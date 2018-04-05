Outside Day Reversal EA

Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security.

The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low.



Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others.

PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much!



FEATURES:



- Real Strategy

- Daily Bar Strategy

- Exit the trade if the day was profitable

- ATR multiple stop loss

- Profit target multiple of the stop loss

- Percentage based position sizing

- NO grid or martingale position sizing





Cheers!

Happy Trading!