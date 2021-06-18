Forex Market Profile and Vwap

4.86

Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator

What this is not :

FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them.

What it does : 

  1. Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum.
  2. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indicator with the mouse.
  3. When the indicators right edge is pulled to the live bar and further (to the future) then the indicator is considered “live” (it updates with new bars)
  4. The indicator drops an “anchor” object on the chart it is attached to ,and subsequently associates that anchor with a file on the hard drive.
  5. This allows you to have an ongoing FMP running on a chart ,with your settings persisting through restarts until the chart –or the indicator- is closed.
  6. The FMP indicator can run many instances of itself on one chart and you are given the ability to name them .(the name appears semi transparent over the indicator data for you to be able to tell them apart)
  7. The indicator’s data window is surrounded by quick toggle controls which update the “memory” of settings for the indicator for that chart when their state changes.
  8. The left handle , the right handle and the data window’s display can be customized . You can select from 13 different style combinations ,or pick each part’s individual style (out of the 13).
  9. You can opt to display the profile (tpos) data aligned to the left of the spectrum ,symmetrically centered in the middle ,aligned to the right of the spectrum .
  10. Theres an additional “Heatmap” display mode ,and a “no display” which allows for other metrics to be prominent in the data window.

In addition it offers 2 value area calculations and the ability to adjust the "activity" percentage that each one represents , a point of control calculation ,the volume weighted average price calculation (VWAP) , the initial balance , the opening range , the developing point of control (DevPOC) as it evolves through the range as well as the developing value areas and the developing VWAP.

*Developing metrics track how one data point evolved through the spectrum you have defined over time to arrive at the level it currently is*

To avoid clutter FMP has a hover functionality which enhances the data point your mouse is tracking over versus the other data points that occupy the Data display window.(There are quick switches to toggle this on and off)

For similar reasons ,a tooltip system has been introduced (only in the English language for now ,this also can be toggled on and off) and a crosshair over the data display window that displays price and time.(You can switch this on and off as well)

BarDynamix (Experimental portion of the FMP indicator) ,essentially it’s a market profile inside a market profile.It will run the same calculation and plot a gradient map of the areas with the most activity for each bar (candle) inside the range you have specified.(you can switch its display on and off.It has been optimized to “burn” as little resources as possible when on)

You can read an extensive manual here

The indicator does not use :

  • AI , artificial intelligence
  • chatGPT , claude , deepseek
  • neural network
  • reinforcement learning
  • genetic algorithm
  • OpenAI

निःशुल्क विदेशी मुद्रा संकेतक MT4

ตัวบ่งชี้ฟอเร็กซ์ฟรี MT4

இலவச அந்நிய செலாவணி காட்டி MT4

Penunjuk forex percuma MT4



Reviews 14
raypiscopo
127
raypiscopo 2025.12.12 11:41 
 

This developer is has produced the best free product for vwap and volume profile, I have ever seen. Way better than most paid products. Do yourself and the developer a favor and try it out. No joke, it's awesome!

