Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions.

The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart.

The EA works on many symbols, including:

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD

as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments.

No external DLLs are required.

Trading Logic

Supply and Demand Zone Detection

The EA identifies structural price areas using:

base candles

candle-pattern filters

optional EMA trend strength

size and overlap validation

automatic removal of invalidated zones

Zones remain active until they are repeatedly broken or an invalidation counter is reached.

Zone Activation

A zone becomes active (“armed”) when price:

closes above the lower boundary of a supply zone

closes below the upper boundary of a demand zone

Only active zones can generate signals.

Entry via Momentum Candle

A trade is opened when:

a clear momentum candle forms toward the zone

the candle body meets a minimum size requirement

the distance to the zone is within limits

No trade is opened if the spread is too high, a position in the same direction already exists, the EMA filter is not met, or available margin is insufficient.

Trade Management

Multiple Take Profits: three positions with TP1, TP2 and TP3

Dynamic Stop Loss: based on the last n candles, safety buffer and optional min/max SL

Break Even: SL moves to entry after a defined profit threshold

Trailing Stop: point-based or candle-based

Opposite-signal option: can close current positions and open in the opposite direction

Position markers: each order is displayed visually on the chart

Integrated Trading Panel

The movable control panel includes:

Auto-trading On/Off

Manual BUY/SELL buttons

Lot adjustment

Break-even trigger

Close-All function

Display of open and recent profit

Profit for the last X days

Spread display

Trade counter, win rate and profit factor

The panel allows fully automatic, manual or mixed trading.

Supported Markets

Suitable for markets with stable price structure:

Gold (XAUUSD)

Forex

Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTCUSD)

Indices (GER40, SPX500, US30)

Commodities (WTI, Brent)

Recommended timeframes: M15, H1 and H4.

Notes