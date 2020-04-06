DESCRIPTION

ATR Grid Trader Pro – Automatic Volatility-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

ATR Grid Trader Pro is a multifunctional automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines innovative grid trading technology with advanced volatility analysis based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This powerful trading robot opens buy trades during low volatility and sell trades during high volatility. In Grid Trading mode, it places additional orders at predefined steps to maximize profitability. The EA efficiently uses market fluctuations and adapts to various trading instruments, including Forex, precious metals (Gold, Silver), energy commodities (WTI & Brent Oil), and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum). It automatically identifies optimal entry points based on volatility and manages risks through multiple built-in protection mechanisms.

KEY FEATURES

ATR Volatility-Based Trading – Advanced algorithm calculates the Average True Range (ATR) on the selected timeframe and compares it with upper (ATR_HighThreshold) and lower (ATR_LowThreshold) thresholds to identify optimal trading conditions.

Distance-Controlled Grid Trading – When the grid function (UseGrid) is enabled, the EA places additional orders at a specified step (GridStep), maintaining a minimum distance between orders (MinGridDistance) for efficient use of price fluctuations.

Max Grid Orders Limitation – The MaxGridOrders parameter controls the maximum number of simultaneously open positions to manage risk and prevent overtrading.

Flexible Money Management – Choose between a fixed lot size (Lot_Size) or automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of your deposit (UseRiskPercent and RiskPercent) for consistent risk management.

Trade Direction Control – Select trading direction: buy only (DIRECTION_BUY), sell only (DIRECTION_SELL), or both directions simultaneously (DIRECTION_BOTH).

Comprehensive Capital Protection – Built-in mechanisms include customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits, and Break Even to move positions to breakeven.

Daily Trading Limits – DailyLimit and MaxOrdersPerDay parameters restrict the number of trades per day to prevent overactivity and reduce cumulative risk.

Time Between Trades Control – MinutesBetweenTrades prevents opening trades too frequently, filtering false signals in noisy market conditions.

SUPPORTED MARKETS & INSTRUMENTS

Forex pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, and other major pairs with high liquidity.

Precious metals: XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver) – optimal for clear trends and clean volatility reversals.

Energy commodities: WTI (Oil), Brent (Oil), Natural Gas – perform well due to high volatility and clear price movements.

Cryptocurrencies: BTC/USD (Bitcoin), ETH/USD (Ethereum), LTC/USD (Litecoin), and other major crypto pairs – perform exceptionally well due to high volatility, clear trends, and 24/5 trading.

TRADING LOGIC & METHODOLOGY

ATR-Based Volatility Analysis – On every tick or new candle, the EA retrieves the Average True Range value, normalizes it relative to the current price, and evaluates conditions for opening trades.

Grid Orders with Distance Management – After the first trade, the EA places additional orders at the GridStep distance, respecting MinGridDistance and MaxGridOrders.

Protective Levels – Stop Loss and Take Profit are set in points; 0 disables the function for flexible management.

Trailing Stop & Break Even Management – Trailing Stop protects profits by moving the stop-loss along the price; Break Even moves the position to breakeven after reaching the target profit.

Risk Control via Money Management – MaxSpread verification, lot calculation based on account percentage, and margin protection via automatic volume adjustment.

Daily Limits & Timing Control – MaxOrdersPerDay restricts the number of trades per day, and MinutesBetweenTrades ensures minimum intervals between trades.

ATR SETTINGS

ATR_Period – ATR calculation period (default 14, recommended 10–21)

ATR_HighThreshold – Upper volatility threshold for SELL signals (default 0.0015)

ATR_LowThreshold – Lower volatility threshold for BUY signals (default 0.0007)

TimeFrame – Timeframe for ATR calculation and trading (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

TRADING DIRECTION

TradeDirection – DIRECTION_BOTH, DIRECTION_BUY, DIRECTION_SELL

STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT PARAMETERS

StopLoss – Stop-loss in points (default 1000; 0 disables)

TakeProfit – Take-profit in points (default 885; 0 disables)

TRAILING STOP & BREAK EVEN

TrailingStop – Enable dynamic trailing stop (default true)

TrailingStart – Minimum profit in points to activate trailing (default 350)

TrailingDistance – Trailing stop distance from current price (default 72)

TrailingStep – Minimum step for trailing optimization (default 99)

