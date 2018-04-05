Boom and CrashX
- Experts
-
Godbless C NyguWhatsApp- +255-623-183-341
Email - Godblessnygu@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey.
Enhanced Performance: Boom and CrashX's effectiveness is demonstrated through extensive two-year backtests from January 2022 to January 2024, with screenshots validating its performance in actual market scenarios.
Customizable Risk Management: Boom and CrashX offers adjustable lot sizing to match your risk appetite, with the option to choose between automatic and manual lot adjustments for superior performance. It also features preset Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to safeguard your capital while maximizing earnings.
Advanced Market Trend Analysis: With Boom and CrashX, confidently navigate the markets as it thoroughly assesses market trends, initiating trades in favorable conditions. It utilizes indicator signals and the ADX value to differentiate between trending and flat market phases, facilitating strategic trade placements.
Broker Compatibility: Boom and CrashX integrates flawlessly with Deriv.com, a prominent brokerage platform, ensuring fast and effective trade executions.
Recommended Deposit and Leverage: Start your trading with a suggested minimum deposit of $5000 to fully harness the capabilities of Boom and CrashX. Designed for a leverage ratio of 1:200, it allows you to expand your trading capacity while adhering to sound risk management protocols.