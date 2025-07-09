Mirror Copier Client MT4

TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM

Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account

Blogs https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897

HOW IT WORKS :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M


MT4 Version

Master : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774

Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114843


MT5 Version

Master : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114775

Client : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114844


The "Mirror Copier" Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed for seamless trade copying between different MetaTrader (MT4 or MT5) platforms, facilitating efficient trading operations across multiple accounts or platforms within a single Virtual Private Server (VPS) environment. It boasts a unique and superior feature known as the "Trade Balance," which enhances risk management and ensures optimal performance.


Key Features:

Cross-Platform Compatibility: The "Mirror Copier" EA supports trade copying between MT4 to MT4, MT5 to MT5, and even between MT4 and MT5 platforms. This flexibility allows traders to replicate trades regardless of the MetaTrader version, providing maximum compatibility.


Single VPS Solution: With the "Mirror Copier" EA, traders can manage all trade copying activities within a single VPS instance. This consolidation streamlines operations, reduces latency, and simplifies management tasks, enhancing overall efficiency.


Real-Time Synchronization: The EA ensures real-time synchronization of trades between source and target platforms, minimizing delays and ensuring accurate replication of trade positions. This feature is crucial for maintaining consistency across multiple accounts and platforms.


Customizable Settings: Traders can personalize settings according to their preferences and trading strategies. Parameters such as lot size, slippage tolerance, and order filtering criteria can be adjusted to align with individual risk tolerance and trading objectives.


Robust Security: The EA prioritizes security and data integrity, implementing advanced encryption protocols to safeguard sensitive information during trade copying processes. Additionally, authentication mechanisms prevent unauthorized access and ensure that only authorized accounts participate in trade replication.


User-Friendly Interface: The "Mirror Copier" EA boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels. Comprehensive documentation and customer support further enhance usability, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free trading experience.


Continuous Updates and Support: The development team behind the "Mirror Copier" EA is committed to delivering regular updates and providing dedicated customer support. This commitment ensures that the EA remains up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and market conditions, while also addressing any user inquiries or issues promptly.


In conclusion, the "Mirror Copier" Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive solution for trade copying between MetaTrader platforms, combining cross-platform compatibility, advanced risk management features, and robust security protocols. With its unique "Trading Balance" functionality and user-friendly interface, the EA empowers traders to optimize their trading strategies and maximize profitability across multiple accounts and platforms within a single VPS environment.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
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Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
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Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
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Grandmaster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840 "Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk? Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making. Powered by Triple Indicator Logic Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of: Bulls Power – D
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Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries. Key Features Smart Liqu
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Experts
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88159 MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104672 "Volatility Switching" is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for traders seeking to optimize their positions in dynamic market environments. This EA operates on the principle of recognizing market volatility and dynamically adjusting its strategies to mitigate risk and enhance profitability. By employing the Open Position method with a keen eye on volatility and incorporatin
Fibo SnR
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 MT5 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Revolutionize your trading experience with the latest and most sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA), the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor. This groundbreaking tool harnesses the power of advanced algorithms and the timeless principles of Fibonacci levels to provide unparalleled accuracy and prec
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Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88605 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159106 "Wayang EA" - Smart Trading with Trend & S/R Precision Overview "Wayang EA" is a smart Expert Advisor that combines pending order strategy with Support & Resistance and Trend analysis to capture the best opportunities in the market. Built with algorithms that have been tested in various market conditions, this EA is suitable for traders who are looking for consistency, flexi
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Agus Santoso
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MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Feat
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Agus Santoso
Experts
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Dynamite Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
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