RSI Grid Master Mini

This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system.

The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves.

The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe.
All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly.

Looking for More Power and Flexibility?

Check out the RSI GridMaster Premium, the advanced version packed with professional features and customization options.

The Premium version includes:

  • Fully customizable parameters for every aspect of the strategy
  • Weekend trading mode for cryptocurrencies
  • Martingale and Auto Lot functions
  • FIFO compliance for U.S. brokers
  • Advanced loss-cutting options and Trailing Stop
  • Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.
  • Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.
  • Continuous improvements and updates

RSI GridMaster Premium

 Recommendations

  • Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $500 per pair
  • Account Type: Hedging account required
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
  • Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker

The RSI GridMaster Mini is perfect for those just getting started with trading or who prefer a simplified approach.
Although it offers fewer customization options, it effectively demonstrates how RSI-based grid strategies can generate consistent trading opportunities.

Download it now and experience its performance in real market conditions — and don’t forget to leave a review to support future development.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message.

Wishing you successful trading!

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
111636
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.07.24 20:04
Thank you for the great feedback! I'm glad to hear the RSI EA is working well for you.
Reply to review