EA

Description

Elliott WaveAdvisor

Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory.

Key Features

Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy

Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation signals for comprehensive market analysis

Flexible trading direction - Choose to trade buy only, sell only, or in both directions

Adaptive capital management - Fixed volume or risk-oriented position sizing according to your trading style

Multi-timeframe analysis - Optimized for all timeframes with default settings for M15

Complete protection system - Includes customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven

Markets and Pairs

Elliott Wave EA shows exceptional results in various markets:

Forex pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD and others

Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), WTI (Oil)

Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other major crypto pairs

Indices: US30, SPX500, NAS100, DXY and others

Trading Logic

The advisor implements Elliott Wave theory through:

Advanced ZigZag pattern identification with customizable parameters

Recognition of Evolution and Mutation formations

Precise calculation of entry points based on wave completion

Intelligent risk management with multiple protection mechanisms

Adaptive trading based on current market conditions

Detailed Parameter Description

Indicator Settings

Depth - Determines the search window width for the ZigZag indicator. Higher values make the indicator less sensitive to minor price fluctuations, revealing more significant waves (default: 24)

Deviation - Sets the minimum price change in points to form a new ZigZag point. Affects the indicator's sensitivity to market noise (default: 12)

Backstep - Determines the offset of data start for calculations. Helps exclude false signals at the initial analysis section (default: 9)

HistSize - Sets the number of historical bars used for calculations. Affects the depth of pattern analysis (default: 500)

Trading Settings

TradeDirection - Sets allowable trading directions: TRADE_DIRECTION_BOTH - Trading in both directions (buy and sell) TRADE_DIRECTION_BUY_ONLY - Buy only TRADE_DIRECTION_SELL_ONLY - Sell only

TradeEvolution - Enables/disables trading Evolution signals (default: true)

TradeMutation - Enables/disables trading Mutation signals (default: true)

TimeframeToUse - Selection of the time interval for analysis and trading (default: PERIOD_M15)

Lot & Risk Settings

LotMethod - Selection of position size determination method: LOTMODE_FIXED - Fixed lot size LOTMODE_RISK - Lot size calculation based on risk level

FixedLotSize - Lot size when using the fixed method (default: 0.01)

RiskLevel - Risk level when using the risk-oriented method: RISK_LOW - Low risk (1% of balance) RISK_MEDIUM - Medium risk (2% of balance) RISK_HIGH - High risk (3% of balance)



Stop Loss and Take Profit Settings

StopLoss - Stop loss value in points. It is recommended to set the value to 0 for optimal operation with the built-in protection system (default: 1000)

TakeProfit - Take profit value in points. Value 0 disables take profit (default: 500)

Trailing Stop and BreakEven Settings

UseTrailingStop - Recommended to activate for optimal advisor operation (default: false)

TrailingStart - Profit in points at which the trailing stop begins to work (default: 148)

TrailingStop - Trailing stop distance from the current price in points (default: 71)

TrailingStep - Step for moving the trailing stop in points (default: 21)

UseBreakEven - Recommended to activate together with trailing stop (default: false)

BreakEvenPoints - Profit in points at which the position is moved to breakeven (default: 93)

BreakEvenOffset - Additional offset of the breakeven level in points to cover commissions/swaps (default: 31)

Trading Rules

MaxSpread - Maximum allowable spread in points for opening positions (default: 25)

MinutesBetweenTrades - Minimum time interval between trades in minutes (default: 39)

magicNumber - Unique identifier for advisor trades (default: 777)

TradeComment - Text comment added to each trade (default: "Elliott Wave")

DailyLimit - Enables/disables limit on the number of trades per day (default: true)

MaxOrdersPerDay - Maximum number of trades per day when daily limit is enabled (default: 1)

MinDistancePoints - Minimum distance in points between orders (default: 388)

Visual Settings

ColorArrow - Color of arrows marking pattern points (default: blue)

ColorTrend - Color of pattern lines (default: gold)

WidthTrend - Width of pattern lines (default: 2)

BackTrend - Enables/disables displaying pattern lines in the background (default: true)

StyleTrend - Pattern line style (default: solid line)

ColorUpHLine - Resistance line color (default: blue)

ColorDownHLine - Support line color (default: red)

WidthHLine - Width of level lines (default: 2)

BackHLine - Enables/disables displaying level lines in the background (default: true)

StyleHLine - Level lines style (default: solid line)

Usage Recommendations

The advisor is already optimized for trading on EURUSD, but to achieve maximum efficiency, it is recommended to:

Activate trailing stop and breakeven functions

Set Stop Loss value to 0 to use the built-in protection system

Adapt parameters to your broker, taking into account its features (spread size, execution speed, and others)

Functions equally effectively on both netting and hedging accounts

For testing and familiarization, it is recommended to first run on a demo account before moving to real trading

Initial recommended deposit from $100, but $1000+ is recommended for comfortable trading

Take your trading to the next level with Elliott Wave EA- an intelligent solution for automated Elliott Wave trading!



