The Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It identifies supply and demand zones based on price consolidation patterns and trades on zone retests (taps). This EA generates trades when price returns to valid zones after an initial breakout, with configurable risk management. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1, specifically developed on AUDUSD, M5, but you can test and optimize on any other instrument or timeframe.

Testing and optimization on your desired trading environment is highly recommended so you get your favouring settings.

The system detects zones through consolidation ranges, optionally validates them with impulsive moves, and manages them dynamically (e.g., marking as tested or broken). It includes trailing stops, zone visualization on the chart, and modes for handling re-trades and broken zones. The EA emphasizes price action without relying on external indicators beyond basic bar data.

Key Features

Supply and Demand Zone Detection: Zones form from consolidation periods (configurable bars) where price breaks out sharply. Demand zones trigger below prior highs with upward closes; supply zones above prior lows with downward closes. Optional impulse validation checks for strong post-breakout moves.

Zone Validation and Management: Zones must meet size restrictions (min/max points) and move-away distances before becoming testable. Modes control re-trading tested zones (none, limited, or unlimited) and handling broken zones (allow or ignore breaks). Expired or broken zones can be deleted from the chart.

Trade Execution on Zone Taps: Entries occur on candle overlaps with zones followed by confirming closes (above demand highs or below supply lows). Optional trend confirmation ensures alignment with recent price direction.

Risk Management: Fixed stop-loss and take-profit distances, with optional trailing stops after minimum profit. Validates trades for lot size, margin availability, volume limits, and broker stop/freeze levels before opening.

Chart Visualization: Draws rectangular zones with customizable colors for untested, tested, and broken states. Includes text labels and rightward extensions for future bars.

Broken and Expired Zone Handling: Automatically updates zone status; broken zones change color and may be removed. Expired zones are pruned to limit tracking.

No External Indicators Required: Relies purely on price action and bar data for zone identification and signals.


How It Works

  1. Zone Detection: On new bars, scans for consolidation ranges meeting spread limits. Validates breakouts to create potential zones, optionally confirming with impulsive price moves post-breakout.
  2. Zone Updates: Monitors zones for readiness (after price moves away), tests (on taps), and breaks (price piercing the opposite side). Draws and updates zones/labels on the chart.
  3. Signal Generation: On new bars, checks for taps on ready zones. Confirms with trend filters if enabled, then opens buys on demand zones or sells on supply zones.
  4. Trade Management: Places orders with SL/TP; applies trailing stops if enabled and profitable. Tracks trade counts per zone for re-trade limits.
  5. Risk Checks: Before each trade, ensures compliance with broker constraints (volume, margin, levels). Prunes old/expired zones to maintain performance.
  6. Logging and Debugging: Prints zone creations, validations, tests, and trades for monitoring.


Input Parameters

General Settings:

