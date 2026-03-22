Harmonia MT5

4.91

Harmonia is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD. It integrates eight independent strategies with TP/SL, each activated according to specific market conditions and timeframe behavior.

The EA manages entries and filters automatically, aiming for precise, disciplined, and controlled execution. Its logic is focused on detecting high-probability signals, without using grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring that each position remains fully independent from the start. Risk is defined in advance and stays clear throughout the trade’s entire lifecycle.

Harmonia analyzes gold’s structure by tracking volatility phases, directional flow, and momentum balance to adapt SL and TP dynamically.

Live Performance Signal

User Manual





Key Features

  • Uses 8 distinct strategies to capture different market dynamics and opportunities.

  • Full flexibility to enable or disable each strategy, set individual lot sizes, and customize parameters based on your preferences.

  • No grid, no martingale, no fixed patterns: you always know exactly how much you are risking on every single trade.

  • Fully prop-firm ready.


How Harmonia Works


Harmonia uses a breakout-based approach to capture different phases of price expansion.
Some modules are designed for quick breakout scalps, with early entries and small but frequent gains.
Others aim to hold longer breakout moves and benefit from extended directional continuation.
This allows Harmonia to adapt to breakout strength, momentum, and changing market conditions.




Risk Management


Harmonia is built around a strict risk-controlled approach. Each trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it is opened, with no averaging or rescue systems involved. This means exposure remains transparent and measurable at all times.

The EA does not rely on progressive position scaling, martingale logic, or grid recovery, which helps keep drawdown under control and trading behavior consistent. Since every strategy can be managed separately, risk parameters can be adjusted according to account size, broker conditions, and personal tolerance.

A demo test period is also strongly advised to verify execution quality, spread impact, and broker compatibility before going live.



Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M5.

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30, recommended 1:500.

  • Minimum deposit: $500, recommended $1,000 or the equivalent in another currency.

  • Account type: ECN / Raw Spread.

  • Recommended brokers: IC Markets, FP Markets, VT Markets, Puprime, Pepperstone, Tickmill, or any ECN, RAW, or low-spread broker.

  • VPS recommended for continuous 24/7 operation.

  • No external indicators required.


Set And Forget Approach


Harmonia is designed for a set-and-forget workflow. No set files are required, but I'm available to help identify the most suitable settings for your account and broker conditions.

It works with ECN, RAW, and low-spread accounts. There are no over-optimization tricks or unrealistic equity curves. A demo test during the first 1-2 weeks is recommended to evaluate broker execution and overall performance.



Why choose Harmonia?


Harmonia is a structured, professional trading system designed with a clear long-term approach. Like any solid system, it will experience both strong phases and quieter periods, and that is part of realistic trading.

This EA is designed for traders who understand that control does not mean limitation. Instead of depending on a single setup, Harmonia evaluates the market through eight different approaches. This diversification helps create a more stable, rule-based system that removes emotions and supports disciplined execution.



Disclaimer


Trading involves high risk.
Harmonia MT5 is a trading tool intended for analysis and execution, not a profit guarantee.
Past results do not guarantee future performance.
Always test on a demo account before going live.


Reviews 23
Traderhub
345
Traderhub 2026.07.04 06:57 
 

I am very happy with my purchase, based on performance I highly recommend it. It is a proper strategy that lets trades run without a tight trailing stop loss. The first trade I took with Harmonia was on 26 June and now my 1k account has grown by 12.6% since that date risking 0.01 lots per trade. Grab it before the price will increase!

Frederick William Gonnetan
347
Frederick William Gonnetan 2026.06.24 17:57 
 

Using it since 3 weeks and i'm super happy with it. I really like the diversity of strategy, and how smart is the entrys. Mauro is also very friendly and helpfull. I definitely recommend this Ea.

s161y
30
s161y 2026.06.22 13:50 
 

As others have said - it's early days yet - I've only owned it for a week, so still testing, etc. But initial back test & demo account results are looking encouraging. It's like having 8 EA's in one, each running different strategies. So whatever the market conditions, there's probably a ready-made strategy built in to handle it. For those new to the world of EA's - The default config seems more or less "ready to run" and losses encountered by one strategy mostly seem to be offset by wins from another strategy. For those who like a more "hands-on" approach - it's fully customisable. The developer is helpful & quick to reply to messages. All in all, a positive start. Long may that continue.

