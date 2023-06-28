Fractal Supply Demand Robot Trader

3

This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find which entries and exits work best on any market and in any condition. It will allow You to trade a portfolio of assets to achieve a smoother equity line. This Robot provides an ICT (inner circle) trading style with smart money concepts for trading supply and demand zones orders blocks and liquidity. The settings of the EA can be adjusted to set the robot as a scalper for intraday scalping, day trading or swing trading.

With a quick periodic re-optimization the Expert can be kept in sync with the market. Run an optimization for max profit factor on the lookback periodod value https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization

The EA can be run on several uncorrelated markets such as stocks indices like Nasdaq and S&P500, FXpairs like GBPUSD or USDJPY and commodities such as Gold, Oil and Gas to achieve an optimal trading system based on a portfolio of well diversified assets. Run an optimization on the market You are going to trade choosing a wide range of lookback periods. Then forecast the outcome of the strategy with an accurate statistical simulation using the parameters as per the result in the strategy report. You can then set Your Lots per trade to reflect the kind of risk/drawdown and performace You desire. This approach leads to more predictable results by relaying on statistic and leaving little to chance.

Products channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/0123c8d0a60ada01


This is not financial advise and It's for educational and entertainment purpose only. Any decision to trade is strictly personal and past performance are not meant to predict future results.

Reviews 2
Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2023.08.29 15:18 
 

I trade very similar strategy manually and now i have that automated. Perfect! Simple and effective. Very good backtests and live is already profitable. Kudos to developer! Just remember to optimize this as the developer suggests in the description.

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Semiu Kilaso
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Semiu Kilaso 2024.02.05 15:17 
 

Totally useless EA, complete waste of money, I which I have an honest review like this, I would never have wasted my money on this piece of garbage. He said you have to optimize even with optimization its still useless, and will not work long term. the parameter is made such that you cannot try different settings, very limited settings in the parameters makes it difficult to try different scenarios. Do not waste your money on this EA, its not made to make any real profits, seems like child's play to me, total waste of money.

Kasper Hytonen
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Kasper Hytonen 2023.08.29 15:18 
 

I trade very similar strategy manually and now i have that automated. Perfect! Simple and effective. Very good backtests and live is already profitable. Kudos to developer! Just remember to optimize this as the developer suggests in the description.

Luca Norfo
4586
Reply from developer Luca Norfo 2023.09.13 00:55
Thanks! Nice to see You are enjoying it.
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