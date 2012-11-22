Ilan

4.71

Ilan for MetaTrader 5

Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible.

This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5. 


Expert Advisor Settings

The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools:

  • Unique MagicNumber for identification of trades;
  • Trade direction option (Trade direction): buy only, sell only or both directions simultaneously;
  • Step for opening trades (Step) and profit size (TakeProfit) with automatic adaptation to 4 or 5-digit quotes;
  • Start lot (Start lot) and the lot incrementation coefficient (Lot coefficient) for adaptation to specific deposit size;
  • And finally, limitation on the number of deals (Max trades in one direction) and Stop Loss of the last deal of a series (Max loss of last trade) for risk management.


Use as much Ilan Expert Advisors on a single account as you need (even on a single financial instrument). Each of them will work with its virtual trades only without interfering with other instances. Trade manually together with the Expert Advisor - this will not affect the trade strategy. Disable the Expert Advisor at any time or start it when there are open positions - everything will work fine.


The list of virtual positions opened by the Expert Advisor is displayed on the chart - you can always see how many lots are in the market at a particular time period:

Type Open Time Volume Open Price
B
 2012.11.19 08:00:32 2.64 1.275105
S 2012.11.19 08:15:10 1.10 1.276100


Operation Modes

A special CloseAndStopNow mode is implemented for closing all trades and stopping the operation: once it is activated, the Expert Advisor will close all its trades and stop operation before the user interferes. There is also a possibility to disable opening new series or any new trades: select a desired mode, and the Expert Advisor will wait to close the series with profit and then it will end its operation. 

Attention! Positions opened manually or by other Expert Advisors do not affect the operation of Ilan! Watch the real volumes of positions that are managed by Ilan on the chart.

Use CloseAndStop mode for closing the positions of the Expert Advisor. Do not use SL and TP for open positions - that may lead to closing positions of the Expert Advisor without accounting them in the trade process!


Trade Result

You can view the Expert Advisor's trade result by testing it in the strategy tester.


Author

The author of the first Ilan release for MetaTrader 5 is Andrey Khatimlianskii (komposter), trader and programmer. The developer's website - www.komposter.me

Video Ilan
Reviews 11
Oleh Sharpan
727
Oleh Sharpan 2022.04.30 22:30 
 

Это машинка для печатания денег)))

Kim
61
Kim 2019.04.15 19:39 
 

Helpful Developer

Csongor Pall
2143
Csongor Pall 2018.07.13 09:48 
 

My humble opinion based on my experiences:Trading is a complex procedure and requires a lots of time and commitment to build,test,and manage successfully a consistent profitable strategy.

Ilan is great EA in those hands who takes the necessary time to find a way how to use it efficiently.

Oleh Sharpan
727
Oleh Sharpan 2022.04.30 22:30 
 

Это машинка для печатания денег)))

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58465
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.04.30 22:46
Только иногда ломается )
Спасибо за отзыв!
Kim
61
Kim 2019.04.15 19:39 
 

Helpful Developer

Andrey Khatimlianskii
58465
Reply from developer Andrey Khatimlianskii 2022.04.30 22:46
Thank you for your feedback!
Csongor Pall
2143
Csongor Pall 2018.07.13 09:48 
 

My humble opinion based on my experiences:Trading is a complex procedure and requires a lots of time and commitment to build,test,and manage successfully a consistent profitable strategy.

Ilan is great EA in those hands who takes the necessary time to find a way how to use it efficiently.

Ariel Agnoletto
994
Ariel Agnoletto 2017.04.03 03:11 
 

Danger, but good!

Иван Чемадура
865
Иван Чемадура 2015.05.12 18:39 
 

Отличный советник!

Спасибо Андрей что Вы работаете над продуктом и радуете своих клиентов улучшением качества работы.

Еще раз Огромное Спасибо! :)

p/s. И только ilan реально помогает вылазить из сложной ситуации. Спасибо Андрей!