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2025.09.18 17:36 
 

гут

Fakhar Ul Islam
239
Fakhar Ul Islam 2024.09.23 13:42 
 

please tell me why it keep removed from chart

Recommended products
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profiles
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile   is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses t
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Indicators
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mode
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
5 (2)
Indicators
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo for MT5  Discover a unique moving average indicator designed specifically for signal line use in moving average crossover systems. This advanced tool differentiates itself by diverging from price in ranging markets, while closely mirroring a standard moving average in trending markets. This characteristic helps traders avoid unnecessary noise and potential over-trading due to market fluctuations. The moving average will diverge from the price during ranging markets
FREE
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo for MT5  Discover a unique moving average indicator designed specifically for signal line use in moving average crossover systems. This advanced tool differentiates itself by diverging from price in ranging markets, while closely mirroring a standard moving average in trending markets. This characteristic helps traders avoid unnecessary noise and potential over-trading due to market fluctuations. The moving average will diverge from the price during ranging markets
FREE
Chart Projection
Lorentzos Roussos
4.63 (43)
Indicators
Chart Projection Indicator Chart projection started as a small indicator that used the built in zig zag technical indicator to forecast future price action (you can find the old algorithm in the comments) The idea is simple , past price action does not translate into the future but maybe if we don't get overly specific ,or , overly generic ,we can extract guidelines about what could happen . The "thesis" of Chart projection is this : Traders will look at the chart to make their decisions , so ,
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
1 (1)
Indicators
The Flower Indicator is a technical analysis tool primarily used to identify trends and assist with scalping or intraday trading strategies. The Flower Indicator is a signal trend indicator based on technical and price dynamics analysis. It visually signals trends using colored flowers—blue flowers indicate an uptrend , while red flowers indicate a downtrend Each levels can act like support & resistance ( watch for +/- 200 levels & the dots when appear on the chart ) You can set the dots to appe
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
The Flower Indicator is a technical analysis tool primarily used to identify trends and assist with scalping or intraday trading strategies. The Flower Indicator is a signal trend indicator based on technical and price dynamics analysis. It visually signals trends using colored flowers—blue flowers indicate an uptrend , while red flowers indicate a downtrend Each levels can act like support & resistance ( watch for +/- 200 levels & the dots when appear on the chart ) You can set the dots to appe
FREE
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Similar Price Action MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
Similar Price Action Indicator You may want to download a demo in order to test this indicator on a live chart here. Similar price action will find past sequences of candlestick patterns that are as similar as possible to an area of the chart you have selected and try to predict the Next Price after that. The indicator will conduct a search starting right before the first candlestick of the price action region you have selected until the very first oldest bar of the chart. There are several crit
Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  if you would rather see this on a live chart instead of reading the description , you can instantly download a free demo here. Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangl
Similar Price Action
Lorentzos Roussos
5 (1)
Indicators
Similar Price Action Indicator You may download a demo if you want to test the indicator on a live chart here. Similar price action will find past sequences of candlestick patterns that are as similar as possible to an area of the chart you have selected and try to predict the Next Price after that. The indicator will conduct a search starting right before the first candlestick of the price action region you have selected until the very first oldest bar of the chart. There are several criteria f
Fibonacci Sonar
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
Fibonacci Sonar The fibonacci sonar has an internal library of price action patterns gathered from 28 symbols and 7 timeframes. Each pattern is split to 2 sides. The before side and the after side. Fibonacci sonar uses the before side to recognize similar patterns. The most recent price action (at any moment) up to the open price of the newest bar is what is used as the before side for searching the library. The after side holds an aggregate of all activity each pattern has seen. This is where t
Filter:
MThetoy
172
MThetoy 2025.12.17 01:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

raypiscopo
127
raypiscopo 2025.12.12 11:41 
 

This developer is has produced the best free product for vwap and volume profile, I have ever seen. Way better than most paid products. Do yourself and the developer a favor and try it out. No joke, it's awesome!

fxpat
540
fxpat 2025.11.13 16:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2025.09.18 17:36 
 

гут

5073095
102
5073095 2024.11.11 10:01 
 

ottimo prodotto ...grazie mille

[Deleted] 2024.11.05 20:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fakhar Ul Islam
239
Fakhar Ul Islam 2024.09.23 13:42 
 

please tell me why it keep removed from chart

Lorentzos Roussos
49758
Reply from developer Lorentzos Roussos 2024.09.23 22:15
does it show any error in the experts tab?
Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2024.06.11 21:33 
 

Fantastic product!

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.05.31 09:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rene11
69
rene11 2024.01.16 00:56 
 

very good indicator , Lorentzos thank you

Dennis Dms
305
Dennis Dms 2021.11.22 11:35 
 

This is a must have, like Sierra Chart's TPO chart. Great levels.

Lorentzos Roussos
49758
Reply from developer Lorentzos Roussos 2022.01.22 08:02
Appreciated , thank you
Reply to review