BreakEven – Enable Break Even function (default true)

BreakEvenStart – Minimum profit to activate Break Even (default 118)

BreakEvenOffset – Stop-loss offset from entry for Break Even (default 41)

TRADING RULES

MaxSpread – Maximum spread in points to open trades (default 12)

MagicNumber – Unique identifier for EA trades (default 777)

TradeComment – Comment for each trade (default “ATR Grid”)

Lot_Size – Fixed lot size if UseRiskPercent=false (default 0.01)

GRID TRADING SETTINGS

UseGrid – Enable grid trading (default true)

GridStep – Grid step in points (default 155)

MinGridDistance – Minimum distance between grid orders (default 174)

MaxGridOrders – Max orders in one grid direction (default 3)

MinutesBetweenTrades – Minimum interval between orders (default 36)

DailyLimit – Enable daily trading limit (default true)

MaxOrdersPerDay – Maximum trades per day (default 3)

RISK MANAGEMENT

UseRiskPercent – Use percentage-based lot sizing (default false)

RiskPercent – Account balance percentage per trade (default 1.0%)

MONITORING PANEL

The built-in panel tracks: trading status (active/inactive), ATR values relative to thresholds, open grid orders, daily trades, total profit/loss, trailing stop & Break Even status, and last trade time.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Optimize ATR parameters – Adapt ATR_Period, ATR_HighThreshold, ATR_LowThreshold per instrument for maximum performance.

Adjust grid trading – Increase GridStep and MinGridDistance for volatile instruments (cryptos); use standard values for calm pairs (EUR/USD).

Enable protective features – Set TrailingStop=true and BreakEven=true.

Start conservatively – Begin with low MaxGridOrders (1–2) and gradually increase.

Broker-specific considerations – Spread, execution speed, and minimum requirements affect performance.

Test on demo – At least 2–4 weeks in Strategy Tester before live trading.

Recommended initial deposit – Minimum $100, optimal $500–$1000 for comfortable trading.

CONSERVATIVE SETTINGS (Low Risk, Stable Results)

ATR_Period: 14

ATR_HighThreshold: 0.0020

ATR_LowThreshold: 0.0008

GridStep: 200–250 points

MaxGridOrders: 2

StopLoss: 200–300 points

TakeProfit: 300–400 points

MaxOrdersPerDay: 2–3

UseRiskPercent: false, Lot_Size: 0.01

Suitable for traders seeking minimal risk and stable results. Signals are less frequent but more reliable.

AGGRESSIVE SETTINGS (High Risk, More Opportunities)

ATR_Period: 10

ATR_HighThreshold: 0.0012

ATR_LowThreshold: 0.0005

GridStep: 100–150 points

MaxGridOrders: 5–6

StopLoss: 100–150 points

TakeProfit: 150–200 points

MaxOrdersPerDay: 5–10

UseRiskPercent: true, RiskPercent: 2–3%

Suitable for experienced traders. More signals and opportunities; requires careful risk control.

ACCOUNT & BROKER SUPPORT

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 account types: ECN, STP, MM, PAMM, demo. Supports both netting and hedging accounts with automatic margin mode detection.

ADVANTAGES OVER OTHER EAs

ATR + Grid Combination – Unique system combining ATR volatility analysis with classical grid strategy.

High signal accuracy – Objective evaluation of volatility excludes subjective decisions.

Comprehensive risk management – Multi-layer protection via Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break Even, and lot sizing.

Flexible configuration – 25+ parameters for any market condition, instrument, or trading style.

Market adaptability – Dynamic ATR thresholds adjust automatically to current volatility.

Universality – Works on Forex, metals, energy, crypto, and all major timeframes.

Trade frequency control – Built-in filters prevent overtrading.

No false signals – Trades only when volatility conditions are confirmed.

CONCLUSION

ATR Grid Trader Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines ATR-based volatility analysis with proven grid trading. Optimized for efficient market fluctuation usage, it includes a comprehensive risk management system.

Built-in protections (Trailing Stop, Break Even, daily limits) ensure capital safety. Flexible configuration allows adaptation to any trading condition or preference.

Whether trading Forex, metals, energy, or crypto on any timeframe, ATR Grid Trader Pro delivers objective, volatility-based trading with full risk control.

Take your trading to the next level with ATR Grid Trader Pro – the intelligent solution for automated grid trading with volatility analysis!