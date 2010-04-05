Simple Trade Copier Follower MT4

EA Follower Version

any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times

Step1: Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step2: Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time)

Step3: all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately

for simple copy set on Chart and Start no optimization.

This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5

that automatic  transfers Signals from

   a MasterAccount to a FollowerAccount.

Setup:

The Robot  launched on the Follower Account.

There, you select the desired File and configure

the Lot size, SL/TP, Trailing-Stop, and the Account-

number to be copied. If the Account Number  set to 0

trading occurs across all open Terminals without requiring

a specific Account Number entry. Set: 0 mean OFF, 1 mean ON

Function Disclosure:

Market orders are opened immediately; pending- Orders

they will not be transferred as limit or stop- Orders.

Instead, pending- Orders are successfully

transferred as direct- Trades,

while they may not

be visible as

pending

Orders

at

the follower- Terminal.

SL, TP, and trailing- Stop Settings can be automatically applied alongside the Trades.

Recommended products
Simple Trade Copier Master MT4
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
FREE
GammaOrderBook Gex Levels for SP500
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Utilities
Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from the options market displayed on your SP500 chart. Updates every 30 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Lot Size Evaluator MT4 is a free local MetaTrader 4 utility for manual traders. It helps calculate an estimated lot size before opening a trade manually. The calculation is based on account size, trade direction, entry price, stop loss, risk percentage or fixed money risk, and broker symbol settings. The main purpose is simple: Enter your setup → define your risk → get the suggested lot size. The panel also shows useful pre-trade information such as spread, risk amount, SL/TP distance
FREE
Tracing Spreads
Rustam Zaytsev
Utilities
Real-time spread tracking and monitoring software Displays spread values in form of histograms on current timeframe of chart Convenient for analyzing spread changes, as well as for comparing trading conditions of different brokers By placing on desired chart, the spread changes at different trading times are displayed Additionally Fully customizable Works on any instrument Works with any broker
FREE
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Utilities
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
PositionStatisticsAndSoundAlerts
Jinqing Lin
Utilities
Smart Trade Monitor — Real-Time Position Tracking, P&L Analysis & Alert System   Real-Time Monitoring : Auto-tracks open/closed positions, displays yesterday’s & previous day’s P&L—no manual calculations!   Smart Alerts (Premium Only) : Instant push notifications + sound alerts for position changes—never miss a trading opportunity!   User-Friendly : One-click setup, key data displayed directly on charts for faster decisions.   Cross-Platform : Supports both MT4 & MT5, compatible with
FREE
Basket Recovery System
Samuel Akinbowale
Utilities
Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Minutes and Seconds on Chart
Saranjit Dosanjh
5 (1)
Utilities
The Saz_Timer indicator belongs to the Saz_Forex suite of professional indicators designed by Traders, for Traders. This indicator will show minutes and seconds of real time on the chart window. The indicator uses the OnTimer() event so it can update even while no ticks received on the chart. The text is shown toward the bottom right of the chart, encircled red in the screenshot. Inputs: Text Colour, allows selection of the colour for the text.
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.25 (4)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Change Timeframe for All
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Utilities
The script changes the timeframe of all open charts on the MetaTrader platform in a simple click without having to do it manually by going through all the open charts and changing them one by one, it is handy when there are many open charts. The script lets you choose which timeframe to apply to the open charts. The timeframes available in the dropdown menu are the ones already available on the MetaTrader platform : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
FREE
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilities
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Copy MT4 simply
VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
4 (1)
Utilities
