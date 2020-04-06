Renko Trading Bot EA

Renko Trading Bot EA – Automated Renko Chart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

DESCRIPTION

Renko Trading Bot EA is a professional automated trading system based on the Renko chart methodology, originally described by Japanese traders in the early 20th century. This expert advisor identifies and trades Renko wave patterns with high precision, offering traders a reliable tool for price-action-based Renko brick analysis.

The system builds Renko charts using a proprietary algorithm that focuses exclusively on meaningful price movements while filtering out noise and time-based fluctuations. This makes the EA suitable for traders who prefer a noise-free environment, clear market entries, and structured risk-management mechanics.

The Renko analysis module includes dynamic trend detection, brick-level tracking, and reversal-level recognition, enabling accurate operation on various financial instruments.

KEY FEATURES

Advanced Renko Pattern Recognition – Identifies Renko wave structures based on BrickSize and ReversalBricks parameters.
Dual-Layer Market Filtering – Includes spread filter, time-filter for optimized trading hours, and minimum distance filter between orders.
Flexible Trade Direction – BUY-only, SELL-only, or bi-directional trading modes.
Adaptive Capital Allocation – Fixed lot size or automatic lot adjustment depending on margin and broker conditions.
Universal Application – Optimized for all timeframes (M5, M15, H1, D1, W1) with recommended default settings.
Complete Protection Suite – Configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break Even functions.

MARKETS AND SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

Renko Trading Bot Pro can be used on a wide range of markets:

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD and other currency pairs.
Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver).
Energy: WTI, Brent, Natural Gas.
Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and major crypto pairs.
Indices: US30, SPX500, NAS100, DAX40, FTSE100.

TRADING LOGIC AND METHODOLOGY

Renko Level Tracking with Reversal Detection – Monitors brick levels, trend direction, and reversal confirmation based on ReversalBricks.
Pattern Identification – Recognizes Renko reversal structures and market swings.
Precision Entry Calculation – Determines optimal entry points based on brick structure analysis.
Intelligent Risk Management – Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break Even.
Adaptive Execution – Adjusts automatically to market volatility and spread conditions.

DETAILED INPUT PARAMETERS

Renko Settings

TimeFrame – Timeframe used for analysis.
InitialLot – Initial lot size.
BrickSize – Renko brick size in points.
ReversalBricks – Number of opposite bricks required to confirm a reversal.
CloseOnReversal – Close opposite-direction trades on reversal signals.

Risk Management

TakeProfit – Take-profit size in points.
StopLoss – Stop-loss size in points.

Trailing Stop

InpUseTrailing – Enable trailing stop.
InpTrailingStart – Minimum profit to activate trailing.
InpTrailingDistance – Trailing distance from current price.
InpTrailingStep – Trailing step.

Break Even

InpUseBreakEven – Enable break-even mode.
InpBreakEvenStart – Minimum profit to move SL to break-even.
InpBreakEvenOffset – Offset for covering spread/commission.

Filters & Trading Rules

InpMaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread.
InpMinOrderDistance – Minimum distance between consecutive trades.
InpMinTimeBetweenOrders – Minimum time interval between orders (minutes).

Daily Limits

DailyLimit – Enable daily order limitation.
MaxOrdersPerDay – Maximum daily trades.

Time Filter

UseTimeFilter – Enable trading during specific hours.
StartHour / StartMinute – Session start time.
EndHour / EndMinute – Session end time.

Display

ShowPanel – Display on-chart information panel.
ShowTradeHistory – Show executed trades on chart.
MagicNumber – Unique identifier for EA orders.

Panel Colors

Includes panel background, text color, edit field color, profit and loss color settings.

INFORMATION PANEL

Displays in real time:
• Current trend (UP/DOWN/NONE)
• BrickSize
• Active positions
• Daily trades count
• Daily / weekly / monthly profit
• Full trade history with chart markers

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Enable Trailing Stop and Break Even for enhanced protection.
• StopLoss can be set to 0 to rely on built-in risk-management techniques.
• Adjust BrickSize and ReversalBricks depending on instrument volatility.
• Test on demo for 2–4 weeks prior to live trading.
• Recommended starting deposit: $100 minimum; $1000+ optimal.

CONSERVATIVE SETTINGS (Low Risk)

• BrickSize: 30–50
• ReversalBricks: 1–2
• MaxOrdersPerDay: 3–5
• StopLoss: 150–250
• TakeProfit: 200–300

AGGRESSIVE SETTINGS (High Risk)

• BrickSize: 15–30
• ReversalBricks: 1
• MaxOrdersPerDay: 10–20
• StopLoss: 75–150
• TakeProfit: 100–200

ACCOUNT TYPE COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 account types:
ECN, STP, Market Maker, PAMM, Demo accounts.

