Akali

It is critical that you read the setup guide before using this EA to understand the broker requirements, strategy modes and the smart approach.

Overview


Akali EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It utilizes an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to secure profits instantly during periods of high volatility.

This system is built for accuracy, aiming for a high win rate by capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profit before the market retraces.

Setup Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

  • Account Type: Raw ECN / Low Spread is mandatory.

  • Recommended Broker: refer to the guide

    • Note: This EA relies on tight trailing stops. High spread accounts will negatively impact performance. Please refer to the guide for details on server time and broker selection.

Why Akali EA?

  • High Win Rate Logic: Designed to capture quick moves with precision.

  • Smart Recovery: The strategy is built to sustain long winning streaks.

  • Flexible Modes: Includes specific modes for "Tighter Trailing" and "Wider Trailing" .

Pricing Policy

Price will be updated according to demand.

To maintain the quality of the strategy and prevent overcrowding, the price will increase progressively as more copies are sold.


Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.