A free program for copying orders between terminals on the same computer. Any orders are copied in any direction, between any accounts. The principle of operation: On the terminal from which you want to copy, the "Server" parameter is set. On the terminal or terminals where the copied positions need to be opened, the "Client" parameter is set. It is also necessary to enter the account number of the "Server" terminal on the client. In the future, it is planned to increase the functionality
FREE
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Manual zig zag
Andrey Koshcheev
5 (7)
Utilities
Manual Zig-zag allows you to build a zig-zag with the mouse, to build it is necessary to turn on the zig-zag and left-click. The file must be placed in the \ MQL4 \ Indicators folder then in the terminal from the list of indicators put it on the chart. A zigzag can be built so that this zigzag can only be seen on the current time frame or in all halves at once. You can change the color and thickness of the line while on the chart without getting into the settings. You can quickly remove each
FREE
TradePulseMonitor MT4 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
Utilities
TradePulseMonitor for MetaTrader 4 & 5 Overview: TradePulseMonitor   is a comprehensive, real-time dashboard indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with an at-a-glance overview of their account's financial health, risk exposure, position metrics, and historical performance. By consolidating critical data into a single, customizable on-chart dashboard, it eliminates the need to constantly check the Terminal window, allowing for faster and more informed trading
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.29 (31)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with
FREE
Tick Data Eval for MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilities
MT5 Tick Data - Real Historical Tick Data Additional materials and instructions Complete manual   -   MT4 version   -   MT5 version Looking for real tick data to validate and backtest your expert advisors and indicators? You have found it! Our MT5 Tick Data package, available on our website, gives you genuine historical tick data for MetaTrader 5, so your strategy tests run on real market conditions and real, variable spreads instead of estimated prices. Download the tick data from the tick d
FREE
Orders Manager MT4
Sergei Linskii
Utilities
Orders Manager  is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.   Inputs: Magic = 999;                          // Magic  TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts. StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts. Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakePr
FREE
Propfirm Equity Protector Pro
Abdulkadir Yusuf Ali
Utilities
Smart Equity Protector (PropFirm Edition) Smart Equity Protector (PropFirm Edition) is a professional account equity protection and risk-management utility for MetaTrader 4. This Expert Advisor is designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses by monitoring account equity in real time and automatically closing trades when predefined risk limits are reached. ️ This product does NOT open trades and does NOT generate trading signals . It works as a safety and protection system for manu
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilities
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels MT4
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Utilities
Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from CBOE options data. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Updates every 2 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays live Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe ga
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Trendline EA
Carlos Oliveira
4.5 (10)
Utilities
Trendline EA MT4 Trendline EA MT4 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to execute trading actions or alerts based on trendlines drawn by the user. MetaTrader 4 does not provide native functionality to place or manage trades directly from trendlines. This Expert Advisor extends standard platform behavior by monitoring user-defined trendlines and executing predefined actions when price interacts with them. The Expert Advisor does not define or apply any trading strategy. Al
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
More from author
HFT slow EA MT5
Niklas Templin
4.43 (7)
Experts
HFT EA -Set in Pictures -DE40, US30, US500, USTEC -recommend Prop Firm Broker -EA can Trade with every Broker  only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results) for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher Recomment  M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set Volu
FREE
Algo Edge Floating Term EA MT5
Niklas Templin
4.67 (6)
Experts
Tipp : Change Robot Worktime to 10:01 - 10:10 few Min. Worktime high WIN  floating Term. Set EA Chart Start no Settings optimization.  DE40 , US30, Tec100, US500and much more.  Multifunctional  Expert Advisor can trade with every Indize without any Changes. Tipp: Swipe manuell next Robot open Trade Stop Loss immediately opening Level. Close your the Profit and shut down the Robot when your Profit Target is reached.Recomment M1 EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high,M30 medium,H1 low Risk,  DE4
