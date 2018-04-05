Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA

Important Notice:

This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development.

Description:

The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciate systematic approaches to market volatility.

How It Works:

Core Strategy

The EA utilizes Average True Range (ATR) indicators to create dynamic price bands around a moving average. These bands adapt to changing market volatility, expanding during volatile periods and contracting during calm markets. Trading signals are generated when:

Buy signals: Price touches the lower band and bounces upward

Sell signals: Price touches the upper band and bounces downward

Grid Trading Implementation

Upon receiving a valid signal, the EA:

Opens an initial position in the signal direction

Monitors price movement for grid trading opportunities

Adds additional positions at predefined price intervals (grid levels)

Optionally scales position sizes using the volume multiplier

Manages the entire grid as a single trading approach

Smart Take Profit Management

The EA uses Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) calculations to determine optimal take profit levels for the entire grid of positions. This dynamic approach adjusts as new positions are added, maintaining a balanced risk profile across all open trades.

Key Features:

Dynamic ATR Bands: Automatically adapts to market volatility

Grid Trading System: Opens multiple positions at strategic price levels

VWAP Take Profit: Calculates optimal exit points based on all positions

Risk Management: Built-in volume validation and margin protection

Visual Dashboard: Monitor current ATR values, position status, and trading history

Detailed Logging: Optional trade execution and signal analysis logs

Settings Customization:

ATR Parameters: ATR Period: Controls the sensitivity of the bands ATR Multiplier: Determines the width of the bands MA Period: Sets the base for the bands

Grid Trading Parameters: Grid Size: Distance between position levels Maximum Grid Levels: Controls the maximum number of positions Grid Volume Multiplier: Scales volume for subsequent positions Take Profit: Sets the target distance for profit taking

Risk Management: Initial Lot Size: Starting position size Maximum Risk Percent: Risk per trade Maximum Total Risk: Overall account risk limit

Visual Tracking: Monitor your trading activity with the built-in visual dashboard showing: Current ATR values Last detected signals Active grid positions Trading history



Recommended Usage:

This EA works best on major currency pairs and timeframes from H1 to D1. While it can be applied to any market, proper optimization is essential for each instrument and timeframe.

Looking for More Trading Tools?

Visit my website for more professional trading solutions.

Support:

Purchase includes detailed documentation and installation guide. For questions and support, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.



