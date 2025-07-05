Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System

Description

Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system.

Key Features

Multi-Indicator Trading System

Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages

RSI (Relative Strength Index) – Detects overbought and oversold zones

MACD – Analyzes the crossover of the main and signal lines

Bollinger Bands – Trades from the boundaries of the Bollinger Bands

Flexible Signal Logic

Configurable number of indicators required to confirm a signal (2–4)

No longer requires unanimous agreement of all indicators

Can trade based on partial indicator confirmation

Professional Risk Management

Fixed Lot – Trades with a constant position size

Percentage Risk – Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance percentage

Controls the maximum number of simultaneous trades

Minimum distance between orders in points and time

Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Flexible SL/TP settings in points

Option to disable SL/TP (set to 0)

Automatic adaptation to broker conditions

Advanced Features

Trailing Stop – Automatically moves SL along with a profitable position

BreakEven – Moves a position to breakeven after reaching a certain profit

Trade Visualization – Displays closed trades on the chart with results

Operating Principle

The EA analyzes selected technical indicators and opens a position only when the set minimum number of indicators agree. This ensures high signal reliability and reduces false entries.

Logic Example:

If all 4 indicators are enabled and the setting is “minimum 3 for signal”:

A Buy signal is only given if at least 3 indicators show BUY

None of the indicators must show SELL

EA Settings

General

TimeFrame – Timeframe for indicator analysis

MagicNumber – Unique identifier for the EA

OrderComment – Comment for orders

MainLogicPauseSec – Pause between market checks (in seconds)

Order Filters

MinDistanceBetweenOrders – Minimum distance between orders (in points)

MinTimeBetweenOrders – Minimum time between orders (in minutes)

Risk Management

LotMethod – Lot calculation method (fixed or percentage)

RiskPercentPerTrade – Risk per trade as a percentage of balance

FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size

MaxTradesAllowed – Maximum number of simultaneous trades

Stop Loss & Take Profit

StopLossPoints – Stop loss size in points (0 = disabled)

TakeProfitPoints – Take profit size in points (0 = disabled)

Trailing and BreakEven

EnableTrailingStop – Enable trailing stop

TrailingStartPoints – Start trailing after X profit points

TrailingStopPoints – Distance of trailing stop from price

TrailingStepPoints – Trailing step size in points

EnableBreakEven – Enable breakeven

BreakEvenStartPoints – Start breakeven after X profit points

BreakEvenOffsetPoints – Breakeven offset from entry price

Indicators and Signals

MinIndicatorsForSignal – Minimum number of indicators required for a signal

Moving Average

EnableMA – Enable MA analysis

MA1Period – Period for slow MA

MA1Method – Calculation method for slow MA

MA1Price – Applied price for slow MA

MA2Period – Period for fast MA

MA2Method – Calculation method for fast MA

MA2Price – Applied price for fast MA

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

EnableRSI – Enable RSI analysis

RSIPeriod – RSI calculation period

RSIPrice – Applied price for RSI

RSI_Overbought – Overbought level

RSI_Oversold – Oversold level

MACD

EnableMACD – Enable MACD analysis

MACDFastEMA – Fast EMA period

MACDSlowEMA – Slow EMA period

MACDSignalSMA – Signal SMA period

Bollinger Bands

EnableBoll – Enable Bollinger Bands analysis

BollPeriod – Period for band calculation

BollDeviation – Standard deviation

BollShift – Band shift

BollMethod – Calculation method for midline

Visualization

ShowDealHistory – Show trade history on chart

BuyColorDraw – Color for buy trades

SellColorDraw – Color for sell trades

FontSize – Font size for chart labels

Advantages

Reliability – Multi-indicator signal filtering

Flexibility – Wide range of customizable parameters

Safety – Advanced risk management system

Automation – Fully automated trading

Visualization – Clear representation of trade results

Compatibility – Works with all instruments

Usage Recommendations

Timeframes

M5–H1 recommended. For best results, optimize on different timeframes to find the most profitable one.

Trading Instruments

Forex Pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP

Metals : XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), XPTUSD (Platinum), XPDUSD (Palladium)

Energies : USOIL (WTI), UKOIL (Brent), NGAS (Natural Gas)

Cryptocurrencies : BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, and other popular crypto pairs

Indices: US30, US500, NAS100, GER30, UK100, JPN225, AUS200

Deposit

Recommended starting deposit: $1000 for stable operation

Optimization & Testing

Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading. For best results, optimize parameters using historical data of your chosen instrument.

Important Risk Information

Trading financial markets carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose, and make sure to study risk management principles thoroughly before starting.