FREE
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.57 (7)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  normal stable EA Function just set the EA on  Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot
FREE
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Auto SL Trade Manager
Niklas Templin
Utilities
no Trade operation, Robot Set auto SL to every manually Trade from a Phone Automatic Phone TradeManager Need just Set on 1 Symbol Auto BE Trigger is added that immediately sets a stop-loss for every () But does NOT calculate position size based on risk, allows the fixed  SL to   adjusted dynamically drag on Chart or Menu. It protects capital around the clock, reduces emotional mistakes, and ensures consistent risk management.
FREE
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
HFTslow EA
Niklas Templin
3.4 (5)
Experts
HFT EA -Set in Pictures -DE40, US30, US500, USTEC -IC Market Recomment Broker -EA can Trade with every Broker  only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results) for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher Recomment  M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set Volu
FREE
First Hour Market EA
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
DE40, US30, Tec100 EA work on Pending Order  Robot makes just 2 Trades a Day. The Power in the EA is in High Impact Candels Open a Order over and under the Market Opening CandleID (1). Change Robot Worktime: to your Timezone Market Opening. FTMO recomment Broker. Change than RoTimeStamp: to one Minute before Market Opening.  EA have no Problem with High Impact News Candel. M1 is a good Timeframe to Trade. 10.000$/€ FTMO Challenge conform with the right Lot Settings. By Change from Settings fill
FREE
Simple Trade Copier Follower
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Follower Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that auto
FREE
Simple Trade Copier Master
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
FREE
Three Sixty Dollar EA super unlimited Default BUY
Niklas Templin
Experts
Three Sixty Dollar EA  Version BUY M1 Buy  Strategy: over/under  actual Price inp_1:Worktime inp_4/9:Lot Settings Real Account with 200$. Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot buy. Write me privat Message of Questions when undecided. Gratis ex5 Code by Request. Mq5 Source Code for 30$ for Payment of a EA on my Page.
FREE
Algo Edge Boost Sell MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only SELL download the second EA for BUY and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
Lucky EA Random Output
Niklas Templin
2 (1)
Experts
Lucky EA Random Outputs Test the EA first in a Demo Account. This EA RUN on a Random Strategie and open Trades per coincidence Strategie. Recommend Broker "IC Market, FTMO”. 1000$/€ 1-5 Lot in first Week, Timeframe M1. DE40 with this Settings only for other Indizes or Pairs please change the Settings appropriately to the actual Spread. You musst for DE40 nothing Change Set the EA to your MT4 Desktop and START. Worktime is from 09:01-18:00 Servertime. Unlimited Default Settings you can Change the
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<< Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” R
FREE
IIIDinoIIIIIPendelIII
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIDinoIIIIIPendelIII EA______ Set1: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take   Profit 2000,  "Object Chart Sub Window" 18:01- 18:03 Set2: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,  .". Set1: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,   Set2: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 2000,   Set3: Price Offset: 100, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 1000,   Set4: Price Offset: 200, Stop Loss 60, Take Profit 1000,   Indize: DE40  “FTMO" "E8" Recomment Broker THIS EA „IIIDINOI
FREE
First Hour Stretch EA
Niklas Templin
Experts
First Hour Stretch EA Information: DE40, US100, US30 Timeframe to trade M1. Rate FTMO or Topstep Broker. Work with 2-4 Trades a Day. Fixed SL and TP Funktion. Fixed Lot is auto Standard added.  Automatic add London and US Session. Robot Entry Signals:Strategy Buy and Sell. Robot enter Trade with 2 Candle in Direction. EA makes more Trades when Working-Time higher. Strong Code for error Warning, Calculation and more. Write me a Message of Questions when you are undecided.
FREE
LiveExpertVisitor
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE LiveExpertVisitor Please make this Change than the Robot Work.  Stop Loss to 60 or higher and Take Profit to 2000 or 1000. Indize: DE40, US30 “IC Market or FTMO” Recomment Broker. This EA „LiveExpertVisitor“ BUY and SELL in one. Only DE40 with this Standart Settings Stopp Loss 50 Take Profit 2000 or 1000. For other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stopp Loss to actuall Spread and maximal the Take Profit x40 to Spread Points. -Recomment  M5 -minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week Strong Code for Err
