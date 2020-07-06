Manual Zig-zag allows you to build a zig-zag with the mouse, to build it is necessary to turn on the zig-zag and left-click. The file must be placed in the \ MQL4 \ Indicators folder then in the terminal from the list of indicators put it on the chart.





A zigzag can be built so that this zigzag can only be seen on the current time frame or in all halves at once.





You can change the color and thickness of the line while on the chart without getting into the settings.





You can quickly remove each zigzag line.













Hotkeys:





Z - turns on zigzag drawing. One press of a key turns on the function, a second press turns off the function.





C - turns on zigzag display on all timeframes. One press of a key turns on the function, a second press turns off the function. A-includes blue line color D-includes red line color

Ctrl - clicking the left mouse button while holding down Ctrl deletes one line of the zigzag.