  • Trade Lot Size (default: 0.01): The initial volume (in lots) for each trade. This controls position sizing; smaller values reduce risk, while larger ones increase it. Example: Set to 0.01 for micro accounts or 0.1 for standard accounts, depending on your broker's lot step and account balance.
  • Enable Automated Trading (default: true): Toggles whether the EA can open and manage trades automatically. Set to false to use the EA only for zone visualization without executing orders. Example: Disable this during backtesting if you want to observe zones without simulated trades.
  • Enable Trailing Stop (default: true): Activates dynamic stop-loss adjustment as trades become profitable. This helps lock in gains but may close positions prematurely in volatile markets. Example: Enable for trending markets; disable in ranging conditions to avoid whipsaws.
  • Trailing Stop Points (default: 30): The distance (in points) the stop-loss trails behind the current price once activated. Example: A value of 30 means the SL moves 30 points behind the bid/ask when profitable, securing at least that much profit.
  • Minimum Trailing Points (default: 50): The minimum profit (in points) a trade must reach before trailing begins. This prevents early trailing in small moves. Example: Set to 50 to ensure trailing only starts after a trade is up by at least 50 points.
  • Magic Number (default: 12345): A unique identifier for the EA's trades, allowing multiple EAs on the same account without interference. Example: Use different numbers like 12345 for EURUSD and 54321 for GBPUSD if running on multiple charts.
  • Consolidation Bars (default: 5): The number of bars required to form a consolidation range for zone detection. Higher values create stronger zones but fewer signals. Example: Set to 5 for shorter timeframes like M15; increase to 10 for H1 to filter noise.
  • Maximum Consolidation Spread (Points) (default: 100000000000000): The max price range (in points) allowed during consolidation. Very high defaults effectively disable this filter; lower to restrict to tighter ranges. Example: Set to 50 for volatile pairs like GBPJPY to avoid wide, unreliable zones.
  • Stop Loss Distance (Points) (default: 200): The fixed distance below demand zones or above supply zones for stop-loss placement.
  • Take Profit Distance (Points) (default: 400): The fixed distance for take-profit targets from entry. Typically set to a multiple of SL for positive risk-reward. Example: 400 points aims for 2:1 RR with a 200-point SL.
  • Minimum Move Away Points (default: 50): The required price distance away from a zone after breakout before it's considered "ready" for retest trades. This confirms momentum.
  • Delete Broken Zones from Chart (default: false): If true, removes broken zones from the chart visually. Useful for clean charts but may hide historical data. Example: Enable if you prefer uncluttered visuals; disable to review past breaks.
  • Delete Expired Zones from Chart (default: false): If true, removes zones after their extension period ends. Helps manage chart objects. Example: Enable on lower timeframes where zones expire quickly.
  • Zone Extension Bars (default: 150): How many future bars to extend zone rectangles to the right on the chart. Example: 150 bars keeps zones visible for about a day on M15; adjust based on timeframe.
  • Enable Impulse Validation (default: true): Requires a strong (impulsive) move after breakout to confirm a zone. Disables false breakouts but may miss some zones. Enable for higher accuracy; disable for more frequent zones in ranging markets.
  • Impulse Check Bars (default: 3): Number of bars after breakout to check for the impulsive move. 3 bars looks at immediate follow-through; increase or decrease for stricter validation.
  • Impulse Multiplier (default: 1.0): Multiplier applied to the zone range to set the impulse threshold (e.g., price must move at least this multiple away). Example: 1.0 requires a move equal to the zone size; 2.0 demands double for stronger confirmation.
  • Mode for Trading Tested Zones (default: NoRetrade): Controls re-trading after a zone tap. Options: NoRetrade (once only), LimitedRetrade (up to max trades), UnlimitedRetrade (any valid tap). Example: Use LimitedRetrade with max 2 for multiple entries in strong zones.
  • Maximum Trades per Zone (default: 2): Limit for re-trades in LimitedRetrade mode. Example: 2 allows two taps before ignoring the zone and considering it weak.
  • Mode for Broken Zones (default: AllowBroken): Handles zones pierced on the opposite side. AllowBroken marks them invalid; NoBroken ignores breaks and keeps trading. Use AllowBroken for realistic invalidation; NoBroken for aggressive strategies.


Zone Colors:

  • Untested Demand Zones (default: Blue): Color for fresh demand rectangles.
  • Untested Supply Zones (default: Red): Color for fresh supply rectangles.
  • Tested Demand Zones (default: Blue Violet): Color after a demand zone is tapped.
  • Tested Supply Zones (default: Orange): Color after a supply zone is tapped.
  • Broken Zones (default: Dark Gray): Color for invalidated zones.
  • Label Text (default: Black): Color for zone text labels. Change to white for dark chart backgrounds.


Zone Size Restrictions:

  • Zone Size Mode (default: NoRestriction): Controls zone width filters. NoRestriction allows any; EnforceLimits applies min/max. EnforceLimits to avoid tiny or huge zones in volatile pairs.
  • Minimum Zone Points (default: 50): Smallest allowed zone size (in points) if enforced.
  • Maximum Zone Points (default: 300): Largest allowed zone size (in points) if enforced.


Trend Confirmation:

  • Trend Confirmation Mode (default: NoConfirmation): Requires trend alignment before trades. NoConfirmation ignores; ConfirmTrend checks recent bars.
  • Trend Lookback Bars (default: 10): Bars to assess trend direction if confirmation enabled.
  • Minimum Trend Points (default: 1): Min price change (in points) over lookback to confirm trend. 1 point ensures minimal bias; increase for stronger trends.


Disclaimer:

Trading forex and using automated systems involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA does not provide financial advice. Users are responsible for their own decisions and should test thoroughly before live use. No warranties are made regarding performance or suitability. Use at your own risk.


Reviews 6
Jordan C Sigma
20
Jordan C Sigma 2026.01.17 05:40 
 

Thank you Allan. I have been trying to create one similar to this. But couldn't do anything with coding. Helps me solved a lot of problems. Got a setting with 75% win rate for XAUUSD on M5. Run Strategy Tester for past month with 30% return only using 0.01 setting.

Yong Xiang Yang
350
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.23 00:29 
 

good!

Konstantin
170
Konstantin 2025.10.13 17:25 
 

3 days of trading on a demo and the results are satisfying. let's see how the EA performs through time, good work Allan!

Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.33 (52)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
FREE
Break of Structure BoS SMC EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.41 (17)
Experts
This Break of Structure BoS SMC EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMCs) to detect price movements that decisively break through swing lows or swing highs established by previous price action. When prices rise above swing highs or fall below swing lows, they signal a change in market sentiment and trend direction. This BoS EA can be a powerful tool for predicting market moves and making informed trading decisions. We advise you strongly to optimize the EA to get the best settings for your trading
FREE
Spectra Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
3.17 (6)
Experts
Introducing Spectra Zone Scalper MT5 EA,   a revolutionary trading tool designed to help you navigate the Forex market with precision, efficiency, and adaptability. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a trading enthusiast, this expert advisor offers the ultimate combination of cutting-edge technology and robust risk management to help you achieve your trading goals. NB: The default settings are for XAUUSD (Gold) with 3 digits, i.e., 0.001 (e.g., 2700.123). Plug and play! Any other currency
Fair Value Gap SMC EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.69 (13)
Experts
Fair Value Gap SMC EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 trading platform that basically scans the current market conditions and environment , gets un-mitigated imbalances, or so called Fair Value Gaps, draws these levels on the chart, and trades them accordingly. For instance, it if finds a bullish FVG , it draws the box for visualization purposes, assigns it the color lime to indicate we anticipate a buy position and reversal momentum, and then if price reverts to the drawn box length, we
FREE
Daily Range Breakout MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (8)
Experts
The Daily Range Breakout MT5 EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to identify and trade breakouts from the daily price range. It simplifies breakout trading with precise detection, customizable settings, and effective risk management options. Ideal for traders looking to capture market momentum, this EA helps identify high-probability breakout opportunities with minimal effort. How It Works Each day, the EA identifies the high and low price range based on a user-defined time windo
FREE
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Order Blocks Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.33 (6)
Experts
The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each
FREE
Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
2.5 (2)
Experts
Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA Revolutionize your trading with the Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA , a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want robust and dynamic trade management with unmatched versatility. Key Features: RSI-Based Signal Generation : Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify high-probability trade opportunities in both trending and ranging markets. Advanced Zone Recovery System : Employs a martingale-based strategy to recover losing trades within pred
FREE
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading potential with the BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA , a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored specifically for the high-octane Boom and Crash indices. This EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a robust scalping strategy, offering traders a dynamic tool to capitalize on rapid market movements. Whether you're a seasoned scalper or a newcomer to synthetic indices, this EA
FREE
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
MA ADX Market Analyzer EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
This MA ADX Market analyzer Expert Advisor is an advanced EA that continuously scans the market and finds the best trading opportunities for the trader. It uses a combination of Moving Average (MA) and ADX indicators to generate the trading signals. It is a fully automated EA that sends buy and sell orders to the market so that the trader does not have to be at the computer interface each time and gives his or her time to do his own activities.  This is a free EA that you can download Straight A
FREE
Kumo Cloud MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Elevate your trading with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA , a sophisticated automated trading solution built for MetaTrader 5. This EA harnesses the power of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the momentum-confirming Awesome Oscillator to identify and trade high-probability breakout opportunities. Note: The program uses a rare signal generation logic that is double confirmed, using the Kumo Cloudstrategy. Make sure you understand the strategy! Backtest it in strategy tester on any currency pair of your choice and
FREE
FXGold Machine
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
The EA's Development Background: The FXGold Machine is a highly intelligent and sophisticated trading system for the MT4 trading platform developed in MQL4. It took a lot of our effort to develop and test in real-world settings . We started working on it in 2021, and after seeing how profitable it was, we automated it by adding an algorithm. Since then, a number of changes have been made to the EA to increase its accuracy in trading. The default settings are made for AUDUSD on 15M price chart P
Blacklist Trader
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Blacklist Trader MT4 EA Basic Background Parameters: Win Rate: 74% Back test period – From: 2023.01.02 Back test period – To: 2023.09.01 Period/Timeframe: M15 Symbol/Currency pair: AUDUSD , Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Spread: Current Input Parameters: Default About the EA Development: The Blacklist Trader EA is a highly intelligent trading system. We spent a lot of time working on it and improving it with live tests. We have been developing it since 2021 and it proved to be quite profitable,
SureFire Trading Deck
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (1)
Experts
" Hope for the best and prepare for the worst " - a SureFire Trading Deck rare phrase. SureFire Trading Deck EA is a tool that tracks and trails all your trades. It uses the thumb rule that market moves in any direction  thus no matter where the market moves, your trades are executed in order. The engine behind the power is Zone Recovery Algorithm  or so called The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. The EA has an inbuilt Moving Average Cross strategy which is just to take care of opening trades.
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Fast and Furious The Most Wanted EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Fast and Furious EA is one of the most wanted Expert Advisor programme or as some would like to refer to as ‘ TRADING BOT ’ in the market. The Fast and Furious EA, just as the name suggests, is an EA that is programmed to precisely scan the market and come up with validated trading signals . These signals can either be used automatically by the EA to make market orders or can be manually used by the trader to make personal trading decisions and be integrated to the trading system.  The Swiftness
FX TradeCZAR EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
One of the most sought-after Expert Advisor programs, or as some prefer to call it, "trading bots," on the market is FX TradeCZAR EA . The FX TradeCZAR EA is a programmed EA that carefully scans the market and generates  trading signals , as the name suggests. These signals can either be manually used by the trader to make individual trading decisions and be included into the trading system, or they can be automatically used by the EA to make market orders. The EA's ability to execute quick tran
GRID Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (1)
Experts
GRID Scalper MT5 EA is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the Grid Trading strategy. GRID Scalper MT5 EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a 75% rate of return. Basically, it uses martingale system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points deemed fit
Expert Trader Pro MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Expert Trader MT5 EA  is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the  Zone Recovery  strategy. Expert Trader MT5 EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a   75%   rate of return. Basically, it uses SUREFIRE system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points de
Epicus Prime MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (1)
Experts
Epicus Prime Overview: Epicus Prime is a top-tier, superior, outstanding, unique, and exceptional solution in the world of algorithmic trading. In the realm of forex trading, Epicus Prime is engineered to handle significant and substancial tasks, and perform exceptionally well in the trading context, excelling remarkably in performance, accuracy, and reliability, which positions it as a leading, prominent and reliable option for traders. Strategy Elaboration: Epicus Prime is a system that analy
patrickdrew
2907
patrickdrew 2026.01.17 12:25 
 

