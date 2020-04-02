SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA

The SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor built solely for the Volatility over Crash 750 index. Designed to pursue consistent, long-term account growth, this EA employs a carefully tuned strategy that aligns with the distinct dynamics of this market. For best results, we recommend operating it on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a starting balance of at least $300 on default settings.

Tailored for traders who value steady advancement, the SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA blends potential profits with thoughtful risk control. That said, trading always carries risks, and losses are possible. Before using this EA, make sure you’re comfortable with the risks and that it fits your financial objectives. Trade wisely, grow patiently.