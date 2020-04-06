BB Revert PRO

📌Overview


BB Revert Pro is a fully automated mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade \price extremes using Bollinger Bands.
The robot identifies overbought and oversold market conditions and enters trades when price statistically deviates from its average, aiming for a return back to the mean.

This strategy is best suited for range-bound and consolidating markets, where price frequently oscillates between upper and lower volatility bands.

🧠 Core Trading Logic

🎯 Exit & Risk Management

BB Revert Pro includes multiple exit and safety layers:

  • Take Profit (TP): Fixed point-based target

  • Stop Loss (SL): Fixed point-based protection

  • Optional Mean Exit: Automatically closes trades near the Middle Band

  • Smart Lot Adjustment: Automatically reduces lot size or skips trades if margin is insufficient (passes MQL5 validation)

  • Fixed Lot or Risk-Based Lot options

⚙️ Key Features

B Revert Pro uses Bollinger Bands (Upper, Middle, Lower) calculated from market volatility:

Upper Band → Overbought zone

Lower Band → Oversold zone

Middle Band (Moving Average) → Mean / equilibrium price

The EA executes trades only on closed candles to avoid false signals.

📈 Trade Entry Signals

🟢 BUY Signal (Oversold Reversion)

  1. Price closes below the Lower Bollinger Band

  2. Market shows statistical oversold conditions

  3. No existing open trade (if one-trade-at-a-time is enabled)

📌 Expectation: Price will revert upward toward the mean (middle band).

🔴 SELL Signal (Overbought Reversion)

A SELL position is opened when:

  1. Price closes above the Upper Bollinger Band

  2. Market shows statistical overbought conditions

  3. No existing open trade (if one-trade-at-a-time is enabled)

📌 Expectation: Price will revert downward toward the mean.

🧭 Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

  • Market Type: Ranging / sideways markets

  • Risk: Low to medium (adjustable)

  • Account Type: Netting (MT5 standard)

 


