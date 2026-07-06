Neurox AI
- Experts
-
Stanislav TomilovMyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 6 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Neurox AI — The Future of Gold Trading Powered by Multi-Module Neural Intelligence
This approach is very different from trying to make one large neural network responsible for every action of the EA. In real trading, that is usually too unstable. The market is not one simple task. Gold can trend, reverse, spike on news, freeze in a range, or move aggressively during low liquidity. One model cannot handle all these conditions equally well. Neurox AI is built exactly around this multi-module principle. It is a next-generation Expert Advisor for gold trading, using several independent analytical modules and five different trading strategies that work simultaneously by default.
Multi Module Neural Network
- The first module is the Market Regime Detection Module. It analyzes whether gold is trending, ranging, moving impulsively, or behaving under high volatility. This helps the EA understand which type of logic is more suitable for the current market environment.
- The second module is the Signal Generation Module. It searches for potential entry points using price behavior, volatility, local structure, momentum, and market reaction around important areas.
- The third module is the Neural Filtering Module. Even if a basic signal appears, the EA does not open a trade blindly. The neural filter checks the quality of the signal and removes weak or risky setups.
- The fourth module is the Risk Control Module. Its task is to protect the deposit from excessive exposure. It controls lot size, trading frequency, and current drawdown, because even a good strategy can become dangerous if the risk is too high.
- The fifth module is the Broker Condition Filter. Gold trading is very sensitive to spread, slippage, execution quality, and server conditions. If trading conditions are poor, the EA can skip the trade.
Price increases every 15 copies. Maximum 200 slots. After the 200th copy, the price becomes $5,000 to stop new buyers and protect exclusivity.
Live Results
30k real account High Risk https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2371094 +500% gain
Normal Risk https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2374941
USER GUIDE
Key Features
- No back test manipulation
- Multi Modular Neural Network Strategy
- 5 independent built-in strategies
- Flexible risk management
- Emotion-free automated trading
- No grid trading
- No martingale
- No averaging
- Strict Stop Loss and Take Profit protection
- Prop Firms ready
- RR 4:1 (approx.)
Built-in Safety Filters.
To improve execution quality and reduce unnecessary risk, the EA includes several important filters:
- News filter - avoids trading during major economic events
- Spread filter - prevents trading when spreads are too high
- Slippage filter - protects against poor execution conditions
- Smart trailing stop for dynamic trade management
Prop Firm Compatibility
EA is suitable for most prop firm trading environments.
However, since each prop firm has different trading rules and conditions, it is impossible to guarantee compatibility with every firm.
Testing may be required to determine the best setup for a specific prop firm.
If you have any questions or need assistance with the setup, please feel free to contact me via private message.
Please read before purchase:
- A Stop Loss is an integral part of the strategy — it indicates proper risk management, not a system error.
- Performance should be evaluated over 3-6 month or more, rather than over just a few individual days or weeks.
- Periods with no open trades are also normal. The system may intentionally pause if its model detects irregularities or unstable market structures.
- This EA is based on a real trading strategy that uses Stop Loss as a normal part of risk management. Because of that, not every month will necessarily be profitable. Markets go through volatile phases and unfavorable conditions, and even strong strategies can experience temporary drawdowns.
- For this reason, the system’s performance should be evaluated over at least three months, and ideally six months or longer. This is a long-term professional trading strategy.
- Risk Reward by default is 4 to 1 (approx.)
- If you are looking for a “tester grail”, a system that produces a perfectly smooth equity curve, or simply a beautiful backtest without Stop Loss events, then this EA is probably not for you.
- This system follows a transparent and realistic approach to trading. The only meaningful way to evaluate its performance is through real trading results and live signals, which reflect actual market conditions.
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Please use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.