ADVANTAGES

• True Renko-based algorithm
• High signal accuracy
• Comprehensive risk-management suite
• Flexible configuration with 30+ parameters
• Built-in information panel
• Multi-market versatility
• Based on a proven Renko methodology
• Automatic margin-mode detection

CONCLUSION

Renko Trading Bot Pro is a fully automated Renko-based trading solution designed to filter market noise, identify clear trend reversals, and provide structured risk-controlled execution. The integrated information panel ensures full visibility of trading activity in real time. The system is suitable for a wide range of trading instruments and Renko configurations.

Recommended products
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
Experts
A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk. IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future! IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals! IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by u
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
Precise Trader
Dmitriy Nechaev
Experts
This algorithm is designed for the AUDCAD currency pair and the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. The bot's logic is based on accurately determining overbought and oversold zones using indicators and a machine learning model. The algorithm demonstrates high quality trading from 2020 until the end of 2025 and earlier, while executing, on average, one trade every two days . The main settings are listed below: Fixed lot - trading only with a fixed lot, which you configure yourself depending on the size of yo
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Experts
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Dual Switch Grid
Aldo Farandy Medya
Experts
Overview Dual Switch Grid (DSG) is a flexible Grid Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking full control over strategy behavior. It offers two distinct entry models— Donchian trend-following and Bollinger Band mean-reversion —both fully customizable. Users can freely adjust indicator settings, EMA filters to suit their strategy. In addition, DSG features a comprehensive, user-configurable grid recovery system , enabling traders to handle the risk management with ease.  Features it includes :
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! Trusted by 100+ active traders 16 Months Profitable Live Results $36K+ Verified FTMO Payouts No Martingale / No Grid Live Results: [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results] Access to our private community is included with your license. Please contact us after purchase to receive your invitation. VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! (Final Price: $999) What Makes This System So Reliable This system is based on real intraday price patterns that have existed in the USDJPY market for m
GVolt
DRT Circle
4.11 (9)
Experts
GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale) GVolt is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution. This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s volatil
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
Emperor Trend Dominator EA MT5
Zyad Nhra
Experts
Launching the state of art,  Emperor Trend Dominator EA, the ultimate automated trading solution that is set to revolutionize your trading journey. Have undergone several years of testing covering many gaps in the market, designed specifically for the US30_SPOT with high precision and powered by cutting-edge technology,  Emperor Trend Dominator  EA  is your gateway to accessing reliable potential in the dynamic world of financial markets. Presenting a Limited-Time Offer: Emperor Trend, Now Avai
Range Destroyer
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Experts
Launch PROMO: --> for a limited time Download the setfile here . This scalping MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade any time defined range breakout in a fully automated way. It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc. It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging. The EA works as a mechanical range breakout and it has different filters to accommodate your personal trading strategy and to filter out low volatility days. The
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Experts
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA The SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor built solely for the Volatility over Crash 750 index. Designed to pursue consistent, long-term account growth, this EA employs a carefully tuned strategy that aligns with the distinct dynamics of this market. For best results, we recommend operating it on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a starting balance of at least $300 on default settings. Tailored for traders who value steady
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Nova FRC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
Momentum Master EA
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
MOMENTUM MASTER EA: The Pinnacle of Momentum Trading Master the Markets with Precision and Power The Momentum Master EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built to capitalize on the power of momentum indicators for exceptional trading outcomes. By seamlessly integrating top-tier technical tools like MACD , Bollinger Bands , RSI , and the Momentum Indicator , this EA offers a dynamic and comprehensive approach to trading in today's fast-paced markets. Features That Set Momen
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
4.43 (7)
Experts
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. ) Run E
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Fusion Pro Scalper EA
Owinne Innocent Lebalelo
Experts
Fusion Pro Scalper EA – Scalping with Flexible Exit Strategies Take control of your trades with Fusion Pro Scalper EA, built for dynamic markets. Using Aroon for trend detection and ATR for volatility-based entries, it ensures accurate setups and flexible exits—without relying on martingale or grid strategies. Key Features: Smart Entry & Exit : Combines Aroon and ATR for precise breakout trades. Flexible Exit Options : Close trades after a set number of bars. ATR-based trailing stop to lock in
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Golden Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
Golden Eagle Pro EA Brief Description Golden Eagle Pro EA  is a powerful automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, using a combination of multiple indicators and multi-timeframe analysis (MA on D1, ATR on M30, Fractals on M5). The advisor includes flexible risk management settings (fixed lot, percentage of balance, risk level selection), as well as advanced trailing stop and break-even functions. The program has successfully passed testing and is recommended for trading gold futures and
