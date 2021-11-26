Seven Candles for MT5

  • Experts
  • Luiz Tim
    Luiz Tim

    Luiz Tim

    Professional MQL developer/programmer since 2008

    Thorough understanding of financial markets - I not only code your automation, but also I can help you with ideas for better accomplish your objectives
    1 topic 3 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 26 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

The Seven Candles is an Expert Advisor that implements a strategy originally described on the book Short Term Trading Strategies That Work by Larry Connors and Cesar Alvarez.

Developed to trade stock indexes (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei, etc.), this strategy seeks for trading opportunities based on where the close price is in relation with Simple Moving Average indicator. However, in order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur.

The original strategy seeks long positions on daily charts only, but the Seven Candles EA can also seek short positions as well.


Long Entry Rules

  • Price is above 200 SMA.
  • Lowest low of last seven candles occurred on last candle.


Short Entry Rules

  • Price is below 200 SMA.
  • Highest high of last seven candles occurred on last candle.


Long Exit Rules

  • Highest high of last seven candles occurred on last candle.


Short Exit Rules

  • Lowest low of last seven candles occurred on last candle.

This strategy boasts a 60%-75% success rate in average and works very well on trending markets. As the original strategy does not uses stop loss nor take profit (because the exit is strictly conditioned by the price behavior), the losing trades outweigh the winning ones. However, the Seven Candles EA has additional built-in features, like take profit, stop loss and trailing stop allowing it to yield different results than the original strategy.


*Expert Parameters

  • Order Type - List with options that inform the EA what trade type it will seek, as follows:
    • LONG ONLY - EA will search only for buy opportunities.
    • SHORT ONLY - EA will search only for sell opportunities.
    • LONG & SHORT - EA will search for both buy and sell opportunities.
  • System ID - Identifies trades opened by the EA.
  • Trade Volume - Lots of each trade.
  • Stop Loss (as points) - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit (as points) - Take Profit.
  • Trailing Stop Trigger in points (0 turns-off) - When an opened position is on profit, informs the EA when it should perform trailing stop operations. Zero (0) value turns-off this feature.
  • Trailing Step Trigger in points (0 BreakEven) - When trailing stop is going to be triggered, tells EA where it should adjust the first stop value on profit. Zero (0) value puts stop on break-even.
  • Moving Average Period - Period for Moving Average Calculation.
  • Moving Average Calculation Method - Informs the EA how the Moving Average should be calculated. Options are:
    • Simple.
    • Exponential.
    • Smoothed.
    • Linear weighted.
  • Moving Average Calculation Price - Informs the EA what price will be used during Moving Average calculation. Options are:
    • Close price.
    • Open price.
    • High price.
    • Low price.
    • Median price.
    • Typical price.
    • Weighted price.
  • Candle lookback for Entry - Informs the EA how many candles it will analyze for entry.
  • Candle lookback for Exit - Informs the EA how many candles it will analyze for exit.
  • **Trade Start Time - Start time to seek for new trading opportunities.
  • **Trade EndTime - End time to seek for new trading opportunities.

(*) Using default parameters value, the EA will behave exactly as the original strategy described on the book.

(**) Trade time does not interfere with management of opened positions. Also, using default time values the EA will search trades while the market is opened.

This EA works on any pair/timeframe.

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Gold Neural Core
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5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
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5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
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5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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