EA Falcon MT5
- Experts
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Renat GaraevTrader, Developer.
- Version: 1.84
- Updated: 19 March 2024
- Activations: 5
EA Falcon is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences.
The settings can be downloaded in the product discussion or you can ask to make the settings individually for you.
Advisor for trading currency pairs, metals and indices. (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, JPYUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, DE40, USTECH, US500 and others.)
Strategies:
- Asymmetric fractal. Custom indicator.
- Spread control. Checking the spread by ticks when opening both the first position and the position in the grid.