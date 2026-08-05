GammaOrderBook Gex Levels for SP500

Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from the options market displayed on your SP500 chart. Updates every 30 minutes.


Full description:

GammaOrderBook Free — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed.


What You See


• GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors)

• Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes

• Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe gamma positioning

• Support/Resistance — Key levels from options open interest

• Bias Panel — BULL/BEAR/NEUTRAL signal, OI positioning, volume ratio

• Distance Display — Real-time distance from Zero Gamma


Supported Instruments


• ES / SP500 (US500) only


Data Updates


• Every 30 minutes

• No email, no license, no subscription — just attach and trade


Setup


1. Attach the EA to any SP500 or US500 chart

2. In Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, add to allowed URLs: https://gamma-auth.gammaorderbook.com

3. Data loads automatically — no registration required


Why Gamma Levels Matter


Options dealers must hedge their exposure. When price approaches a large gamma concentration, dealers buy or sell to remain neutral — creating support and resistance that technical analysis cannot detect.

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second. Full description: ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed. What You See • Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET") • Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom
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