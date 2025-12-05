Gold Zone EA
- Experts
- Simon Reger
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 11 December 2025
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions.
The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart.
The EA works on many symbols, including:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD
as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments.
No external DLLs are required.
Trading Logic
Supply and Demand Zone Detection
The EA identifies structural price areas using:
-
base candles
-
candle-pattern filters
-
optional EMA trend strength
-
size and overlap validation
-
automatic removal of invalidated zones
Zones remain active until they are repeatedly broken or an invalidation counter is reached.
Zone Activation
A zone becomes active (“armed”) when price:
-
closes above the lower boundary of a supply zone
-
closes below the upper boundary of a demand zone
Only active zones can generate signals.
Entry via Momentum Candle
A trade is opened when:
-
a clear momentum candle forms toward the zone
-
the candle body meets a minimum size requirement
-
the distance to the zone is within limits
No trade is opened if the spread is too high, a position in the same direction already exists, the EMA filter is not met, or available margin is insufficient.
Trade Management
-
Multiple Take Profits: three positions with TP1, TP2 and TP3
-
Dynamic Stop Loss: based on the last n candles, safety buffer and optional min/max SL
-
Break Even: SL moves to entry after a defined profit threshold
-
Trailing Stop: point-based or candle-based
-
Opposite-signal option: can close current positions and open in the opposite direction
-
Position markers: each order is displayed visually on the chart
Integrated Trading Panel
The movable control panel includes:
-
Auto-trading On/Off
-
Manual BUY/SELL buttons
-
Lot adjustment
-
Break-even trigger
-
Close-All function
-
Display of open and recent profit
-
Profit for the last X days
-
Spread display
-
Trade counter, win rate and profit factor
The panel allows fully automatic, manual or mixed trading.
Supported Markets
Suitable for markets with stable price structure:
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Forex
-
Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTCUSD)
-
Indices (GER40, SPX500, US30)
-
Commodities (WTI, Brent)
Recommended timeframes: M15, H1 and H4.
Notes
-
The EA does not store historical trading results or perform automatic optimization.
-
The strategy is based solely on price structure, trend strength and current market behavior.
-
The manual panel can be used at any time, independent of the auto-trading mode.
Até agora operando sem perdas... estou gostando! teste em conta demo com lot minino. sem perdas ate agora! 7 dias....