FREE
IIFirst Order II PriceII
Niklas Templin
Experts
First Order  Robot Strategy =over OR under  Last Minute open Set1: TP 2K / SL1K Set2: TP 1K / SL 1 K Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Or Real Account with 200$. Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added London Session. This Version works fixed Lot buy/ sell. Write me privat Message of Questions, when undecided. Ex4 Code by Request. inp1_TimeStart= Robot Worktime Start inp1_TimeEnd  = Robot Worktime Ende inp8_TimeStart= Time to Robot Reboot inp8_TimeEnd  = Time to Robot Reboot
FREE
First Minute Balance
Niklas Templin
Experts
First Minute Balance  Rate Prop FTMO Broker. Only for DE40, US100, US30. This Version works with fixed Lot. Automatic add London and US Session. One Trade a Day when SL and TP on 10k pip. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First Tick in Direction. TP and SL can be 10k pips for a different Balance Strategy. Write me a Message of a few Questions when you are undecided. Ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
Phone Notification BullBear and most Level
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Phone Notification Send Information from VPS direct to Phone No TradingOperation only MessageNotification Send Information to your selected Time-Window Configure Time when want to receive the Message  What will be send:-Bull/Bear Candle Bull: 0 Bear: 0 Level that get Touched by Price most Level: 00000.00 any Question or modification ex5 Code write me a Message 
FREE
Three Sixty Dollar EA super unlimited Default SELL
Niklas Templin
Experts
Three Sixty Dollar EA Version SELL M1 Sell Strategy: over/under  actual Price inp_1:Worktime inp_4/9:Lot Settings Real Account with 200$. Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot sell. Write me privat Message of Questions when undecided. Gratis ex5 Code by Request. Mq5 Source Code for 30$ for Payment of a EA on my Page.
FREE
Level Green EA
Niklas Templin
Experts
High Impact Level EA DE40, US30,  FTMO Recomment Broker. EA can Trade with every Broker that have Volume 0.01 by Indizes. Dont let the Robot Work alone. Important  must  be Change in Settings for DE40 or US30 inp1_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp1_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp1_GridStartOffset: 1000.0 inp1_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp1_GridSize:  1000.0 inp2_VolumeSize: 0.1 inp2_VolumePercent: 0.00001 inp2_GridStartOffset:  1000.0 inp2_GridStartRoundNumbers:  1000.0 inp2_GridSize:  1000.0 inp1_GridSizeTP:
FREE
Eweldes Price Lop
Niklas Templin
Experts
EWELDE PRICE LOP MT4 Test the EA first in a Demo Account. Unlimited default Settings to Change for other Indizes or Pairs.Recomment Broker "IC Market, FTMO”. This Settings only Indize DE40 and 1000$/€ Startcapital, 1-5 Lot in first Week Timeframe M1 or M5.This EA BUY and SELL in one EA, 09:00-18:00 Clock Robo- Worktime. The EA Buy and Sell over and under the 50 Level. For DE40 you must nothing Change, set the EA on your MT4 Desktop and Start.
FREE
Plate EA Version
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE PLATE EA IC Market or FTMO Recomment Broker. This EA „PLATE“ BUY and SELL in one.  Only DE40 with this Standart Settings (You can Change the Take Profit to 500 for other Endpoints or the Stopp Loss to 60 or higher) M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. Minumum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first Week. The EA work with a small Stop Loss and a good Take Profit Risk Ratio. When you a undecided or have any Question write me a Message.
FREE
Margin Saver for Symbol close all Second Trades
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
FREE
Simple Trade Copier Master MT4
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
FREE
Margin Saver MT4
Niklas Templin
Utilities
Saved your Account Margin for multiple Trades Trading Robot Closing all second open Trades automatic Closing Trades that reached max. Lot Trading Robot built to avoid: -Stop multiple Trades -Save overtrading  -Hold Strategy -max.  Lot -Prop conform -long Account holding -Prop Firm Account holder  - Robot allow one Trade per Symbol -Stop loosing by click multiple Times Trade Button -Robot needs to be Set on every Symbol that will be saved - no Settings configure OneRule OneFunktion Set on Chart
FREE
Long Term Buy Trades
Niklas Templin
Experts
Long Term Buy  Set1: TP/SL20kpip. Set2: TP/SL10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4: TP/SL 2k pip. Set5: TP/SL 500pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works only with fixed Lot and buy. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review