BoletaLira is a fundamental tool focused on beginning and advanced users so that they can enter operations with the main input signals such as:





- Market Trend: High or Low, always taking into account the moving average pre-defined in the setup.





- Correlation between 2 assets: In the case of Brazilian B3 we can use the BoletaLira for Mini-Index but using the Dollar signs so that we can have greater security, for those who do not generally know the Index x Dollar assets try to go in the opposite direction.





- Support and Resistance Lines: Another indication of target and stoploss search, in this BoletaLira I left 02 versions of the most used at the moment, always remembering that only 1 must be activated in the setup, it will not be possible by the logic itself to use the 2 versions simultaneously .





- Trailing and Breakeven;





- TakeProfit;





- StopLoss;





- Limit of daily gains and losses: With this feature you can have greater security in order to avoid losses outside the trader's target curve.





Information and Doubts:





group link on Telegram: http://bit.ly/374vxZp