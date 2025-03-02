HMA Crossover EA

The HMA Crossover EA is a precision trend-following expert advisor built for Meta Trader 5, designed to identify potential trade opportunities using the dynamic and responsive Hull Moving Average (HMA). By combining a fast-reacting HMA with a slower HMA, the EA scans the market for moments when trend shifts may be occurring, helping traders capitalize on potential directional moves while maintaining robust risk management.

Key Features:

Dynamic HMA Cross Detection: The EA monitors crossovers between a fast and slow HMA to identify potential trend changes, generating signals for trade opportunities.

ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Each trade is protected by an adaptive stop loss and take profit calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), allowing the EA to adjust to current market volatility.

Smart Lot Sizing: Applies user defined fixed lot sizing but automatically adjusts dynamically when account balance and free margin are low, ensuring disciplined risk management.

Flexible Trade Directions: Supports long-only, short-only, or both directions, making it adaptable to different trading strategies.

Optimized Performance: Calculates only the necessary data for the last two closed bars, ensuring efficient operation even on small timeframes and large histories.

Safe & Reliable: Built-in checks prevent overexposure and excessive risk, including limits on maximum closed trades balance risk percentage and consideration of existing positions.

The HMA Crossover EA is ideal for traders who prefer a systematic, rules-based approach to trend trading. By focusing on trade opportunities when HMA crossovers occur, it offers a disciplined method to monitor the markets while maintaining flexibility and adaptability across different symbols and timeframes.

Download the free Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5 indicator here, for plotting and monitoring on charts: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157971?source=Site