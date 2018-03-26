TakeProfit Catcher NZDUSD

It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. This is a free version of the EA. It works only on NZDUSD.





Features

This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct work, the Expert Advisor should be installed in a new chart window. To demonstrate the EA in test mode, the EA randomly sets orders and applies the "catch" algorithm to them.





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