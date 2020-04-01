Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market USDJPY M30.

EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on USDJPY M30., You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.

It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator Indicator and Williams Percent Range.

It also contains stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested in 1 year of USDJPY historical data. Please download it and test it yourself.

This expert is optimized for USDJPY. Every pair has their own characteristic.

Minimum Deposit: 500 $