Recommended products
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $4999 For traders seeking a professional and disciplined approach to gold trading, SF90 Scuderia was developed exclusively for XAUUSD, utilizing an advanced combination of quantitative analysis, mathematical models, trend identification, and institutional market movement analysis. Unli
Stance News Expert
Itumeleng Francis Lesabane
Experts
Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to th
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Gold Swing Auto XAUUSD with Graded Signals MT5
Genki Andou
Experts
Can your EA explain WHY it won? Most EAs only give you results. Won, lost, balance up, balance down. Why it entered, why it is not entering now, which type of signal actually earns in YOUR account — you never know. You just keep it running and hope. KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO is fundamentally different. [The one thing that makes this EA different] This EA tracks which signals earn in YOUR account — and tells you. Every signal is auto-graded S / A / B / . Every signal is also classified by ta
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
GM Dawn
Tran Duc Anh
5 (1)
Experts
GM Dawn is only sold on MQL5. If you are purchasing it somewhere else, it is  fake , it won't work like the real thing, and you won't get any support as well. SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO If you rent GM Dawn for $250 you will get 1 free EA (Unlimited) ONLY 10 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 250! After that, the price will be raised to $499. Hi my friends, GM Dawn: is a fully optimized EA easy to use for everyone. GM Dawn is very reliable: - No Grid, - No Martingale, - Smart: stop loss and take profit - W
Propfirm Saver
Ian Nganga Comba
5 (2)
Experts
Propfirm Saver ONLY 10 COPY LEFT OUT OF 10 AT $120 After that, the price will increase to $200 Strategy overview Propfirm Saver is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass prop firm challenges while protecting their trading capital through a dual-account setup. The EA operates by splitting trades between a prop firm account and a personal live account. This reduces the risk of total loss by avoiding overexposure on one account. If the challenge is successful, the user passes as expec
Prime X
Husain A M A Alasfour
Experts
Three powerful versions. Choose the mode that fits your trading style — Standard, Hero, or Attack — all included after a single purchase. Prime X is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . It combines multi-indicator technical analysis with a structured risk management framework. How It Works Prime X uses a signal scoring engine that requires a minimum of 4 out of 5 technical indicators to confirm simultaneously before o
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Venom Gold EA
Mustafa Pishori
Experts
Welcome to Venom EA — The Precision Multi-Engine System Hello, traders! I am excited to introduce Venom EA , a refined and strictly disciplined trading system engineered for today’s volatile market conditions. I didn’t build this EA to trade every single price tick. I built it to focus on what actually works: patience, structure, and aggressive capital protection. My mission with Venom EA is simple: Deliver sharp, efficient, and intelligently optimized trading performance. You don't need to unde
Clean Slope Automated Gold Trend Bot
Jayakodi Arachchiyalage Sumanawathi
Experts
Clean Slope EA is a professional algorithmic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to capture clean, sustained market trends with consistent equity growth and minimal drawdown exposure. REAL PERFORMANCE – NOT CURVE FITTED The backtest and live results speak for themselves. From April 2025 to June 2026 , Clean Slope EA delivered a remarkable 6x+ growth on the starting balance — growing from approximately $69 to $2,707 — with a smooth, near-uninterrupted upward equity curve. The d
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Solaris Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Solaris Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5 Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built-in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changin
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic IDD
Ebrah Ssali
Experts
Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic (IID) Self-contained Ichimoku Expert Advisor with automatic instrument detection. Dynamically adjusts periods, buffers, and risk parameters for Forex, Gold, and Crypto. Built-in broker profiler and visual entry-spacing zones. What It Does Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic (IID) is a self-contained Expert Advisor that implements the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy with automatic instrument adaptation. Unlike traditional EAs that use fixed settings, IID detects the instrument you
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro
Jianxiong Xiao
Experts
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA. The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can b
Golden Wolf
Zong Xian Wang
Experts
This is a trend-based gold trading expert with a fixed trading period of H1 and a total of four parameters: Take_profit_multiple (multiple of ATR), Stop_loss_multiple (multiple of ATR), and order_quantity (number of lots to place). The trading system will stop creating new orders after 15:00 on Friday and start preparing to create new orders after 01:00 on Monday. This gold trading expert incorporates a moving stop-loss feature, with both take-profit and stop-loss levels set as multiples of the
Pulse Core MT5
Zeeshan Ali
5 (1)
Experts
PulseCore - Adaptive Trading with Built-in News Protection PulseCore - Master Volatility with Ease PROMO: Only only 1/10 copies available at $159. Next price will be $249. Don't miss this great discount! Please join our channel here . Access the expert details   here . Take advantage of cutting-edge technology with PulseCore! This EA is optimized to adapt to volatile markets, giving traders the tools they need to control risk while maximizing performance. Whether you’re just starting out or you
GlobalMarketNavigator EA
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Experts
Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA: Your Automated Trading Solution Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise For: Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI = 11 etc.. The GlobalMarketNavigator EA, authored by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for the forex, gold, and oil markets. With a focus on precision and efficiency, this EA leverages a sophisticated ble
LongSword Portfolio
Kenji Fujigamori
Experts
[MT5 EA Portfolio EA LongSword Portfolio] 6-Currency, 8-Pair Diversified Bottom-Rebound Grid EA Based on Unique Scoring System. [1-Minute Chart / BUY Only] A portfolio EA with pre-configured settings. "LongSword Portfolio" is a 1-minute timeframe portfolio EA that quantifies market volatility and downward momentum using an internal scoring logic to detect early signs of a price rebound. Unlike simple oscillators that buy mechanically when "oversold," this EA analyzes multiple market factors a
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Expert Advisor for pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 instruments with high positive or negative correlation. Instrument lots are balanced automatically depending on the tick value of the instrument, and therefore it is advisable to use the base lot of at least 0.05. The function of refills is built-in, taking into account the number of knees and the coefficients of multiplication and addition of lots. Trades are opened when there is a discrepancy by a specified distance in points of instrument
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Optimus Prime Tz
Adolf Anatory Mkonda
Experts
Optimus Prime Tz Optimus Prime is not just another EA – it's a complete institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and sophisticated risk management. Built from the ground up with proprietary algorithms, this system represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Scientific Trading Methodology Triple timeframe confirmation 14+ proprietary indicators working in concert Signal threshold system Institutional-grade trend filtering
PipsPro Scalper Gold
Hayyu Imam Muhammad
3 (2)
Experts
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
UniversalTrader
Remi Passanello
4.64 (11)
Experts
Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the  RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. UT  is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower.  It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
More from author
Prisma MT5
Mauro Augello
Experts
Prisma is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines eight independent strategies, each equipped with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, and activated only when specific market conditions are met. The algorithm continuously analyzes gold price action, combining trend-following and swing trading strategies with the objective of trading in the direction of the prevailing market trend, never against it. Prisma automatically manages entries, trading filters, and activation condi
Minerva Aurea MT5
Mauro Augello
4.5 (8)
Experts
Minerva Aurea is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , developed after years of research on gold price dynamics. Minerva Aurea combines precision , adaptive market logic , and a solid money management engine to deliver consistent performance with realistic trading behavior. The EA’s main goal is to patiently identify high-quality entry opportunities, allowing it to capitalize on market movements. Live Performance Signal Aggressive Mode Key Features Fully optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
Filter:
Traderhub
345
Traderhub 2026.07.04 06:57 
 

