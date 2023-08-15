EA Progress

After purchasing, you can request and receive any two of my products for free!
После покупки вы можете запросить и получить два любых моих продукта бесплатно!
An advisor for automatic trading based on Fibonacci levels with the ability to average orders. Experienced traders can create their own trading strategy, the ability to change the Fibonacci grid settings, change the distance between orders in the grid (averaging), it is possible to check other currency pairs for trading, and most importantly.
Default settings for the XAUUSD, M15, M30 pair.
Magic - magic number.
MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread.
Lots - fixed lot.
AddLot - increase the lot (for averaging).
Maximum lot - the maximum allowed lot in trading.
Deviation - slipping.
Stoploss - fixed stop loss.
Takeprofit - fixed take profit.
PriceOffset - distance from the current price for placing pending orders.
Expiration - holding time of an established pending order.
Number of positions - number of orders.
Bars to calculate High - parameters for setting the Fibonacci grid.
Bars to calculate Low - parameters for setting the Fibonacci grid
Step - step for orders in the grid (averaging).
Level Sell - Fibonacci level for placing pending sell orders.
Level Buy - level Fibonacci for installation pending buy orders.
Comment - comment to the advisor.
