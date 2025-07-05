Quantum Forex EA

Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System

Description
Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system.

Key Features

Multi-Indicator Trading System

  • Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index) – Detects overbought and oversold zones

  • MACD – Analyzes the crossover of the main and signal lines

  • Bollinger Bands – Trades from the boundaries of the Bollinger Bands

Flexible Signal Logic

  • Configurable number of indicators required to confirm a signal (2–4)

  • No longer requires unanimous agreement of all indicators

  • Can trade based on partial indicator confirmation

Professional Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot – Trades with a constant position size

  • Percentage Risk – Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance percentage

  • Controls the maximum number of simultaneous trades

  • Minimum distance between orders in points and time

  • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Flexible SL/TP settings in points

  • Option to disable SL/TP (set to 0)

  • Automatic adaptation to broker conditions

Advanced Features

  • Trailing Stop – Automatically moves SL along with a profitable position

  • BreakEven – Moves a position to breakeven after reaching a certain profit

  • Trade Visualization – Displays closed trades on the chart with results

Operating Principle
The EA analyzes selected technical indicators and opens a position only when the set minimum number of indicators agree. This ensures high signal reliability and reduces false entries.

Logic Example:
If all 4 indicators are enabled and the setting is “minimum 3 for signal”:

  • A Buy signal is only given if at least 3 indicators show BUY

  • None of the indicators must show SELL

EA Settings

General

  • TimeFrame – Timeframe for indicator analysis

  • MagicNumber – Unique identifier for the EA

  • OrderComment – Comment for orders

  • MainLogicPauseSec – Pause between market checks (in seconds)

Order Filters

  • MinDistanceBetweenOrders – Minimum distance between orders (in points)

  • MinTimeBetweenOrders – Minimum time between orders (in minutes)

Risk Management

  • LotMethod – Lot calculation method (fixed or percentage)

  • RiskPercentPerTrade – Risk per trade as a percentage of balance

  • FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size

  • MaxTradesAllowed – Maximum number of simultaneous trades

Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • StopLossPoints – Stop loss size in points (0 = disabled)

  • TakeProfitPoints – Take profit size in points (0 = disabled)

Trailing and BreakEven

  • EnableTrailingStop – Enable trailing stop

  • TrailingStartPoints – Start trailing after X profit points

  • TrailingStopPoints – Distance of trailing stop from price

  • TrailingStepPoints – Trailing step size in points

  • EnableBreakEven – Enable breakeven

  • BreakEvenStartPoints – Start breakeven after X profit points

  • BreakEvenOffsetPoints – Breakeven offset from entry price

Indicators and Signals

  • MinIndicatorsForSignal – Minimum number of indicators required for a signal

Moving Average

  • EnableMA – Enable MA analysis

  • MA1Period – Period for slow MA

  • MA1Method – Calculation method for slow MA

  • MA1Price – Applied price for slow MA

  • MA2Period – Period for fast MA

  • MA2Method – Calculation method for fast MA

  • MA2Price – Applied price for fast MA

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

  • EnableRSI – Enable RSI analysis

  • RSIPeriod – RSI calculation period

  • RSIPrice – Applied price for RSI

  • RSI_Overbought – Overbought level

  • RSI_Oversold – Oversold level

MACD

  • EnableMACD – Enable MACD analysis

  • MACDFastEMA – Fast EMA period

  • MACDSlowEMA – Slow EMA period

  • MACDSignalSMA – Signal SMA period

Bollinger Bands

  • EnableBoll – Enable Bollinger Bands analysis

  • BollPeriod – Period for band calculation

  • BollDeviation – Standard deviation

  • BollShift – Band shift

  • BollMethod – Calculation method for midline

Visualization

  • ShowDealHistory – Show trade history on chart

  • BuyColorDraw – Color for buy trades

  • SellColorDraw – Color for sell trades

  • FontSize – Font size for chart labels

Advantages

  • Reliability – Multi-indicator signal filtering

  • Flexibility – Wide range of customizable parameters

  • Safety – Advanced risk management system

  • Automation – Fully automated trading

  • Visualization – Clear representation of trade results

  • Compatibility – Works with all instruments

Usage Recommendations

Timeframes
M5–H1 recommended. For best results, optimize on different timeframes to find the most profitable one.

Trading Instruments

  • Forex Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP

  • Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), XPTUSD (Platinum), XPDUSD (Palladium)

  • Energies: USOIL (WTI), UKOIL (Brent), NGAS (Natural Gas)

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, and other popular crypto pairs

  • Indices: US30, US500, NAS100, GER30, UK100, JPN225, AUS200

Deposit
Recommended starting deposit: $1000 for stable operation

Optimization & Testing
Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading. For best results, optimize parameters using historical data of your chosen instrument.

Important Risk Information
Trading financial markets carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose, and make sure to study risk management principles thoroughly before starting.


