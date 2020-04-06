ATR Grid Trader Pro

ATR Grid Trader Pro – Automatic Volatility-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

DESCRIPTION

ATR Grid Trader Pro is a multifunctional automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines innovative grid trading technology with advanced volatility analysis based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This powerful trading robot opens buy trades during low volatility and sell trades during high volatility. In Grid Trading mode, it places additional orders at predefined steps to maximize profitability. The EA efficiently uses market fluctuations and adapts to various trading instruments, including Forex, precious metals (Gold, Silver), energy commodities (WTI & Brent Oil), and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum). It automatically identifies optimal entry points based on volatility and manages risks through multiple built-in protection mechanisms.

KEY FEATURES

ATR Volatility-Based Trading – Advanced algorithm calculates the Average True Range (ATR) on the selected timeframe and compares it with upper (ATR_HighThreshold) and lower (ATR_LowThreshold) thresholds to identify optimal trading conditions.

Distance-Controlled Grid Trading – When the grid function (UseGrid) is enabled, the EA places additional orders at a specified step (GridStep), maintaining a minimum distance between orders (MinGridDistance) for efficient use of price fluctuations.

Max Grid Orders Limitation – The MaxGridOrders parameter controls the maximum number of simultaneously open positions to manage risk and prevent overtrading.

Flexible Money Management – Choose between a fixed lot size (Lot_Size) or automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of your deposit (UseRiskPercent and RiskPercent) for consistent risk management.

Trade Direction Control – Select trading direction: buy only (DIRECTION_BUY), sell only (DIRECTION_SELL), or both directions simultaneously (DIRECTION_BOTH).

Comprehensive Capital Protection – Built-in mechanisms include customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits, and Break Even to move positions to breakeven.

Daily Trading Limits – DailyLimit and MaxOrdersPerDay parameters restrict the number of trades per day to prevent overactivity and reduce cumulative risk.

Time Between Trades Control – MinutesBetweenTrades prevents opening trades too frequently, filtering false signals in noisy market conditions.

SUPPORTED MARKETS & INSTRUMENTS

  • Forex pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, and other major pairs with high liquidity.

  • Precious metals: XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver) – optimal for clear trends and clean volatility reversals.

  • Energy commodities: WTI (Oil), Brent (Oil), Natural Gas – perform well due to high volatility and clear price movements.

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTC/USD (Bitcoin), ETH/USD (Ethereum), LTC/USD (Litecoin), and other major crypto pairs – perform exceptionally well due to high volatility, clear trends, and 24/5 trading.

TRADING LOGIC & METHODOLOGY

ATR-Based Volatility Analysis – On every tick or new candle, the EA retrieves the Average True Range value, normalizes it relative to the current price, and evaluates conditions for opening trades.

Grid Orders with Distance Management – After the first trade, the EA places additional orders at the GridStep distance, respecting MinGridDistance and MaxGridOrders.

Protective Levels – Stop Loss and Take Profit are set in points; 0 disables the function for flexible management.

Trailing Stop & Break Even Management – Trailing Stop protects profits by moving the stop-loss along the price; Break Even moves the position to breakeven after reaching the target profit.

Risk Control via Money Management – MaxSpread verification, lot calculation based on account percentage, and margin protection via automatic volume adjustment.

Daily Limits & Timing Control – MaxOrdersPerDay restricts the number of trades per day, and MinutesBetweenTrades ensures minimum intervals between trades.

ATR SETTINGS

  • ATR_Period – ATR calculation period (default 14, recommended 10–21)

  • ATR_HighThreshold – Upper volatility threshold for SELL signals (default 0.0015)

  • ATR_LowThreshold – Lower volatility threshold for BUY signals (default 0.0007)

  • TimeFrame – Timeframe for ATR calculation and trading (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

TRADING DIRECTION

  • TradeDirection – DIRECTION_BOTH, DIRECTION_BUY, DIRECTION_SELL

STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT PARAMETERS

  • StopLoss – Stop-loss in points (default 1000; 0 disables)

  • TakeProfit – Take-profit in points (default 885; 0 disables)

