Elliott Wave EA

5
Elliott Wave EA Advisor

Description

Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory.

Key Features

  • Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy
  • Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation signals for comprehensive market analysis
  • Flexible trading direction - Choose to trade buy only, sell only, or in both directions
  • Adaptive capital management - Fixed volume or risk-oriented position sizing according to your trading style
  • Multi-timeframe analysis - Optimized for all timeframes with default settings for M15
  • Complete protection system - Includes customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven

Markets and Pairs

Elliott Wave EA shows exceptional results in various markets:

  • Forex pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD and others
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), WTI (Oil)
  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other major crypto pairs
  • Indices: US30, SPX500, NAS100, DXY and others

Trading Logic

The advisor implements Elliott Wave theory through:

  • Advanced ZigZag pattern identification with customizable parameters
  • Recognition of Evolution and Mutation formations
  • Precise calculation of entry points based on wave completion
  • Intelligent risk management with multiple protection mechanisms
  • Adaptive trading based on current market conditions

Detailed Parameter Description

Indicator Settings

  • Depth - Determines the search window width for the ZigZag indicator. Higher values make the indicator less sensitive to minor price fluctuations, revealing more significant waves (default: 24)
  • Deviation - Sets the minimum price change in points to form a new ZigZag point. Affects the indicator's sensitivity to market noise (default: 12)
  • Backstep - Determines the offset of data start for calculations. Helps exclude false signals at the initial analysis section (default: 9)
  • HistSize - Sets the number of historical bars used for calculations. Affects the depth of pattern analysis (default: 500)

Trading Settings

  • TradeDirection - Sets allowable trading directions:
    • TRADE_DIRECTION_BOTH - Trading in both directions (buy and sell)
    • TRADE_DIRECTION_BUY_ONLY - Buy only
    • TRADE_DIRECTION_SELL_ONLY - Sell only
  • TradeEvolution - Enables/disables trading Evolution signals (default: true)
  • TradeMutation - Enables/disables trading Mutation signals (default: true)
  • TimeframeToUse - Selection of the time interval for analysis and trading (default: PERIOD_M15)

Lot & Risk Settings

  • LotMethod - Selection of position size determination method:
    • LOTMODE_FIXED - Fixed lot size
    • LOTMODE_RISK - Lot size calculation based on risk level
  • FixedLotSize - Lot size when using the fixed method (default: 0.01)
  • RiskLevel - Risk level when using the risk-oriented method:
    • RISK_LOW - Low risk (1% of balance)
    • RISK_MEDIUM - Medium risk (2% of balance)
    • RISK_HIGH - High risk (3% of balance)

Stop Loss and Take Profit Settings

  • StopLoss - Stop loss value in points. It is recommended to set the value to 0 for optimal operation with the built-in protection system (default: 1000)
  • TakeProfit - Take profit value in points. Value 0 disables take profit (default: 500)

Trailing Stop and BreakEven Settings

  • UseTrailingStop - Recommended to activate for optimal advisor operation (default: false)
  • TrailingStart - Profit in points at which the trailing stop begins to work (default: 148)
  • TrailingStop - Trailing stop distance from the current price in points (default: 71)
  • TrailingStep - Step for moving the trailing stop in points (default: 21)
  • UseBreakEven - Recommended to activate together with trailing stop (default: false)
  • BreakEvenPoints - Profit in points at which the position is moved to breakeven (default: 93)
  • BreakEvenOffset - Additional offset of the breakeven level in points to cover commissions/swaps (default: 31)

Trading Rules

  • MaxSpread - Maximum allowable spread in points for opening positions (default: 25)
  • MinutesBetweenTrades - Minimum time interval between trades in minutes (default: 39)
  • magicNumber - Unique identifier for advisor trades (default: 777)
  • TradeComment - Text comment added to each trade (default: "Elliott Wave")
  • DailyLimit - Enables/disables limit on the number of trades per day (default: true)
  • MaxOrdersPerDay - Maximum number of trades per day when daily limit is enabled (default: 1)
  • MinDistancePoints - Minimum distance in points between orders (default: 388)