I am very happy with my purchase, based on performance I highly recommend it. It is a proper strategy that lets trades run without a tight trailing stop loss. The first trade I took with Harmonia was on 26 June and now my 1k account has grown by 12.6% since that date risking 0.01 lots per trade. Grab it before the price will increase!

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.07.04 22:46
Thanks a lot for the review! You're absolutely right. Harmonia is designed to get the most out of each trade, but the interesting part is that it includes multiple strategies, each with a different logic. Some strategies aim to maximize each trade, while others are faster and focus on securing profit more quickly. It's a very diversified Expert Advisor 🙂
Frederick William Gonnetan
347
Frederick William Gonnetan 2026.06.24 17:57 
 

Using it since 3 weeks and i'm super happy with it. I really like the diversity of strategy, and how smart is the entrys. Mauro is also very friendly and helpfull. I definitely recommend this Ea.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.24 19:25
Thank you very much for your review! I'm really happy to hear that your experience with Harmonia has been going well so far. If you ever need anything, feel free to contact me anytime. I'll be more than happy to help whenever I can!
s161y
30
s161y 2026.06.22 13:50 
 

As others have said - it's early days yet - I've only owned it for a week, so still testing, etc. But initial back test & demo account results are looking encouraging. It's like having 8 EA's in one, each running different strategies. So whatever the market conditions, there's probably a ready-made strategy built in to handle it. For those new to the world of EA's - The default config seems more or less "ready to run" and losses encountered by one strategy mostly seem to be offset by wins from another strategy. For those who like a more "hands-on" approach - it's fully customisable. The developer is helpful & quick to reply to messages. All in all, a positive start. Long may that continue.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.22 19:14
What a fantastic and detailed review! Thank you very much, I truly appreciate it! You're absolutely right. Harmonia offers complete customization of virtually every parameter, which is something very few Expert Advisors provide. Of course, it can also be used with the default settings, which work perfectly well on their own. But for more experienced traders or those with specific requirements, Harmonia gives you the flexibility to tailor the EA exactly the way you want! Again, thank you very much!
Bifrost
1251
Bifrost 2026.06.20 16:21 
 

The performance is good as its price.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.22 19:12
Thank you for the review, Bifrost! For anything you need, feel free to message me anytime!
Marinero
308
Marinero 2026.06.19 14:12 
 

Well, first days of using and +90USD (with lot size just 0.01.!) 5 stars for the moment. ;)

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.22 19:11
Thank you for the great review! I'm glad to hear that Harmonia is working well for you. 🙂
michmaster 2
63
michmaster 2 2026.06.19 03:12 
 

I´ve been using Harmonia since about a week and so far it´s running pretty well and risk management seems to work too. The developer answers fast and it´s very easy to set up, because there´s no set file needed. great Job

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.19 07:40
Thank you for your kind and honest review! I'm genuinely happy to hear that you're having a good experience with Harmonia. Yes, the setup is very simple, but there are plenty of customization options available. And as always, if you ever need help or have any questions, feel free to reach out, i'll be happy to assist you! 🙂
Emirhan Celenk
39
Emirhan Celenk 2026.06.18 20:53 
 

I downloaded Harmonia MT5 and purchased two separate accounts. We both bought different setups, but over the past month we have consistently lost money with every trade. I am not satisfied with the performance.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.18 20:58
Hi! What you're writing is literally impossible. All of my clients are making profits with Harmonia, and you can easily confirm that by looking at the public signal. If you're genuinely interested in understanding why Harmonia isn't working for you, feel free to send me a private message. I do wonder why you haven't done so until now. It would be disappointing if this were a false review intended only to discredit Harmonia. So please get in touch with me and help me better understand why you're getting these results :)
andrius144
364
andrius144 2026.06.18 17:43 
 

