connected

Correct Magic number filtering

Broker restrictions on order modification





🛠 How to Install Assistant

Installation is standard for MQL5 Market products. After installation, attach Assistant to the chart and configure which positions it should monitor and how it should apply protection.

Step Action 1 Download Assistant for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. 2 Open MetaTrader and log in to the MQL5 account used for the product. 3 Install Assistant from the Market section of the terminal. 4 Open the chart of the symbol where positions should be monitored. 5 Attach Assistant to the chart from Navigator → Expert Advisors. 6 Enable Algo Trading / Auto Trading. 7 Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings window. 8 Set StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop, Breakeven and VirtualStops settings. 9 Configure TypeofPositions and MagicOrders if you need filtering. 10 Open a demo position and check how Assistant modifies or manages it before live use.









🆚 Assistant vs Managing Positions Manually

Manual management is possible, but it is easy to forget to place Stop Loss, miss the breakeven moment, set trailing too late or leave positions without protection. Assistant helps automate these routine actions according to predefined rules.

Manual Position Management Exp Assistant Trader must set Stop Loss and Take Profit manually Assistant can set SL / TP automatically Trailing Stop requires constant attention Assistant can trail positions by rules Breakeven moment can be missed Assistant can move Stop Loss to breakeven automatically Virtual stops require manual control Assistant can manage virtual levels on the chart Hard to manage positions from different systems Assistant can filter positions by direction and Magic number





📌 Practical Recommendations Before You Start

Start on a demo account.

Check your broker minimum Stop Level before setting SL / TP values.

Use realistic point values for your symbol digits.

Do not set trailing too close to the current price.

Use SetSLTPonlytoZEROprices if you do not want Assistant to constantly overwrite existing levels.

Use MagicOrders carefully if other Expert Advisors trade on the same account.

Use a VPS if you rely on virtual stops.

Remember that virtual stops are not broker-side protection.

Check the Experts and Journal tabs if a level is not placed.

Test each function separately before enabling all functions together.





⚠ Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Exp Assistant is a position-management utility. It can help set and manage Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Breakeven and virtual levels, but it cannot guarantee profit or prevent all losses. Market gaps, slippage, broker delays, requotes, terminal disconnection and incorrect settings can affect the final result.





🏁 Final Thoughts

Exp Assistant is created for traders who want more control over open positions without constantly modifying every trade manually.

It is especially useful for manual traders, semi-automatic systems and Expert Advisors that open positions but do not include advanced position-support logic.

If you want automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Parabolic SAR trailing and Virtual Stops in one convenient chart panel, Assistant can become a practical companion for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

🚀 Start Using Exp Assistant Today Download Assistant, attach it to your chart, configure Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Breakeven or Virtual Stops, and test position support on a demo account before real trading.









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