Sergey Chipyshev
1326
Sergey Chipyshev 2013.11.02 06:21 
 

Один из самых рабочих советников на маркете - автору респект и уважуха - (200-300% в год предел -зато не напрягаясь)

депозит от 1000$ для цент.счета

Единственный минус у маркета - 3 активации !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

robert Walas
42
robert Walas 2013.09.12 15:34 
 

No rating at all; lack of communication and completely ignorance to customer. I try contact with him last weekend and below I showing You how this looks like:

[07/09/2013 00:04:00] Andrey Khatimlianskii: Hi!

[07/09/2013 00:04:18] Andrey Khatimlianskii: Please, give me more details, I'll try to help

[07/09/2013 11:01:46] Kasia Walas: hi

[07/09/2013 11:02:28] Kasia Walas: If You know program teamviewer I can give You access to my comp

[07/09/2013 14:56:18] Kasia Walas: hi have you minete?

[07/09/2013 14:56:25] Kasia Walas: minute:D

[07/09/2013 14:57:42] Kasia Walas: I wish to resolve this problem

[07/09/2013 15:45:16] Andrey Khatimlianskii: I don't know when I'll be available to use teamviewer

Please, send me details via chat, it will be faster

[07/09/2013 15:45:34] Kasia Walas: ok

[07/09/2013 15:45:42] Kasia Walas: 2 second

[07/09/2013 15:46:14] Kasia Walas: 2013.09.06 21:59:07 ilan (EURUSD,M5) | OrderCalcMargin error #4002!

2013.09.06 21:59:07 ilan (EURUSD,M5) TakeProfit for SELL (0.01 lots)!

2013.09.06 21:59:07 ilan (EURUSD,M5) | OrderCalcMargin error #4002!

2013.09.06 21:59:06 ilan (EURUSD,M5) Add BUY #2 (0.02 lots) at 0.00000!

2013.09.06 20:25:58 Experts AutoTrading is enabled

[07/09/2013 15:46:25] Kasia Walas: this is last info

[07/09/2013 15:47:24] Kasia Walas: 2013.09.06 18:10:27 ilan (EURUSD,M5) cExpertPosition::pCheckLastOrder: OrderSelect( 34758077 ) failed with error #4754!

2013.09.06 18:14:59 ilan (EURUSD,M5) | Order #34758682 placed (retcode = 10008)!

2013.09.06 18:09:58 ilan (EURUSD,M5) | OrderCalcMargin error #4002! and this is from yesterday

[07/09/2013 15:48:23] Kasia Walas: on the screen: EURUSD, M5 I have on top left corner info

[07/09/2013 15:48:33] Kasia Walas: from robot

[07/09/2013 15:50:54] Kasia Walas: is that enough for You?

[07/09/2013 16:17:02] Kasia Walas: ?

[07/09/2013 19:52:43] Kasia Walas: I think I have to ask you for money back; cose don't seem to be served as customer. I wait too long for Your responds

[08/09/2013 19:16:47] Andrey Khatimlianskii: Of course, ask market for money back. I'll not answer you in 5 minutes in my weekends.

Bye

[14:28:04] Kasia Walas: I will post this all on Yor review.

jef
32
jef 2013.05.10 18:34 
 

Ilan mt 5 real

In 12 hours zeroing us an account of 500,00 real demo account it works quiet, real account opens lot like crazy, what better setup?

You can add EURUSDL account for lite forex mt5 cents?

Evgeniy Ozhiganov
3823
Evgeniy Ozhiganov 2013.04.03 17:12 
 

Отличная работа!!! Чувствуется профессиональный подход к делу. Особенно порадовали последние обновления, это добавление расписания в торговлю советника, и открытие по сигналу "TraderDream signal"

Благодаря данному советнику я смог заработать начальный капитал для разработки собственной торговой системы по которой успешно торгую по сегодняшний день...

ВЫВОД: Отличный советник для разгона депозита, и как помощник для внутридневной торговли.

Maksim Korolyov
153
Maksim Korolyov 2012.12.30 22:57 
 

На видео показан очень хороший отрезок времени, я подгонял настройки и до 400% за ЭТОТ период. Но за год уже все не так красиво получается %)Оптимизировал долго и много, под каждый период свои настройки, но как их угадать заранее :D

Оптимальных для всей истории подобрать не удалось.

hasayama
758
hasayama 2012.11.29 20:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

