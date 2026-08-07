Thor Structure Matrix

 Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce

The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.

 The Art of Structure Trading

95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders.

Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identifies the KEY structural levels where institutions are likely to place their orders — Support and Resistance zones derived from actual Swing Highs and Swing Lows. Then it waits for a Rejection Candle- (Pin Bar) to confirm that the level is being defended before executing with surgical precision.

This is not indicator trading. This is structure trading.

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 God-Tier Features

 1. Mjolnir Structure Engine (S/R Detection)
- Automatically scans for the most recent Swing High (Resistance) and Swing Low (Support) from the last N bars.
- Creates dynamic S/R Zones- using ATR-based buffers around each level — not just a single line, but a zone of high-probability reaction.

 2. Rejection Quality Scanner
- When price enters an S/R Zone, Thor analyzes the candlestick for Rejection Candle patterns- (Pin Bars / Hammer / Shooting Star).
- Calculates a Rejection Score (0-100%)- based on the wick-to-body ratio.
- Only executes trades when the rejection score meets the minimum threshold — ensuring only the highest-quality setups.

 3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring with automatic circuit breaker.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.

 4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)
- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x) aggression modes.
- Auto Kelly Penalty during drawdown periods.

 5. Mjolnir Dashboard (Live On-Chart)
- Displays detected Support & Resistance levels.
- Shows real-time Rejection Score gauge.
- Structure State indicator (Scanning / At Support / At Resistance / Rejection Detected).

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 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe:- H1 or H4
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread broker
- VPS:- Recommended

 Input Parameters

Mjolnir Engine:
- InpSwingLookback: Number of bars to scan for Swing High/Low (Default: 20).
- InpZoneATRMult: Width of S/R zone as ATR multiplier (Default: 0.5).
- InpMinWickRatio: Minimum wick ratio to qualify as rejection (Default: 0.6 = 60%).

Risk:
- InpRiskPercent: 1.0% - 2.0% recommended.
- InpATR_SL_Mult: SL = ATR × this value (Default: 2.0).
- InpATR_TP_Mult: TP = ATR × this value (Default: 3.0 = 1.5:1 R:R).
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to Prop Firm limit (e.g., 4.0%).
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5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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