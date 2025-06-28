Grid Master Pro EA
- Experts
- Vladimir Shumikhin
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 28 June 2025
- Activations: 10
Grid Master Pro is a flexible and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a reliable grid trading strategy (Grid Trading) across a wide range of instruments. It performs well when trading major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), precious metals (XAUUSD/gold), commodities (oil: Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). The EA comes with a convenient monitoring panel and offers extensive functionality for risk management, including Trailing Stop, BreakEven (no-loss feature), daily trading limits, and much more.
Key Advantages:
- Grid Trading Strategy
• The EA automatically places a grid of pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) within a specified price corridor.
• Flexibly adjustable parameters GridStep (grid step) and NumberOfOrders (number of orders).
• Provides the opportunity to profit from market fluctuations even during sideways (flat) conditions.
- Transparent Control Panel
• The built-in panel (ShowPanel) displays daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit in real time.
• Shows the number of trades and trading history. Allows you to quickly close all profitable positions with a single button.
- Flexible Risk Settings
• Choose either a fixed lot (FixedLotSize) or a percentage of your balance (LOTMODE_PERCENT).
• Three preset risk modes (RISK_LOW, RISK_MEDIUM, RISK_HIGH) for different trading styles.
- AutoRange Function (Automatic Range)
• The EA can automatically determine the price range based on daily, weekly, monthly data, or a custom interval (RANGE_DAILY, RANGE_WEEKLY, RANGE_MONTHLY, RANGE_CUSTOM).
• Helps you quickly and efficiently launch the strategy without manual chart marking.
- Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Dynamic Management
• Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings to protect capital and lock in profits.
• TrailingStop (trailing stop) “follows” the price, increasing potential profits.
• The BreakEven function moves the trade to breakeven after a specified amount of profit in pips.
- Daily Limits (Daily Limit)
• Set a maximum number of trades per day (MaxOrdersPerDay) and the total number of positions per instrument (Max_Orders_Per_Symbol).
• Protects your account from excessive trading activity.
- Easy Integration
• Quick installation and minimal configuration enable you to start trading right away.
• MagicNumber and trade comments (TradeComment) help separate trades if you use multiple EAs or systems.
- Safety and Control
• The MaxSpreadPips parameter restricts trading during periods of high spreads.
• The EA checks available margin to avoid overloading the deposit.
- Visual Display of Trades on the Chart
• When ShowPanel=true is enabled, trades are visually highlighted on the chart to simplify analysis.
Who Is Grid Master Pro For?
- Beginning traders who want to master grid trading without complex manual settings.
- Experienced traders who need a powerful tool with flexible order and risk management.
- Algorithmic traders and developers who want a ready-made “out-of-the-box” solution with the possibility of detailed optimization.
Usage Recommendations
- Test the EA on historical data in the Strategy Tester to see results on various instruments (currencies, gold, oil: Brent, WTI, cryptocurrencies).
- Select the appropriate risk level (RiskLevel) and lot size calculation method (LotMethod) according to your trading strategy.
- Pay attention to spreads (MaxSpreadPips) and market volatility, especially during major news events.
- Enable TrailingStop and BreakEven to protect profits you've already gained.
- The AutoRange function allows the EA to determine the grid boundaries automatically or set them manually based on your own analysis.
Why Is Grid Master Pro a Good Choice?
- Universal Application: Suitable for currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.), gold (XAUUSD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.).
- All Information in One Place: A control panel that displays profit, trade history, and also allows you to instantly close all profitable orders.
- Maximum Automation: Eliminates the human factor by strictly following the trading plan and promptly reacting to new market opportunities.
- Capital Preservation: Flexible lot settings and trading limits help safeguard funds and manage risks effectively.
Brief Description of the Main EA Parameters
Below are the key groups of input settings (Inputs) that you may see in the code:
1. Grid Setup
- AutoRange (RANGE_OFF / RANGE_DAILY / RANGE_WEEKLY / RANGE_MONTHLY / RANGE_CUSTOM)
Enables or disables the automatic calculation of the price range.
- AutoRangeTimeframe (PERIOD_D1, etc.)
The timeframe used to determine the range if AutoRange is enabled.
- AutoRangeDays
The number of days/weeks/months of history to use for determining the range.
- PriceRangeStart / PriceRangeEnd
The manual interval (start and end dates) if RANGE_CUSTOM is selected.
- MinimumPrice / MaximumPrice
The lower and upper boundaries of the grid if AutoRange = RANGE_OFF, or for manual refinement.
- NumberOfOrders
The number of pending orders that will be placed in one “branch” of the grid.
- GridStepPips
The step between orders in pips.
- GridTradeDirection (GRID_BUY / GRID_SELL / GRID_BOTH)
The trading direction (buy only, sell only, or both).
2. Lot & Risk
- LotMethod (LOTMODE_FIXED / LOTMODE_PERCENT)
How the lot size is calculated: fixed or as a percentage of balance.
- FixedLotSize
The fixed lot size if LOTMODE_FIXED is chosen.
- RiskLevel (RISK_LOW / RISK_MEDIUM / RISK_HIGH)
If LOTMODE_PERCENT is used, automatically selects the percentage of the deposit depending on the risk level.
3. Stop Loss & Take Profit
- StopLossPips
Stop loss in pips (0 – disabled).
- TakeProfitPips
Take profit in pips (0 – disabled).
4. Trailing & BreakEven
- TrailingStop (true/false)
Enables/disables the trailing stop feature.
- TrailingStartPips, TrailingDistancePips, TrailingStepPips
Trailing stop settings: at which distance to start trailing, how close the stop follows the price, and the step interval for adjustments.
- BreakEven (true/false)
Enables/disables the breakeven feature.
- BreakEvenStartPips
After how many pips in profit the trade is moved to breakeven.
- BreakEvenOffsetPips
The offset above/below the entry price when the breakeven is activated.
5. Orders & Daily Limits
- MaxSpreadPips
The maximum allowed spread in pips for opening new trades.
- MagicNumber
A unique identifier (magic number) for the EA, to differentiate its trades from others.
- TradeComment
A comment in orders/trades for easier record-keeping.
- DailyLimit (true/false)
Enables/disables daily trade limits.
- MaxOrdersPerDay
The maximum number of trades allowed per day.
- Max_Orders_Per_Symbol
The maximum number of open positions and pending orders for a single instrument.
6. Display & Panel
- ShowPanel (true/false)
Enables/disables the visual panel on the chart.
- ProfitStatsDisplay (true/false)
Whether to display profit statistics (daily/weekly/monthly/all-time) in the panel.
- TradeHistoryDisplay (true/false)
Whether to draw the trading history (entry/exit arrows) on the chart.
- BuyTradeColor, SellTradeColor, TradeFontSize
Colors and font size for displaying buy/sell trades.
- PanelBackgroundColor, PanelTextColor, PanelEditColor
The panel’s background color, text color, and edit field color.
Conclusion
Grid Master Pro combines easy initial setup with extensive options for fine-tuning a grid trading strategy. It allows you to successfully trade currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.), gold (XAUUSD), oil (Brent, WTI), and popular cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). The convenient monitoring panel, Trailing Stop, BreakEven, daily trade limits, and other features help you maintain effective control and manage risks properly.
Important to Remember
- Trading in financial markets is always associated with risks. Study your trading strategy and test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
- Past performance does not guarantee future profitability.
- The author and developers are not liable for any losses incurred by using this product.
Start using Grid Master Pro today to experience all the benefits of automated grid trading and make your market operations more efficient!