EA Falcon MT5

EA Falcon is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The settings can be downloaded in the product discussion or you can ask to make the settings individually for you.

Advisor for trading currency pairs, metals and indices. (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, JPYUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, DE40, USTECH, US500 and others.) Сontact me for an individual consultation.

Strategies:

- Asymmetric fractal. Custom indicator.

- Linear regression. Custom indicator. That allows the EA to trade only in the direction of the main trend.





Functions:





- News filter. Allows you to specify the time outside the auction before and after the release of the news. You can also choose the level of importance of the news. The feature can be enabled or disabled.





- Opening orders in the grid when closing a candle on the selected timeframe, which allows you to avoid opening a large number of positions during sudden movements. The feature can be enabled or disabled.



- Spread control. Checking the spread by ticks when opening both the first position and the position in the grid.





- Stop loss equity. Allows you to specify the drawdown level as a percentage at which the EA will close all positions. The feature can be enabled or disabled.





me on telegram after the purchase, so that I can set up EA individually for you, depending on your trading preferences. Contactafter the purchase, so that I can set up EA individually for you, depending on your trading preferences.



