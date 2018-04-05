Outside Day Reversal EA

Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security.
The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low.

Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others.

PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much!

FEATURES:

- Real Strategy

- Daily Bar Strategy

- Exit the trade if the day was profitable

- ATR multiple stop loss

- Profit target multiple of the stop loss

- Percentage based position sizing

- NO grid or martingale position sizing


Cheers!

Happy Trading!

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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This  Rocket Breakout Strategy for NASDAQ index is a trading strategy that focuses on breakouts from a range based on previous days, using a volatility filter to identify pre-breakout situations and a trend filter. This strategy employs a stop loss and profit target approach to manage risk, with higher profit targets for long entries and lower for short entries. The strategy also includes an end-of-week exit to avoid exposure to weekend news events. Percentage-based position sizing is used for
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The volatility breakout strategy "Katana" is a minimalist and  intraday trading strategy on Japanese yen pairs, especially USDJPY that uses the daily range and midpoint of the current trading day to calculate potential breakout points on hourly data (H1). It incorporates a stop-loss and specifies exit points at a certain time of day. The strategy uses the previous day's candlestick pattern to identify high probability breakout days. By utilizing the daily range and midpoint of the current day's
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