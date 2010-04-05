Simple Trade Copier Follower MT4

EA Follower Version

any Follow Copy Account (Acc. Number) need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times

Step1: Open Master MT5 Terminal = install master- Version (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step2: Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step3: all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately

for simple copy set on Chart and Start no optimization.

This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5

that automatic transfers Signals from

a MasterAccount to a FollowerAccount.

Setup:

The Robot launched on the Follower Account.

There, you select the desired File and configure

the Lot size, SL/TP, Trailing-Stop, and the Account-

number to be copied. If the Account Number set to 0

trading occurs across all open Terminals without requiring

a specific Account Number entry. Set: 0 mean OFF, 1 mean ON

Function Disclosure:

Market orders are opened immediately; pending- Orders

they will not be transferred as limit or stop- Orders.

Instead, pending- Orders are successfully

transferred as direct- Trades,

while they may not

be visible as

pending

Orders

at

the follower- Terminal.

SL, TP, and trailing- Stop Settings can be automatically applied alongside the Trades.