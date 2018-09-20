Super Buy Sell is a combination of Hedging and Martingale strategy.

Buy and Sell at the same time and open order every 20 pips (default setting) with customized Target Profit.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with high quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage approximate to the real market conditions.

This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously.

This EA is recommended for cent accounts.





Real account monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/476449

Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY





Parameters

Lots — volume of the first position ;

— volume of the ; TakeProfitPips — TakeProfit (pips);

— TakeProfit (pips); DiffPips — Martingale range pips;

— Martingale range pips; MartingaleLotMultipler — Martingale Lot Multiplier;

— Martingale Lot Multiplier; IsStartNewSession — if true, EA will start open position;





Recommendations

Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk; Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server; Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade. Multirebate account. Cent account Market Execution

Special Commands

Open Sell Stop and Buy Stop at the same time to pause this Expert Advisor (only current symbol)

Open 2 Buy Limit to clear all open order (all order in all symbol)































































































































