TRAILING STOP & BREAK EVEN

  • TrailingStop – Enable dynamic trailing stop (default true)

  • TrailingStart – Minimum profit in points to activate trailing (default 350)

  • TrailingDistance – Trailing stop distance from current price (default 72)

  • TrailingStep – Minimum step for trailing optimization (default 99)

  • BreakEven – Enable Break Even function (default true)

  • BreakEvenStart – Minimum profit to activate Break Even (default 118)

  • BreakEvenOffset – Stop-loss offset from entry for Break Even (default 41)

TRADING RULES

  • MaxSpread – Maximum spread in points to open trades (default 12)

  • MagicNumber – Unique identifier for EA trades (default 777)

  • TradeComment – Comment for each trade (default “ATR Grid”)

  • Lot_Size – Fixed lot size if UseRiskPercent=false (default 0.01)

GRID TRADING SETTINGS

  • UseGrid – Enable grid trading (default true)

  • GridStep – Grid step in points (default 155)

  • MinGridDistance – Minimum distance between grid orders (default 174)

  • MaxGridOrders – Max orders in one grid direction (default 3)

  • MinutesBetweenTrades – Minimum interval between orders (default 36)

  • DailyLimit – Enable daily trading limit (default true)

  • MaxOrdersPerDay – Maximum trades per day (default 3)

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • UseRiskPercent – Use percentage-based lot sizing (default false)

  • RiskPercent – Account balance percentage per trade (default 1.0%)

MONITORING PANEL

The built-in panel tracks: trading status (active/inactive), ATR values relative to thresholds, open grid orders, daily trades, total profit/loss, trailing stop & Break Even status, and last trade time.

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Optimize ATR parameters – Adapt ATR_Period, ATR_HighThreshold, ATR_LowThreshold per instrument for maximum performance.

  • Adjust grid trading – Increase GridStep and MinGridDistance for volatile instruments (cryptos); use standard values for calm pairs (EUR/USD).

  • Enable protective features – Set TrailingStop=true and BreakEven=true.

  • Start conservatively – Begin with low MaxGridOrders (1–2) and gradually increase.

  • Broker-specific considerations – Spread, execution speed, and minimum requirements affect performance.

  • Test on demo – At least 2–4 weeks in Strategy Tester before live trading.

  • Recommended initial deposit – Minimum $100, optimal $500–$1000 for comfortable trading.

CONSERVATIVE SETTINGS (Low Risk, Stable Results)

  • ATR_Period: 14

  • ATR_HighThreshold: 0.0020

  • ATR_LowThreshold: 0.0008

  • GridStep: 200–250 points

  • MaxGridOrders: 2

  • StopLoss: 200–300 points

  • TakeProfit: 300–400 points

  • MaxOrdersPerDay: 2–3

  • UseRiskPercent: false, Lot_Size: 0.01

Suitable for traders seeking minimal risk and stable results. Signals are less frequent but more reliable.

AGGRESSIVE SETTINGS (High Risk, More Opportunities)

  • ATR_Period: 10

  • ATR_HighThreshold: 0.0012

  • ATR_LowThreshold: 0.0005

  • GridStep: 100–150 points

  • MaxGridOrders: 5–6

  • StopLoss: 100–150 points

  • TakeProfit: 150–200 points

  • MaxOrdersPerDay: 5–10

  • UseRiskPercent: true, RiskPercent: 2–3%

Suitable for experienced traders. More signals and opportunities; requires careful risk control.

ACCOUNT & BROKER SUPPORT

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 account types: ECN, STP, MM, PAMM, demo. Supports both netting and hedging accounts with automatic margin mode detection.

ADVANTAGES OVER OTHER EAs

  • ATR + Grid Combination – Unique system combining ATR volatility analysis with classical grid strategy.

  • High signal accuracy – Objective evaluation of volatility excludes subjective decisions.

  • Comprehensive risk management – Multi-layer protection via Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break Even, and lot sizing.

  • Flexible configuration – 25+ parameters for any market condition, instrument, or trading style.

  • Market adaptability – