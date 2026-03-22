Harmonia MT5

Harmonia is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD. It integrates eight independent strategies with TP/SL, each activated according to specific market conditions and timeframe behavior.



The EA manages entries and filters automatically, aiming for precise, disciplined, and controlled execution. Its logic is focused on detecting high-probability signals, without using grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring that each position remains fully independent from the start. Risk is defined in advance and stays clear throughout the trade’s entire lifecycle.

Harmonia analyzes gold’s structure by tracking volatility phases, directional flow, and momentum balance to adapt SL and TP dynamically.











Key Features





Uses 8 distinct strategies to capture different market dynamics and opportunities.

Full flexibility to enable or disable each strategy, set individual lot sizes, and customize parameters based on your preferences.

No grid, no martingale, no fixed patterns : you always know exactly how much you are risking on every single trade.

Fully prop-firm ready.







Harmonia uses a breakout-based approach to capture different phases of price expansion.Some modules are designed for quick breakout scalps, with early entries and small but frequent gains.Others aim to hold longer breakout moves and benefit from extended directional continuation.This allows Harmonia to adapt to breakout strength, momentum, and changing market conditions.







Risk Management





Harmonia is built around a strict risk-controlled approach. Each trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it is opened, with no averaging or rescue systems involved. This means exposure remains transparent and measurable at all times.

The EA does not rely on progressive position scaling, martingale logic, or grid recovery, which helps keep drawdown under control and trading behavior consistent. Since every strategy can be managed separately, risk parameters can be adjusted according to account size, broker conditions, and personal tolerance.

A demo test period is also strongly advised to verify execution quality, spread impact, and broker compatibility before going live.







Recommended Setup





Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5.

Leverage: Minimum 1:30, recommended 1:500.

Minimum deposit: $500, recommended $1,000 or the equivalent in another currency.

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread.

Recommended brokers: IC Markets, FP Markets, VT Markets, Puprime, Pepperstone, Tickmill, or any ECN, RAW, or low-spread broker.

VPS recommended for continuous 24/7 operation.

No external indicators required.







Set And Forget Approach





Harmonia is designed for a set-and-forget workflow. No set files are required , but I'm available to help identify the most suitable settings for your account and broker conditions.

It works with ECN, RAW, and low-spread accounts. There are no over-optimization tricks or unrealistic equity curves. A demo test during the first 1-2 weeks is recommended to evaluate broker execution and overall performance.







Why choose Harmonia?





Harmonia is a structured, professional trading system designed with a clear long-term approach. Like any solid system, it will experience both strong phases and quieter periods, and that is part of realistic trading.

This EA is designed for traders who understand that control does not mean limitation. Instead of depending on a single setup, Harmonia evaluates the market through eight different approaches. This diversification helps create a more stable, rule-based system that removes emotions and supports disciplined execution.







Disclaimer





Trading involves high risk.

Harmonia MT5 is a trading tool intended for analysis and execution, not a profit guarantee.

Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Always test on a demo account before going live.