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Elliott Wave EA  Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper — Automated Advisor for Precise Scalping Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform that combines candlestick pattern analysis with signal filtering through the Stochastic oscillator. This approach allows for identifying the most accurate entry points, minimizing risks, and avoiding false signals. The advisor is ideal for trading on short timeframes like M5 and can be used on instruments such as gold, currency pairs, and indi
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Golden Scalper EA – Automated Scalping Expert Advisor with Candlestick Pattern Analysis for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Golden Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in high-frequency trading and scalping with maximum efficiency and minimal risk. The EA uses advanced algorithms for analyzing candlestick patterns and filtering signals via a Moving Average (MA) to accurately determine entry points. Golden Scalper EA combines powerful analytics
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro is a multifunctional automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade popular currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), precious metals (Gold/XAUUSD), oil (WTI, Brent), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD and others). The EA is based on the principle of “Super Signals” which identify local highs and lows (potential reversal or correction points) on the selected timeframe. The EA automatically opens trades when a buy or sell s
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System Description Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system. Key Features Multi-Indicator Trading System Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages RSI (Relative Strength
Strategy Constructor Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Strategy Constructor Pro - Universal Strategy Constructor with Multiple Indicators for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Strategy Constructor Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that provides the ability to assemble and customize trading strategies based on a wide range of technical indicators and classical candlestick patterns. Developed with modern requirements for automated trading in the Forex and CFD markets in mind, it provides flexible risk management and o
Goldix EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Advisor Description Goldix EA is designed for automated trading on any currency instruments, with a particular focus on gold trading (XAUUSD). It is based on a combined logic of Keltner Channel and EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicators, supplemented by flexible risk management settings and a built-in trailing stop. The advisor can operate at any time, and if necessary, trading can be limited to specific hours using a special time filter. 1. Key Features and Operating Logic 1. Combination
Grid Master Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Grid Master Pro – A Universal Expert Advisor for Grid Trading. Grid Master Pro is a flexible and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a reliable grid trading strategy (Grid Trading) across a wide range of instruments. It performs well when trading major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), precious metals (XAUUSD/gold), commodities (oil: Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). The EA comes with a convenient monitoring panel and offers extensive fun
Pivot Levels Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
1 (1)
Experts
Pivot Levels Pro – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Pivot Levels Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and plots various types of Pivot levels (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie, DeMark) and executes trades based on them. The EA integrates a powerful position management logic (Grid algorithm, trailing stop, break-even function) with an intuitive statistics panel displaying daily, weekly, monthly, and overall profit. Trading history is v
MACD Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
MACD Trader Pro is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines the proven MACD strategy with an effective Grid Trading system. The EA is designed for automated trading on financial markets and demonstrates the best results on the GBPUSD currency pair, though it successfully trades all major instruments, including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, and other major pairs. The uniqueness of this EA lies in its intelligent approach to analyzing market signals and
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   – A Powerful Expert Advisor for Professional Grid Trading Based on Bollinger Bands Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   is a powerful expert advisor designed for professional grid trading using the   Bollinger Bands   indicator. It combines   flexible risk parameter settings, intelligent position management, advanced Trailing Stop features, BreakEven functionality , as well as   daily trading limits and profitability statistics . The expert advisor automatically detects entr
Range Breakout Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Range Breakout Trader Pro: An Innovative Trading Strategy with Multiple Orders and Automatic Distance Calculation Description Range Breakout Trader Pro is a modern trading strategy for MetaTrader 5, specializing in using price range breakouts with automatic order placement and management. This advanced expert advisor is designed for traders who want to effectively implement range breakout strategies with maximum automation. The advisor places orders considering various market conditions and risk
ATR Grid Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ATR Grid Trader Pro – Automatic Volatility-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION ATR Grid Trader Pro is a multifunctional automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines innovative grid trading technology with advanced volatility analysis based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This powerful trading robot opens buy trades during low volatility and sell trades during high volatility. In Grid Trading mode, it places additional orders at predefined ste
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA Description The Expert Advisor (EA) automatically trades based on harmonic patterns — popular technical analysis figures first introduced by Harold McKinley Gartley and later systematized and expanded by Scott Carney, the author of patterns such as Bat, Crab, Shark, Deep Crab, and Alternate Bat. The robot recognizes and works with the following patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Cypher, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat, AB=CD, Three Drives. Patterns are formed
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review