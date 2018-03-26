TakeProfit Catcher NZDUSD

It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. This is a free version of the EA. It works only on NZDUSD.


Features

This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct work, the Expert Advisor should be installed in a new chart window. To demonstrate the EA in test mode, the EA randomly sets orders and applies the "catch" algorithm to them.


Parameters

  • Type of Orders - orders, which will be managed by the EA. (BUY - all buy orders, SELL - all sell orders, BY_MAGIC - in the Filter field should be listed "magic" order numbers comma-separated, BY_TICKET - in the Filter field order tickets should be listed comma-separated, ALL - all orders).
  • Filter - depends on Type of Orders parameter. In this parameter, tickets or "magic" numbers are enumerated comma-separated.
  • Method to measure the distance - Distance parameter is calculated in points or percentages of the total distance between the order opening price and the value of the take profit.
  • Distance - distance between "catch" price and take profit (indicated in points or percentage).
  • Breakeven Interval (in Point) - interval in points between "catch" price and the price, at which the level is set to breakeven.
  • TrailingStop - use trailing stop after setting a breakeven.
  • Color of "catcher" line - color of the "catch" line.
  • Style of "catcher" line - style of the "catch" line.
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
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4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Matthew Todorovski
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Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 10:34 
 

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