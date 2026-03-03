User Grid MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 3 March 2026
- Activations: 10
User Grid MT5 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account). The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators.
- The Expert Advisor can be run simultaneously on any currency pairs or even on the same one with different settings. Each of its orders and positions are marked with an individual comment in which there is both the price of his opening and the name of its instrument. At the same time, you can add a trader's personal mark to the comment.
- The advisor is not afraid of any interruptions in work. With each new launch and unchanged settings, it picks up all of its orders and gives a report on what happened to them during its inactivity.
- The informational (and some trading) capabilities of the EA can be used in normal manual trading. At the same time, the main information panel and operation buttons can be freely moved around the chart, minimized, scaled, and changed some colors.
When testing an adviser in the strategy tester, you should take into account the limit on the maximum number of orders for the selected broker. If it is exceeded, the adviser will not place a single order!
All missed ticks only reduce the effectiveness of the adviser, because its work is based on volatility, and the lower it is, the less likely it is to fix a possible profit.