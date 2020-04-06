DESCRIPTION

Renko Trading Bot EA – Automated Renko Chart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Renko Trading Bot EA is a professional automated trading system based on the Renko chart methodology, originally described by Japanese traders in the early 20th century. This expert advisor identifies and trades Renko wave patterns with high precision, offering traders a reliable tool for price-action-based Renko brick analysis.

The system builds Renko charts using a proprietary algorithm that focuses exclusively on meaningful price movements while filtering out noise and time-based fluctuations. This makes the EA suitable for traders who prefer a noise-free environment, clear market entries, and structured risk-management mechanics.

The Renko analysis module includes dynamic trend detection, brick-level tracking, and reversal-level recognition, enabling accurate operation on various financial instruments.

KEY FEATURES

• Advanced Renko Pattern Recognition – Identifies Renko wave structures based on BrickSize and ReversalBricks parameters.

• Dual-Layer Market Filtering – Includes spread filter, time-filter for optimized trading hours, and minimum distance filter between orders.

• Flexible Trade Direction – BUY-only, SELL-only, or bi-directional trading modes.

• Adaptive Capital Allocation – Fixed lot size or automatic lot adjustment depending on margin and broker conditions.

• Universal Application – Optimized for all timeframes (M5, M15, H1, D1, W1) with recommended default settings.

• Complete Protection Suite – Configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break Even functions.

MARKETS AND SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

Renko Trading Bot Pro can be used on a wide range of markets:

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD and other currency pairs.

Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver).

Energy: WTI, Brent, Natural Gas.

Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and major crypto pairs.

Indices: US30, SPX500, NAS100, DAX40, FTSE100.

TRADING LOGIC AND METHODOLOGY

• Renko Level Tracking with Reversal Detection – Monitors brick levels, trend direction, and reversal confirmation based on ReversalBricks.

• Pattern Identification – Recognizes Renko reversal structures and market swings.

• Precision Entry Calculation – Determines optimal entry points based on brick structure analysis.

• Intelligent Risk Management – Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break Even.

• Adaptive Execution – Adjusts automatically to market volatility and spread conditions.

DETAILED INPUT PARAMETERS

Renko Settings

• TimeFrame – Timeframe used for analysis.

• InitialLot – Initial lot size.

• BrickSize – Renko brick size in points.

• ReversalBricks – Number of opposite bricks required to confirm a reversal.

• CloseOnReversal – Close opposite-direction trades on reversal signals.

Risk Management

• TakeProfit – Take-profit size in points.

• StopLoss – Stop-loss size in points.

Trailing Stop

• InpUseTrailing – Enable trailing stop.

• InpTrailingStart – Minimum profit to activate trailing.

• InpTrailingDistance – Trailing distance from current price.

• InpTrailingStep – Trailing step.

Break Even

• InpUseBreakEven – Enable break-even mode.

• InpBreakEvenStart – Minimum profit to move SL to break-even.

• InpBreakEvenOffset – Offset for covering spread/commission.

Filters & Trading Rules

• InpMaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread.

• InpMinOrderDistance – Minimum distance between consecutive trades.

• InpMinTimeBetweenOrders – Minimum time interval between orders (minutes).

Daily Limits

• DailyLimit – Enable daily order limitation.

• MaxOrdersPerDay – Maximum daily trades.

Time Filter

• UseTimeFilter – Enable trading during specific hours.

• StartHour / StartMinute – Session start time.

• EndHour / EndMinute – Session end time.

Display

• ShowPanel – Display on-chart information panel.

• ShowTradeHistory – Show executed trades on chart.

• MagicNumber – Unique identifier for EA orders.

Panel Colors

Includes panel background, text color, edit field color, profit and loss color settings.

INFORMATION PANEL

Displays in real time:

• Current trend (UP/DOWN/NONE)

• BrickSize

• Active positions

• Daily trades count

• Daily / weekly / monthly profit

• Full trade history with chart markers

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Enable Trailing Stop and Break Even for enhanced protection.

• StopLoss can be set to 0 to rely on built-in risk-management techniques.

• Adjust BrickSize and ReversalBricks depending on instrument volatility.

• Test on demo for 2–4 weeks prior to live trading.

• Recommended starting deposit: $100 minimum; $1000+ optimal.

CONSERVATIVE SETTINGS (Low Risk)

• BrickSize: 30–50

• ReversalBricks: 1–2

• MaxOrdersPerDay: 3–5

• StopLoss: 150–250

• TakeProfit: 200–300

AGGRESSIVE SETTINGS (High Risk)

• BrickSize: 15–30

• ReversalBricks: 1

• MaxOrdersPerDay: 10–20

• StopLoss: 75–150

• TakeProfit: 100–200

ACCOUNT TYPE COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 account types:

ECN, STP, Market Maker, PAMM, Demo accounts.

ADVANTAGES

• True Renko-based algorithm

• High signal accuracy

• Comprehensive risk-management suite

• Flexible configuration with 30+ parameters

• Built-in information panel

• Multi-market versatility

• Based on a proven Renko methodology

• Automatic margin-mode detection

CONCLUSION

Renko Trading Bot Pro is a fully automated Renko-based trading solution designed to filter market noise, identify clear trend reversals, and provide structured risk-controlled execution. The integrated information panel ensures full visibility of trading activity in real time. The system is suitable for a wide range of trading instruments and Renko configurations.