Goldwave EA MT5

LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account)

LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My

This EA is sold in limited quantities — only 3 copies remain available at USD 279. After purchase, please contact me via private message to receive the user manual and recommended settings.

No excessive grid, no dangerous martingale, no averaging down.


Developer Introduction

I am a MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) Expert Advisor (EA) and indicator developer with over 16 years of real trading experience.

Throughout my long-term market practice, I have been deeply involved in both manual trading and the design and development of automated trading systems.
Rather than pursuing short-term explosions, parameter stacking, or overfitted strategies, I focus on building logically stable, risk-controlled trading systems that can adapt to different market environments.


This EA is currently offered at an early limited-stage price; future price adjustments will be made based on sales and maintenance phases, with an expected increase of approximately USD 100 per stage, and a target upper price of USD 899 for this year.


Product Overview

GoldWave is an automated trading EA designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT4/MT5.

It is not a system built to trade every day.
Instead, it is a professional-grade trading logic developed over a long period, centered on trade quality, risk control, and execution discipline.

Unlike traditional EAs that rely on fixed indicators or simple trigger conditions, GoldWave places greater emphasis on:

  • Whether the trend is genuine

  • Whether the current risk environment is appropriate

  • Whether the market condition is worth participating in

The system only trades when market conditions are favorable.
During uncertain or high-risk periods, it remains patient and waits.


AI-Assisted Trend Recognition and Filtering Logic

GoldWave employs an AI-assisted multi-dimensional market analysis framework to improve entry timing decisions and drawdown control.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the system performs multi-timeframe confluence analysis (M15 to H4) to cross-validate trend structures, reducing noise and false breakouts.

During trend evaluation, the system considers:

  • Multi-timeframe trend consistency analysis

  • Volatility state identification and market environment classification

  • Momentum clustering and trend persistence assessment

The core objective is simple:


to participate only in trend movements with a higher probability of continuation, rather than short-term or random price fluctuations.


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

GoldWave does not use any high-risk trading methods:

  • No martingale

  • No grid trading

  • No averaging down

Each trade is an independent decision and is always executed with clearly defined risk control.


The system includes multiple layers of risk management, including but not limited to:

  • Volatility-based dynamic stop loss adjustments

  • Drawdown control and risk exposure limits

  • Automatically reducing participation during unfavorable market conditions

The goal is not short-term bursts, but maintaining consistent and controllable risk behavior across different market environments.


Why GoldWave Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Markets move every day, but not every day is worth trading.

GoldWave prioritizes market quality over trade frequency.

When trend structures are unclear, volatility becomes abnormal, or macro risks increase significantly, the system reduces trading activity or stays completely out of the market.
This disciplined restraint is a key factor in controlling drawdowns and maintaining long-term stability.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

GoldWave uses news filtering and dynamic risk control logic, which means traditional backtesting cannot fully replicate real trading conditions.

Most backtests assume perfect execution, static market conditions, and no impact from news or liquidity changes.
These assumptions do not hold in real trading, especially around news events.

While it is easy to create visually impressive results through over-optimized backtests, such systems often fail quickly in live trading when market conditions change.

For this reason, I do not consider highly optimized backtests as proof of system reliability.
Real, long-term live trading performance provides far more meaningful reference.

Please evaluate backtest results and live results rationally —
when they look “perfectly identical,” it often deserves extra caution.


Recommended Timeframe

Although GoldWave aggregates data from multiple timeframes (M15–H4) for analysis, in actual operation:

  • It is recommended to attach the EA to the 1-minute (M1) chart

  • This allows the system to detect market changes earlier and respond with more precise signal processing

The timeframe itself does not limit the logic, but a proper operating timeframe improves execution efficiency.


System Positioning

GoldWave is the result of many years of research and real-fund trading experience.
It is more suitable for traders who:

  • Prioritize risk control over frequent trading

  • Can accept periods of waiting and drawdowns

  • Prefer automated systems with clear, explainable logic

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but a trading system designed to maintain rationality, discipline, and long-term stability in complex market environments.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of this project is simple:
to build a trading tool that aims for returns more meaningful than bank interest, without sacrificing account safety.

There are no promises of quick doubling or overnight wealth.
Only a long-term trading approach that values capital protection and risk control.

  • No manipulation of deposits, withdrawals, or equity curves

  • No fake backtests

  • No misleading performance presentation

Only real feedback, real behavior, and real market results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits.Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account and fully understand the system’s logic and risk characteristics before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. On which assets can I use GoldWave?

