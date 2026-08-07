Thor Structure Matrix

Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce



The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.



The Art of Structure Trading



95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders.



Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identifies the KEY structural levels where institutions are likely to place their orders — Support and Resistance zones derived from actual Swing Highs and Swing Lows. Then it waits for a Rejection Candle- (Pin Bar) to confirm that the level is being defended before executing with surgical precision.



This is not indicator trading. This is structure trading.



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God-Tier Features



1. Mjolnir Structure Engine (S/R Detection)

- Automatically scans for the most recent Swing High (Resistance) and Swing Low (Support) from the last N bars.

- Creates dynamic S/R Zones- using ATR-based buffers around each level — not just a single line, but a zone of high-probability reaction.



2. Rejection Quality Scanner

- When price enters an S/R Zone, Thor analyzes the candlestick for Rejection Candle patterns- (Pin Bars / Hammer / Shooting Star).

- Calculates a Rejection Score (0-100%)- based on the wick-to-body ratio.

- Only executes trades when the rejection score meets the minimum threshold — ensuring only the highest-quality setups.



3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)

- Real-time equity monitoring with automatic circuit breaker.

- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.



4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)

- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x) aggression modes.

- Auto Kelly Penalty during drawdown periods.



5. Mjolnir Dashboard (Live On-Chart)

- Displays detected Support & Resistance levels.

- Shows real-time Rejection Score gauge.

- Structure State indicator (Scanning / At Support / At Resistance / Rejection Detected).



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Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

- Timeframe:- H1 or H4

- Account:- ECN/RAW spread broker

- VPS:- Recommended



Input Parameters



Mjolnir Engine:

- InpSwingLookback: Number of bars to scan for Swing High/Low (Default: 20).

- InpZoneATRMult: Width of S/R zone as ATR multiplier (Default: 0.5).

- InpMinWickRatio: Minimum wick ratio to qualify as rejection (Default: 0.6 = 60%).



Risk:

- InpRiskPercent: 1.0% - 2.0% recommended.

- InpATR_SL_Mult: SL = ATR × this value (Default: 2.0).

- InpATR_TP_Mult: TP = ATR × this value (Default: 3.0 = 1.5:1 R:R).

- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to Prop Firm limit (e.g., 4.0%).