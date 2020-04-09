BoletaLira

BoletaLira is a fundamental tool focused on beginning and advanced users so that they can enter operations with the main input signals such as:

- Market Trend: High or Low, always taking into account the moving average pre-defined in the setup.

- Correlation between 2 assets: In the case of Brazilian B3 we can use the BoletaLira for Mini-Index but using the Dollar signs so that we can have greater security, for those who do not generally know the Index x Dollar assets try to go in the opposite direction.

- Support and Resistance Lines: Another indication of target and stoploss search, in this BoletaLira I left 02 versions of the most used at the moment, always remembering that only 1 must be activated in the setup, it will not be possible by the logic itself to use the 2 versions simultaneously .

- Trailing and Breakeven;

- TakeProfit;

- StopLoss;

- Limit of daily gains and losses: With this feature you can have greater security in order to avoid losses outside the trader's target curve.

Information and Doubts:

group link on Telegram: http://bit.ly/374vxZp
