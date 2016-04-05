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MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium Expert advisor





Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point.

Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss and dynamic auto take profit to protect your account.

Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and low commission broker.

The back tests shown in the screenshots were done for EURUSD and XAUUSD with the optimized inputs (we attached screenshots of the inputs for the back testing complete bellow). There might be better or worse inputs (Default inputs is random based).

Please download the free demo to try your own back testing/optimizing (for faster optimization process recommending to optimize via modelling: 1 Minute OHLC, then double check on modelling: Every tick/Every tick based on real ticks)

This EA does not use any martingale or grid strategies.

Works on any Forex Pair or Index.

Recommended pairs for H1 CHART : ( EURUSD,XAUUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD)

Please see screenshots bellow for the back test complete on EURUSD and XAUUSD pairs with 100% quality tick data.

Please be responsible with your trading funds and only invest money that you can afford to lose.



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Our Website: https://mustforex.com/ If you require any support or interested what set files our team using drop us a message on mql5 or email at: Support@mustforex.com

Disclaimer: Past results are not guarantee of future results







