Manual zig zag

5
Manual Zig-zag allows you to build a zig-zag with the mouse, to build it is necessary to turn on the zig-zag and left-click. The file must be placed in the \ MQL4 \ Indicators folder then in the terminal from the list of indicators put it on the chart.

A zigzag can be built so that this zigzag can only be seen on the current time frame or in all halves at once.

You can change the color and thickness of the line while on the chart without getting into the settings.

You can quickly remove each zigzag line.



Hotkeys:

Z - turns on zigzag drawing. One press of a key turns on the function, a second press turns off the function.

C - turns on zigzag display on all timeframes. One press of a key turns on the function, a second press turns off the function.

A-includes blue line color

D-includes red line color

Ctrl - clicking the left mouse button while holding down Ctrl deletes one line of the zigzag.
Video Manual zig zag
Reviews 8
bliznec12
14
bliznec12 2025.05.20 09:10 
 

полезный и удобный инструмент!!!

GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2023.04.13 21:45 
 

Супер

William Manotas
657
William Manotas 2022.04.12 22:58 
 

Excellent tool for MT4!! gret JOB!

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Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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bliznec12
14
bliznec12 2025.05.20 09:10 
 

полезный и удобный инструмент!!!

kkk111
45
kkk111 2023.07.27 07:19 
 

Отличный индюк

ba94710a5b9e
14
ba94710a5b9e 2023.05.25 11:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Koshcheev
2453
Reply from developer Andrey Koshcheev 2023.09.21 13:21
Glad you found what you were looking for ;)
GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2023.04.13 21:45 
 

Супер

William Manotas
657
William Manotas 2022.04.12 22:58 
 

Excellent tool for MT4!! gret JOB!

Andrey Koshcheev
2453
Reply from developer Andrey Koshcheev 2022.04.30 22:54
Thank you
Alessandro Pungitore
160
Alessandro Pungitore 2022.01.31 15:34 
 

Very useful and userfriendly product. Adding volume data would make it perfect!

Andrey Koshcheev
2453
Reply from developer Andrey Koshcheev 2022.04.10 21:50
Thank you for the review. Everyone has their own idea of perfection ))).
I do not understand what you want to add volume.
Alexsandr Gunko
101
Alexsandr Gunko 2020.12.13 00:04 
 

100 звезд и мое уважение Андрею за выложенную в свободном доступе утилиту.

Andrey Koshcheev
2453
Reply from developer Andrey Koshcheev 2022.04.10 21:51
Благодарю, Александр!
varon
532
varon 2020.12.01 23:59 
 

Очень полезная и удобная утилита! Благодарю, Андрей!

Andrey Koshcheev
2453
Reply from developer Andrey Koshcheev 2020.12.06 19:44
Благодарю!
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