Unlock the power of swing trading with AI Swing Gold, an advanced trading system built to capture Gold’s biggest moves. Powered by intelligent algorithms, it identifies high-probability swing opportunities and manages them with discipline – so you can trade smarter, not harder.

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- 3-Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (setup: https://c.mql5.com/31/1641/ai-swing-gold-screen-5595.png)

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

- Weekend Auto-Close – Avoids gap risks from weekend market closures

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Deposit: $3000 or 3000 cents /0.01

Account Type: Hedging

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces). 

- Open H1 timeframe chart for  XAUUSD

- Attaches the EA to the chart. Recommended using the default settings
Maurizio Lucini
906
Maurizio Lucini 2025.09.04 11:04 
 

Terrible software consistently leaks. I'm willing to revise this review if the vendor releases a new, improved release

Tran Vinh Vu
1837
Reply from developer Tran Vinh Vu 2025.12.19 12:10
The performance has improved significantly since version v28
Reply to review