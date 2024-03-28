RSI Grid Master Mini
- Experts
- Adam Zolei
- Version: 1.0
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system.
The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves.
The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe.
All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly.
Check out the RSI GridMaster Premium, the advanced version packed with professional features and customization options.
The Premium version includes:
- Fully customizable parameters for every aspect of the strategy
- Weekend trading mode for cryptocurrencies
- Martingale and Auto Lot functions
- FIFO compliance for U.S. brokers
- Advanced loss-cutting options and Trailing Stop
- Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.
- Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.
- Continuous improvements and updates
- Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit: $500 per pair
- Account Type: Hedging account required
- VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
- Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker
The RSI GridMaster Mini is perfect for those just getting started with trading or who prefer a simplified approach.
Although it offers fewer customization options, it effectively demonstrates how RSI-based grid strategies can generate consistent trading opportunities.
Download it now and experience its performance in real market conditions — and don’t forget to leave a review to support future development.
If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message.
Wishing you successful trading!