Visual Settings

  • ColorArrow - Color of arrows marking pattern points (default: blue)
  • ColorTrend - Color of pattern lines (default: gold)
  • WidthTrend - Width of pattern lines (default: 2)
  • BackTrend - Enables/disables displaying pattern lines in the background (default: true)
  • StyleTrend - Pattern line style (default: solid line)
  • ColorUpHLine - Resistance line color (default: blue)
  • ColorDownHLine - Support line color (default: red)
  • WidthHLine - Width of level lines (default: 2)
  • BackHLine - Enables/disables displaying level lines in the background (default: true)
  • StyleHLine - Level lines style (default: solid line)

Usage Recommendations

The advisor is already optimized for trading on EURUSD, but to achieve maximum efficiency, it is recommended to:

  • Activate trailing stop and breakeven functions
  • Set Stop Loss value to 0 to use the built-in protection system
  • Adapt parameters to your broker, taking into account its features (spread size, execution speed, and others)
  • Functions equally effectively on both netting and hedging accounts
  • For testing and familiarization, it is recommended to first run on a demo account before moving to real trading
  • Initial recommended deposit from $100, but $1000+ is recommended for comfortable trading

Take your trading to the next level with Elliott Wave EA- an intelligent solution for automated Elliott Wave trading!


Reviews 1
Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.10.19 20:36 
 

ottimo !! il file fornito funziona sul mio broker con un prelievo di 60%. Ottimizzato sono riuscito ad arrivare ad un 26% !coppia xau usd . grazie Vlady