At the moment, GoldWave works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).
The strategy has been fully designed and optimized specifically for gold’s volatility, liquidity, and market behavior.
Using it on other instruments is not recommended.

2. Can the robot trade 24/5 without my supervision?

Yes.
GoldWave continuously analyzes market conditions and will open, manage, or block trades automatically depending on the situation.
You do not need to stay in front of the screen all the time.

That said, it is always good practice to occasionally check that your platform and connection are running normally.

3. Does GoldWave use Grid or Martingale strategies?

No.
GoldWave does not use Grid, Martingale, or averaging strategies.

The EA opens only one position at a time, and each trade is handled independently.
Trades are managed using adaptive Take Profit and Stop Loss logic, fully controlled by the EA in real time.

4. What platforms does GoldWave support?

GoldWave supports both:

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

These are the two most widely used trading platforms worldwide.

5. What is the minimum deposit required to start?

The minimum recommended deposit is $500.

Lower balances may still work, but a larger balance allows more flexibility in risk management and helps the strategy operate more smoothly during periods of higher volatility.

6. Can I use my own risk settings?

Yes.

The default risk settings are designed to work well for most users, but you can adjust the risk parameters if you prefer a more conservative or more aggressive approach.

If you are new, it is strongly recommended to start with the default risk settings and make changes only after you understand how the EA behaves in live market conditions.

7. Are updates for GoldWave free?

Yes.
All updates are completely free.

You can download each new version directly through your MT4 or MT5 platform.
Updates may include improvements, optimizations, and new features to keep the EA up to date.

8. Is there any support after purchase?

Yes.
After purchasing GoldWave, you will receive:

  • Clear setup instructions

  • Ongoing support via a private support channel

If you have questions about setup, configuration, or general usage, support is available.

9. Does GoldWave really use AI?

GoldWave uses AI-assisted, adaptive logic.

In practical terms, this means the EA applies rule-based algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions, such as price behavior and volatility.
The AI component is mainly used to filter out low-quality or unfavorable trades, rather than to generate random signals.

It is not a self-learning neural network, but an adaptive system designed to improve trade selection and stability.

10. Why may backtest results differ from live performance?

GoldWave relies on adaptive logic and real-time data via WebRequest, which cannot be fully replicated in historical backtesting environments.

Because of this, backtest results may differ from live performance.

When using the recommended settings, live trading behavior should remain consistent with the signals shown on the MQL5 Market.
For this type of strategy, forward performance and real execution conditions are more representative than optimized historical backtests.

11. Does GoldWave use a fixed Stop Loss?

Yes, a fixed Stop Loss exists as a safety measure, acting as a last line of defence.

Under normal conditions, trades are managed and closed using the EA’s logic-based exit rules, often well before the fixed Stop Loss is reached.
The fixed Stop Loss is only there to limit maximum risk in extreme or unexpected market situations.

Final Note

GoldWave is designed for traders who understand that real-market execution and risk control matter more than perfect historical curves.
The EA focuses on adaptive behavior, controlled risk, and consistency under live market conditions.

kazuto19851126
kazuto19851126 2025.12.20 11:29 
 

I recently started using Goldwave EA on MT5, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. After setting it up, I have already secured 3 consecutive wins on XAUUSD, just as the logic promised. Looking at the forward test data, the stats are incredible: Win Rate: A staggering 97.08% (133 out of 137 trades) Profit Factor: An impressive 10.52 Recovery Factor: Very high at 16.06 Max Drawdown: Well-controlled at only 8.08% by balance What I love most about this EA is its consistency. The average holding time is only around 2 hours, so I don't have to deal with the stress of long-term floating losses. The trades are sharp and the exit logic is very precise, which is evident from the tiny gross loss compared to the gross profit.

FinXu
FinXu 2025.12.20 12:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

I recently started using Goldwave EA on MT5, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. After setting it up, I have already secured 3 consecutive wins on XAUUSD, just as the logic promised. Looking at the forward test data, the stats are incredible: Win Rate: A staggering 97.08% (133 out of 137 trades) Profit Factor: An impressive 10.52 Recovery Factor: Very high at 16.06 Max Drawdown: Well-controlled at only 8.08% by balance What I love most about this EA is its consistency. The average holding time is only around 2 hours, so I don't have to deal with the stress of long-term floating losses. The trades are sharp and the exit logic is very precise, which is evident from the tiny gross loss compared to the gross profit.

Reply from developer Shengzu Zhong 2025.12.20 12:24
Thank you for your honest feedback.