I have been using Harmonia for about two weeks now. I started by running it on a demo account for a few days, and the results were very promising, so I decided to move it to my live account. It's still early days, but I am happy with the performance so far and optimistic about its potential. I hope Harmonia can continue performing at this level over the long term. Thanks to the developer for the work put into this EA.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.18 18:38
Thank you so much for the wonderful review, Andrius! I'm really happy to hear that you're already having a good experience with Harmonia, even though you've only been using it for a relatively short time. Over the long run, I'm confident you'll benefit from its positive statistical edge. I always try to listen to feedback and suggestions to keep improving Harmonia, so feel free to ask me anything and let me know if you think there's something that could be improved! 🙂
Lincfx
21
Lincfx 2026.06.18 13:06 
 

It's early days using Harmonia however the results speak for themselves! The wins are solidly outweighing the losses and my balance is steadily rising. The risk is contained and the losses hit SL without huge damage. This is looking like a very realistic, good performing EA that will steadily grow your account - well worth the current asking price. Although it's highly configurable, the default settings are extremely well optimized making it perfect for beginners and experienced traders alike. Looking forward to moving onto a live account and letting it do it's thing. Furthermore, the dev is actively refining Harmonia and is responsive to any questions.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.18 13:11
Thank you so much for your detailed and thoughtful review! I'm really happy to hear that you're having a good experience with Harmonia. It's a solid EA designed for long-term use, just let it do its job. It comes with many customizable features, and they all serve a useful purpose. If you ever need any information, assistance, or clarification, feel free to reach out to me anytime! 🙂
pavlovstrukov
329
pavlovstrukov 2026.06.17 14:12 
 

Too early to give a perfect Review for this Algo but after 1 week I feel confident in Mauro as a developer and the EA, the EA itself is configurable a lot which is good, no fake backtests or history reader EA to lure buyers but a stable strategy in Gold, hope it can work in the longterm, will see, Mauros support is outstanding, no brainer for this price

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.18 12:53
Thank you so much for the wonderful review! I really appreciate it. And remember, I'm always available if you have any questions or need any clarification. 🙂
May KIM
175
May KIM 2026.06.15 08:54 
 

Just made my first trade and hit my first profit today. Huge thanks to the developer for being so kind and supportive! I’ll monitor it for about another week and share the profit results then.

[Best EA for the price! Already made 3x the cost in a week.]

A friend recommended Harmonia, and after testing it for a week, I am thoroughly impressed. I own 10 different EAs, but this is hands down the best bang for your buck. If you are on the fence, don’t hesitate—just buy it.

It has already made back three times what I paid for it. What I love most is the SL mode; it gives me complete peace of mind, allowing me to focus on my main work while it consistently locks in profits.

A big thank you to the developer for creating such an amazing tool!

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.15 11:57
Thank you very much for the review and for your kind words! I truly appreciate it. 🙂 If you ever need anything or have any questions, feel free to message me anytime. I'll be happy to help!
Jason Chang
452
Jason Chang 2026.06.10 09:54 
 

Running this EA on a Raw account has been a smooth and profitable experience. The strategy is solid, and it performs exactly as predicted by the signals without any unexpected surprises.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.11 18:49
Thank you so much, Jason! I'm really happy to hear that you're enjoying Harmonia and that your experience matches what you've seen in both the backtests and the live signal. If you ever need help with anything, feel free to reach out,I'm always available :)
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2026.06.09 18:01 
 

10 stars for this project!! Harmonia has a very coherent logic and I really like how configurable it is, adapting to each user's risk profile. Its creator is very attentive and responds to any suggestions, constantly updating this wonderful tool. Like I said, 10 stars!!!

