Golden Eagle Pro EA

is a powerful automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, using a combination of multiple indicators and multi-timeframe analysis (MA on D1, ATR on M30, Fractals on M5). The advisor includes flexible risk management settings (fixed lot, percentage of balance, risk level selection), as well as advanced trailing stop and break-even functions. The program has successfully passed testing and is recommended for trading gold futures and the XAU/USD pair. The advisor is versatile and suitable for trading various instruments and timeframes, allowing parameter optimization depending on market conditions.





1. General Concept and Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis Applies a Moving Average (MA) on the daily chart (D1) to accurately define the primary trend direction.

Uses the ATR indicator on the 30-minute chart (M30) for volatility analysis, excluding periods of low activity.

Additionally, it relies on Fractal signals on M5 for identifying the most promising entry points. Risk and Capital Management Fixed lot option (Fixed Lot) for certainty in trade size.

Alternatively, dynamic calculation of volume based on deposit size with risk level selection (low, medium, or high).

Built-in margin requirement check and automatic reduction of lot size in case of insufficient margin. Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit Settings Configured SL/TP levels in pips for maximum trade control.

Trailing stop option, which tracks price movement and automatically adjusts the stop loss after profit is reached.

Break-even function to move the position to the entry point with a small offset, minimizing risks. Additional Parameters Maximum spread limitation to filter out volatile or illiquid market conditions.

Trade history visualization on the chart with entry/exit arrows and profit/loss information. Testing Convenience The advisor works correctly in testing mode (OnTester), providing overall profit/loss for optimization purposes.

It is recommended to conduct testing on historical data to fine-tune the parameters.

2. Advisor Parameters and Their Purpose

Below are the input parameters (Inputs) and their brief descriptions.

Group: MA ATR Fractals Strategy

MAPeriodD1 (default: 200)

Moving Average period on the daily chart (D1); the larger the value, the more global the trend is considered. MAMethod (default: MODE_SMA)

The method for calculating the moving average (SMA, EMA, etc.). MAPriceApplied (default: PRICE_CLOSE)

The price used for MA calculation (close price, open price, median, etc.). ATRPeriodM30 (default: 14)

The ATR period on the M30 chart for volatility assessment. ATRMultiplier (default: 1.0)

Multiplier to strengthen or weaken the volatility filter. FractalPeriodM5 (default: 5)

The Fractals indicator period on M5 for identifying local extremes.

Group: Lot & Risk Settings

LotMode (default: LOT MODE PERCENTAGE) LOT MODE FIXED – Fixed lot (uses the FixedLotSize parameter).

LOT MODE PERCENTAGE – Lot is calculated as a percentage of the deposit, with a risk level selection. FixedLotSize (default: 0.01)

Fixed lot size, valid only with LOT MODE FIXED. RiskLevel (default: RISK MEDIUM) RISK LOW – Conservative risk (1% of deposit).

RISK MEDIUM – Moderate risk (2%).

RISK HIGH – Aggressive risk (5%).

Group: StopLoss & TakeProfit

StopLossPoints (default: 2800)

Stop loss size in pips (calculated from the opening price). TakeProfitPoints (default: 400)

Take profit size in pips (also from the opening price).

Group: Trailing and BreakEven

EnableTrailingStop (default: false)

Enables/disables the trailing stop feature. TrailingStartPoints (default: 150)

Profit level (in pips) at which the trailing stop is activated. TrailingStopPoints (default: 100)

Distance from the current price to the stop loss during trailing. TrailingStepPoints (default: 50)

The minimum step (in pips) for changing the distance from the price to SL so the advisor updates the stop loss. EnableBreakEven (default: false)

Enables/disables the break-even feature. BreakEvenStartPoints (default: 100)

Profit (in pips) at which the break-even is activated. BreakEvenOffsetPoints (default: 20)

The offset from the entry price to which the stop loss is moved into break-even.

Group: Additional Settings

MaxSpreadPoints (default: 300)

The maximum allowed spread in pips. If the spread exceeds this value, new trades will not be opened. MagicNumber (default: 33)

Unique identifier for the advisor to distinguish its positions from others. TradeComment (default: "GoldenEagleAI")

Comment for trades that will be visible in the "History" and "Trade" windows.

Group: Market Validation Extras

EnableShowHistoryDeals (default: true)

Show trade history on the chart? ColorBuyDeals (default: clrLime)

The color of labels/arrows on the chart for Buy trades. ColorSellDeals (default: clrRed)

The color of labels/arrows for Sell trades. FontSizeForDeals (default: 10)

The font size for text hints on closed trades.

3. Recommendations for Use

Choosing Timeframe and Instrument

The advisor is ideal for trading gold futures and the XAU/USD pair. However, you can test different currency pairs and timeframes, optimizing the parameters for the specific market. Parameter Optimization

Use the strategy tester and optimization function in MetaTrader 5. Adjust MAPeriodD1, ATRPeriodM30, and FractalPeriodM5 for the market specifics. Also, tweak StopLossPoints and TakeProfitPoints depending on the instrument's volatility. Risk Management

For a small deposit or conservative trading, use RISK LOW or a small fixed lot. For more aggressive trading, use RISK HIGH, but be prepared for higher risks. Spread Control

The MaxSpreadPoints parameter helps avoid costly entries during sharp spread expansions (e.g., during news events). Demo Account Testing

Test the advisor on a demo account to ensure the settings align with your expectations and broker's conditions.

4. Advantages

Multi-Timeframe Analysis helps filter out false signals using multiple timeframes.

helps filter out false signals using multiple timeframes. Convenient Trailing Stop and Break-Even protect your profit and preserve capital.

protect your profit and preserve capital. Flexible Money Management System (fixed lot or percentage of balance with three risk levels).

(fixed lot or percentage of balance with three risk levels). Trade Visualization on the Chart simplifies analysis and clearly demonstrates entry and exit points.

5. Disclaimer

The advisor does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate the risk of loss of funds.

Past performance is not indicative of future returns.

Always use funds you are willing to lose and adhere to risk management principles.

6. Conclusion

Golden Eagle Pro EA

is the ideal solution for traders who use automated strategies with flexible risk management and multi-timeframe analysis. Adjust the parameters to suit your trading style and conduct thorough testing on historical data and demo accounts before moving to live trading.

For further questions or recommendations on parameter optimization, you can contact the author via private messages on MQL5.com. We wish you successful and safe trading!



