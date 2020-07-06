Manual zig zag
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 4 November 2020
C - turns on zigzag display on all timeframes. One press of a key turns on the function, a second press turns off the function.
A-includes blue line color
D-includes red line color
C - turns on zigzag display on all timeframes. One press of a key turns on the function, a second press turns off the function.
A-includes blue line color
D-includes red line color
полезный и удобный инструмент!!!
Отличный индюк
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Супер
Very useful and userfriendly product. Adding volume data would make it perfect!
100 звезд и мое уважение Андрею за выложенную в свободном доступе утилиту.
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полезный и удобный инструмент!!!