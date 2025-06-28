Grid Master Pro EA

Grid Master Pro – A Universal Expert Advisor for Grid Trading.

Grid Master Pro is a flexible and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a reliable grid trading strategy (Grid Trading) across a wide range of instruments. It performs well when trading major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), precious metals (XAUUSD/gold), commodities (oil: Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). The EA comes with a convenient monitoring panel and offers extensive functionality for risk management, including Trailing Stop, BreakEven (no-loss feature), daily trading limits, and much more.

Key Advantages:

Grid Trading Strategy

• The EA automatically places a grid of pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) within a specified price corridor.

• Flexibly adjustable parameters GridStep (grid step) and NumberOfOrders (number of orders).

• Provides the opportunity to profit from market fluctuations even during sideways (flat) conditions. Transparent Control Panel

• The built-in panel (ShowPanel) displays daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit in real time.

• Shows the number of trades and trading history. Allows you to quickly close all profitable positions with a single button. Flexible Risk Settings

• Choose either a fixed lot (FixedLotSize) or a percentage of your balance (LOTMODE_PERCENT).

• Three preset risk modes (RISK_LOW, RISK_MEDIUM, RISK_HIGH) for different trading styles. AutoRange Function (Automatic Range)

• The EA can automatically determine the price range based on daily, weekly, monthly data, or a custom interval (RANGE_DAILY, RANGE_WEEKLY, RANGE_MONTHLY, RANGE_CUSTOM).

• Helps you quickly and efficiently launch the strategy without manual chart marking. Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Dynamic Management

• Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings to protect capital and lock in profits.

• TrailingStop (trailing stop) “follows” the price, increasing potential profits.

• The BreakEven function moves the trade to breakeven after a specified amount of profit in pips. Daily Limits (Daily Limit)

• Set a maximum number of trades per day (MaxOrdersPerDay) and the total number of positions per instrument (Max_Orders_Per_Symbol).

• Protects your account from excessive trading activity. Easy Integration

• Quick installation and minimal configuration enable you to start trading right away.

• MagicNumber and trade comments (TradeComment) help separate trades if you use multiple EAs or systems. Safety and Control

• The MaxSpreadPips parameter restricts trading during periods of high spreads.

• The EA checks available margin to avoid overloading the deposit. Visual Display of Trades on the Chart

• When ShowPanel=true is enabled, trades are visually highlighted on the chart to simplify analysis.

Who Is Grid Master Pro For?

Beginning traders who want to master grid trading without complex manual settings.

who want to master grid trading without complex manual settings. Experienced traders who need a powerful tool with flexible order and risk management.

who need a powerful tool with flexible order and risk management. Algorithmic traders and developers who want a ready-made “out-of-the-box” solution with the possibility of detailed optimization.

Usage Recommendations

Test the EA on historical data in the Strategy Tester to see results on various instruments (currencies, gold, oil: Brent, WTI, cryptocurrencies). Select the appropriate risk level (RiskLevel) and lot size calculation method (LotMethod) according to your trading strategy. Pay attention to spreads (MaxSpreadPips) and market volatility, especially during major news events. Enable TrailingStop and BreakEven to protect profits you've already gained. The AutoRange function allows the EA to determine the grid boundaries automatically or set them manually based on your own analysis.

Why Is Grid Master Pro a Good Choice?

Universal Application : Suitable for currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.), gold (XAUUSD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.).

: Suitable for currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.), gold (XAUUSD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). All Information in One Place : A control panel that displays profit, trade history, and also allows you to instantly close all profitable orders.

: A control panel that displays profit, trade history, and also allows you to instantly close all profitable orders. Maximum Automation : Eliminates the human factor by strictly following the trading plan and promptly reacting to new market opportunities.

: Eliminates the human factor by strictly following the trading plan and promptly reacting to new market opportunities. Capital Preservation: Flexible lot settings and trading limits help safeguard funds and manage risks effectively.

Brief Description of the Main EA Parameters

Below are the key groups of input settings (Inputs) that you may see in the code:

1. Grid Setup

AutoRange (RANGE_OFF / RANGE_DAILY / RANGE_WEEKLY / RANGE_MONTHLY / RANGE_CUSTOM)

Enables or disables the automatic calculation of the price range.

(RANGE_OFF / RANGE_DAILY / RANGE_WEEKLY / RANGE_MONTHLY / RANGE_CUSTOM) Enables or disables the automatic calculation of the price range. AutoRangeTimeframe (PERIOD_D1, etc.)

The timeframe used to determine the range if AutoRange is enabled.

(PERIOD_D1, etc.) The timeframe used to determine the range if AutoRange is enabled. AutoRangeDays

The number of days/weeks/months of history to use for determining the range.