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.09 20:25
Thanks for the great review! I'm always available for any clarification, doubts, or suggestions you may have. For me, it's really important to listen to customer feedback so I can keep improving Harmonia over time :)
pikachu88
503
pikachu88 2026.06.06 12:25 
 

I've been running Harmonia for 18 days and although it is still early days, I am really impressed by its performance. For a single position EA and not a grid/martingale EA, it is hard to find a really good one and this is a good one. Its amongst the best single position EAs I have come across. Of course it is still early days, but I have confidence it will continue to succeed. Should anything change in the future, I will update the review.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.06 16:16
Thank you so much for the wonderful review! I’m really glad you’re enjoying Harmonia. Feedback is always important to me, and I’m always open to any suggestions that could make this EA even better!
Faruk Aydın
55
Faruk Aydın 2026.06.05 11:54 
 

Real trading, no over-optimized illusions "If you are looking for a get-rich-quick martingale scheme, look elsewhere. Harmonia is a structured, long-term trading tool. I highly appreciate that the developer doesn't promise unrealistic equity curves and acknowledges that trading has both quiet and strong phases. The setup is truly 'set-and-forget' with no complicated set files needed. I am using it 1 week for real money account, of course there is loss trades also but in the end capital is constantly increasing. Thanks for the EA my friend. Also looking forward to trying out Minerva Aurea as well

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.06.05 12:03
Thank you very much for the wonderful review! I really appreciate your honesty, and I'm glad to hear that you're having a good experience with Harmonia. It's exactly as you said: there will always be trades that hit take profit and others that hit stop loss, and that's completely normal when following a structured and controlled approach. Proper risk management is always essential. If you ever need any further information or assistance, feel free to contact me anytime. 🙂
Mike
208
Mike 2026.05.29 07:37 
 

Very nice EA. The developer is very helpful and gives you the right instructions to fully understand what the EA is doing. This gives alot of confidence to run the EA live. Setting it up is easy and the EA is performing very well. Results are matching the signal.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.05.29 14:58
Thank you so much for the kind and honest review! It’s very important to me that customers share what they truly think, without any pressure or forcing. I’m really happy that you’re having a good experience with Harmonia, and if you ever need anything, I’m always available :)
Mateusz Winter
694
Mateusz Winter 2026.05.23 08:23 
 

The EA has been perfectly performing. The developer is serious and is always finding ways to make Harmonia better. Hoping he can introduce more strategies Harmonia better I am a very happy customer

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.05.23 16:16
Thanks a lot for the review! I'm always working on improving Harmonia and I'm always open to suggestions and feedback. The community is a big part of what I do, so I’m always happy to listen :) And yes, there will definitely be new strategies coming over time!
Vee
416
Vee 2026.05.22 18:46 
 

Great EA. No complicated setup — just pick your lot size and go. Defaults are optimised, but can be tweak for personal requirement. Mauro replies fast, supportive and keeps making the EA better. Thank you. Hope for a long term use :)

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.05.23 16:14
Thanks for the review! You're right, Harmonia is very easy to use and doesn’t require any specific set file. That said, the customization options are huge, so everyone can use the EA in the way that suits them best! Thanks again :)
Kris Jef Saelen
1270
Kris Jef Saelen 2026.05.13 13:47 
 

I've been running Harmonia for a month, which was not a good time for most gold EAs, but this one makes profit. Mauro is a friendly guy and always available for support :)

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.05.13 13:56
Your words really mean a lot to me, and thank you so much!
Yes, the current market is definitely complex and difficult, with plenty of manipulation. But as you said, Harmonia is holding up very well. I’m confident that over the long run, despite the normal ups and downs that every strategy goes through, Harmonia will continue to perform and stay strong. Thanks again for your support, and if you ever need anything, you know where to find me.
Oliver_2007123
45
Oliver_2007123 2026.05.11 16:37 
 

Despite being very new to the market, this Expert Advisor performs very well and delivers strong profits consistently (Take a look at the live Signal). The creator is also extremely helpful, professional, and always quick to support users, or to answer basic questions.

Mauro Augello
1305
Reply from developer Mauro Augello 2026.05.11 20:07
I'm really glad to hear that you're having a good experience with Harmonia, and thank you again for the kind words! It's a solid EA designed for long-term use, with the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions thanks to the ability to customize every parameter!
12
Reply to review