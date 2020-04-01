Alligator Trader
- Experts
- Ciprian Ghebanoaei
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 16 March 2023
It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction.
Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator Indicator and Williams Percent Range.
It also contains stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.
The Expert was tested in 1 year of USDJPY historical data. Please download it and test it yourself.
BUEN EA , excelente trabajo de su CREADOR , GRACIAS