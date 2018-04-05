Ozymandias EA

Algotrading

EA is based on trend logic and price formation using weighted linear averages LWMA. The calculation is influenced by the most recent prices, which hold greater weight in the average calculation. This average is calculated by taking each of the closing prices in a certain period of time and multiplying them by a predetermined weight coefficient. Once the position of the time periods is considered, they are summed and divided by the sum of the number of time periods.

Signals

It consists mainly of signals given by the LWMA 9(-2) guide in conjunction with the crossing of LWMA 20[-1] over LWMA 20[1]. LWMA 30[-1] is used to verify a super-trend, it is not necessary that all averages are properly aligned, but if they are, it brings more security in manually adding lots in favor of the movement.

BUY ⇒ LWMA 9[-2] > LWMA 20[-1] & > LWMA 20[1]

SELL ⇒ LWMA 9[-2] < LWMA 20[1] < LWMA 20[-1]

LWMA 200[0] is used as a reference and as support and resistance and in some cases to confirm a longer trend strength.

Coloring

LWMA 9[-2] = GREEN (ENTRY SIGNAL GUIDE)

LWMA 20[-1] = BLUE (INDICATES BUY)

LWMA 20[1] = RED (INDICATES SELL)

LWMA 30[-1] = GOLDEN (INDICATES SUPER TREND)

LWMA 200[0] = BLACK (SUPPORT OR RESISTANCE) (may or may not be used)

Input Parameters

Measurement unit: B3(Brazilian Market) / Forex

Volume: Lot size in each operation

Take Profit: In points

Magic number: Number that will identify the trade in the order history

Stop type: Fixed / Max Min Candle

Number of simultaneous operations: Number of orders that can be opened simultaneously

Trading Hours: Determines the main range and up to 3 pause periods can be added

Goals: Daily financial goals configuration for stop and gain

Partial Exit: Determines partial exits in up to 5 ranges

Trailing Stop: Trailing stop parameters

Stop Crossing: Determines whether to close orders on the opposite signal from the entry

Technical Stop: Determines stop from the number of candles prior to the current candle

Averages: Configuration of averages

Panel: Visual panel settings

Stop Types

  1. Trailing Stop

    Fields to configure the trailing stop in points from the moment a certain target is reached. For example, when target 1 is reached, the trailing stop is set to 10 points.

  2. Stop Crossing

    Stop the operation as soon as the blue and red averages cross, depending on the direction of the trade.

  3. Candle Stop (default)

    Determine the stop at the maximum, minimum, opening, and date of x previous candles. By default, use the one explained in the setup.

  4. Risk Management Stop

    Set a limit in reais for the stop order in B3 and dollar in Forex (this stop has priority over the others).

Note: The user should choose only 1 stop among stops 1, 2, and 3, only stop 4 can be used in conjunction with another type because this stop overrides the others.

Panel

In the results panel, it is possible to monitor trade data and performance for up to 3 months.


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Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.59 (22)
Experts
UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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