Does not really work as default on all Fx or Xau pairs.

Needs optimising.

Author does not chare any sets - rather wants us to do it our selves

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142839
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.17 14:41
Hello. Thanks for the review and feedback.
What challenges are you facing?
About optimizing, you want optimization to always be done for you. Here is a thing about trading: your trading style and risk tolerance differ significantly from someone else's. The currency pair that one trades is not what one could be trading. Your trading hours and sessions could be different. For example, one trading during assian session and another trader is trading only london session; those are different traders. The risk-to-reward ratio differs. One is totally fine with an R:R of 1:1, and another prefers 1:3. Same traders but different perspectives. Your leverage and trading capital also significantly alter how you trade. A couple of other things differ. So, that makes one's optimized results considered perfect, a nightmare to another trader. For example, we could optimize on the XAUUSD pair, using a 1:2000 leverage and lotsize of 0.97, and say with a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 and a couple of other things, and use the same as default settings. What happens to a small trader who can't trade gold, just trades futures, and is used to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2? Forced to test and do their own optimization either way.
To allow dynamicity, we give you exclusive control over the inputs so that you can control the system by adjusting it to find the best fitting results, from a communal perspective, not a personal perspective, and do testing and optimization. So kindly understand the importance of optimization offered by the inputs and appreciate it. We usually state the currency pair under which it was built to enable easier base testing. That is the highest we can go. Sorry, we can't do optimization for every timeframe and currency pair out there in the market; that is for the user to choose. If there are suggestions you have towards the program, you can always leave a comment in the comments section, and it will be considered in the next updates, just like the others. The current version you are enjoying is a courtesy of prior suggestions to make it better for you and future users.
From your perspective, you kindly need to understand more about optimization and appreciate it. Thanks.
Jordan C Sigma
20
Jordan C Sigma 2026.01.17 05:40 
 

Thank you Allan. I have been trying to create one similar to this. But couldn't do anything with coding. Helps me solved a lot of problems. Got a setting with 75% win rate for XAUUSD on M5. Run Strategy Tester for past month with 30% return only using 0.01 setting.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142839
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.17 08:16
Thank you for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
Ruan Scheepers
144
Ruan Scheepers 2026.01.08 16:17 
 

Really good from the bit I have tested especially for a free EA. I have been trying to build something similar to this but my coding skill is terrible. Will definitely test this one more. Well done

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142839
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.08 21:06
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Thanks.
Akbar Aslam Sayyed
143
Akbar Aslam Sayyed 2025.12.16 19:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yong Xiang Yang
350
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.23 00:29 
 

good!

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142839
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.11.24 12:49
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Konstantin
170
Konstantin 2025.10.13 17:25 
 

3 days of trading on a demo and the results are satisfying. let's see how the EA performs through time, good work Allan!

Allan Munene Mutiiria
142839
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.13 18:35
Thank you for the kind review and feedback. Welcome and good luck.