The number of days/weeks/months of history to use for determining the range. PriceRangeStart / PriceRangeEnd

The manual interval (start and end dates) if RANGE_CUSTOM is selected.

The manual interval (start and end dates) if RANGE_CUSTOM is selected. MinimumPrice / MaximumPrice

The lower and upper boundaries of the grid if AutoRange = RANGE_OFF, or for manual refinement.

The lower and upper boundaries of the grid if AutoRange = RANGE_OFF, or for manual refinement. NumberOfOrders

The number of pending orders that will be placed in one “branch” of the grid.

The number of pending orders that will be placed in one “branch” of the grid. GridStepPips

The step between orders in pips.

The step between orders in pips. GridTradeDirection (GRID_BUY / GRID_SELL / GRID_BOTH)

The trading direction (buy only, sell only, or both).

2. Lot & Risk

LotMethod (LOTMODE_FIXED / LOTMODE_PERCENT)

How the lot size is calculated: fixed or as a percentage of balance.

(LOTMODE_FIXED / LOTMODE_PERCENT) How the lot size is calculated: fixed or as a percentage of balance. FixedLotSize

The fixed lot size if LOTMODE_FIXED is chosen.

The fixed lot size if LOTMODE_FIXED is chosen. RiskLevel (RISK_LOW / RISK_MEDIUM / RISK_HIGH)

If LOTMODE_PERCENT is used, automatically selects the percentage of the deposit depending on the risk level.

3. Stop Loss & Take Profit

StopLossPips

Stop loss in pips (0 – disabled).

Stop loss in pips (0 – disabled). TakeProfitPips

Take profit in pips (0 – disabled).

4. Trailing & BreakEven

TrailingStop (true/false)

Enables/disables the trailing stop feature.

(true/false) Enables/disables the trailing stop feature. TrailingStartPips, TrailingDistancePips, TrailingStepPips

Trailing stop settings: at which distance to start trailing, how close the stop follows the price, and the step interval for adjustments.

Trailing stop settings: at which distance to start trailing, how close the stop follows the price, and the step interval for adjustments. BreakEven (true/false)

Enables/disables the breakeven feature.

(true/false) Enables/disables the breakeven feature. BreakEvenStartPips

After how many pips in profit the trade is moved to breakeven.

After how many pips in profit the trade is moved to breakeven. BreakEvenOffsetPips

The offset above/below the entry price when the breakeven is activated.

5. Orders & Daily Limits

MaxSpreadPips

The maximum allowed spread in pips for opening new trades.

The maximum allowed spread in pips for opening new trades. MagicNumber

A unique identifier (magic number) for the EA, to differentiate its trades from others.

A unique identifier (magic number) for the EA, to differentiate its trades from others. TradeComment

A comment in orders/trades for easier record-keeping.

A comment in orders/trades for easier record-keeping. DailyLimit (true/false)

Enables/disables daily trade limits.

(true/false) Enables/disables daily trade limits. MaxOrdersPerDay

The maximum number of trades allowed per day.

The maximum number of trades allowed per day. Max_Orders_Per_Symbol

The maximum number of open positions and pending orders for a single instrument.

6. Display & Panel

ShowPanel (true/false)

Enables/disables the visual panel on the chart.

(true/false) Enables/disables the visual panel on the chart. ProfitStatsDisplay (true/false)

Whether to display profit statistics (daily/weekly/monthly/all-time) in the panel.

(true/false) Whether to display profit statistics (daily/weekly/monthly/all-time) in the panel. TradeHistoryDisplay (true/false)

Whether to draw the trading history (entry/exit arrows) on the chart.

(true/false) Whether to draw the trading history (entry/exit arrows) on the chart. BuyTradeColor, SellTradeColor, TradeFontSize

Colors and font size for displaying buy/sell trades.

Colors and font size for displaying buy/sell trades. PanelBackgroundColor, PanelTextColor, PanelEditColor

The panel’s background color, text color, and edit field color.

Conclusion

Grid Master Pro combines easy initial setup with extensive options for fine-tuning a grid trading strategy. It allows you to successfully trade currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.), gold (XAUUSD), oil (Brent, WTI), and popular cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). The convenient monitoring panel, Trailing Stop, BreakEven, daily trade limits, and other features help you maintain effective control and manage risks properly.

Important to Remember

Trading in financial markets is always associated with risks. Study your trading strategy and test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Past performance does not guarantee future profitability.

The author and developers are not liable for any losses incurred by using this product.

Start using Grid Master Pro today to experience all the benefits of automated grid trading and make your market operations more efficient!