Recommended products
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 Introducing the "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA): the epitome of aggressive trading strategies. This EA is not for the faint-hearted, as it operates on a high-risk, high-reward principle that can either lead to substantial gains or significant losses. The name says it all – Martingale strategy is at the core of this EA. It's designed to aggressively double down on los
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends. Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market. Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the o
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA Description The Expert Advisor (EA) automatically trades based on harmonic patterns — popular technical analysis figures first introduced by Harold McKinley Gartley and later systematized and expanded by Scott Carney, the author of patterns such as Bat, Crab, Shark, Deep Crab, and Alternate Bat. The robot recognizes and works with the following patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Cypher, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat, AB=CD, Three Drives. Patterns are formed
Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Experts
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns  Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full source code included – transparent, modifiable, future-proof.
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Trade the markets with precision using the power of Harmonic Patterns. This fully automated Expert Advisor identifies high-probability setups and manages them with a sophisticated multi-take-profit and break-even system. Why Choose Harmonic Pattern EA Pro? Harmonic Pattern EA Pro is not just another trading robot. It's a comprehensive trading solution built around a proven market analysis technique. It m
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Platinum Wolf
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
Platinum Wolf  The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital  by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements. Strategy Overview Platinum Wolf' s strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emp
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
All In One Breakout
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Experts
Range Breakout strategies are among the most time-tested, evergreen and reliable trading approaches. They aim to capture momentum at key price levels—usually after periods of market consolidation—where strong moves tend to follow. This makes breakout systems ideal for traders looking to ride intraday or session-based trends. All-In-One Breakout EA (AIOBO EA, AIO Breakout) is an open strategy (not a black box operation) equipped with a wide range of settings. It can be used “as is” or finely tune
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Golden Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
Golden Eagle Pro EA Brief Description Golden Eagle Pro EA  is a powerful automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, using a combination of multiple indicators and multi-timeframe analysis (MA on D1, ATR on M30, Fractals on M5). The advisor includes flexible risk management settings (fixed lot, percentage of balance, risk level selection), as well as advanced trailing stop and break-even functions. The program has successfully passed testing and is recommended for trading gold futures and
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper — Automated Advisor for Precise Scalping Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform that combines candlestick pattern analysis with signal filtering through the Stochastic oscillator. This approach allows for identifying the most accurate entry points, minimizing risks, and avoiding false signals. The advisor is ideal for trading on short timeframes like M5 and can be used on instruments such as gold, currency pairs, and indi
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Golden Scalper EA – Automated Scalping Expert Advisor with Candlestick Pattern Analysis for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Golden Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in high-frequency trading and scalping with maximum efficiency and minimal risk. The EA uses advanced algorithms for analyzing candlestick patterns and filtering signals via a Moving Average (MA) to accurately determine entry points. Golden Scalper EA combines powerful analytics
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro is a multifunctional automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade popular currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), precious metals (Gold/XAUUSD), oil (WTI, Brent), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD and others). The EA is based on the principle of “Super Signals” which identify local highs and lows (potential reversal or correction points) on the selected timeframe. The EA automatically opens trades when a buy or sell s
Renko Trading Bot EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Renko Trading Bot EA – Automated Renko Chart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Renko Trading Bot EA is a professional automated trading system based on the Renko chart methodology, originally described by Japanese traders in the early 20th century. This expert advisor identifies and trades Renko wave patterns with high precision, offering traders a reliable tool for price-action-based Renko brick analysis. The system builds Renko charts using a proprietary algorithm that focuses exclus
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System Description Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system. Key Features Multi-Indicator Trading System Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages RSI (Relative Strength
Strategy Constructor Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Strategy Constructor Pro - Universal Strategy Constructor with Multiple Indicators for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Strategy Constructor Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that provides the ability to assemble and customize trading strategies based on a wide range of technical indicators and classical candlestick patterns. Developed with modern requirements for automated trading in the Forex and CFD markets in mind, it provides flexible risk management and o
Goldix EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Advisor Description Goldix EA is designed for automated trading on any currency instruments, with a particular focus on gold trading (XAUUSD). It is based on a combined logic of Keltner Channel and EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicators, supplemented by flexible risk management settings and a built-in trailing stop. The advisor can operate at any time, and if necessary, trading can be limited to specific hours using a special time filter. 1. Key Features and Operating Logic 1. Combination
Grid Master Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Grid Master Pro – A Universal Expert Advisor for Grid Trading. Grid Master Pro is a flexible and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a reliable grid trading strategy (Grid Trading) across a wide range of instruments. It performs well when trading major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), precious metals (XAUUSD/gold), commodities (oil: Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). The EA comes with a convenient monitoring panel and offers extensive fun
Pivot Levels Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
1 (1)
Experts
Pivot Levels Pro – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Pivot Levels Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and plots various types of Pivot levels (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie, DeMark) and executes trades based on them. The EA integrates a powerful position management logic (Grid algorithm, trailing stop, break-even function) with an intuitive statistics panel displaying daily, weekly, monthly, and overall profit. Trading history is v
MACD Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
MACD Trader Pro is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines the proven MACD strategy with an effective Grid Trading system. The EA is designed for automated trading on financial markets and demonstrates the best results on the GBPUSD currency pair, though it successfully trades all major instruments, including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, and other major pairs. The uniqueness of this EA lies in its intelligent approach to analyzing market signals and
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   – A Powerful Expert Advisor for Professional Grid Trading Based on Bollinger Bands Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   is a powerful expert advisor designed for professional grid trading using the   Bollinger Bands   indicator. It combines   flexible risk parameter settings, intelligent position management, advanced Trailing Stop features, BreakEven functionality , as well as   daily trading limits and profitability statistics . The expert advisor automatically detects entr
Range Breakout Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Range Breakout Trader Pro: An Innovative Trading Strategy with Multiple Orders and Automatic Distance Calculation Description Range Breakout Trader Pro is a modern trading strategy for MetaTrader 5, specializing in using price range breakouts with automatic order placement and management. This advanced expert advisor is designed for traders who want to effectively implement range breakout strategies with maximum automation. The advisor places orders considering various market conditions and risk
ATR Grid Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ATR Grid Trader Pro – Automatic Volatility-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION ATR Grid Trader Pro is a multifunctional automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines innovative grid trading technology with advanced volatility analysis based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This powerful trading robot opens buy trades during low volatility and sell trades during high volatility. In Grid Trading mode, it places additional orders at predefined ste
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA Description The Expert Advisor (EA) automatically trades based on harmonic patterns — popular technical analysis figures first introduced by Harold McKinley Gartley and later systematized and expanded by Scott Carney, the author of patterns such as Bat, Crab, Shark, Deep Crab, and Alternate Bat. The robot recognizes and works with the following patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Cypher, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat, AB=CD, Three Drives. Patterns are formed
Filter:
Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.10.19 20:36 
 

ottimo !! il file fornito funziona sul mio broker con un prelievo di 60%. Ottimizzato sono riuscito ad arrivare ad un 26% !coppia xau usd . grazie Vlady

Vladimir Shumikhin
3398
Reply from developer Vladimir Shumikhin 2025.10.19 20:45
Grazie per il tuo interesse nei miei prodotti!
Ti auguro un trading di grande successo! 👍
Reply to review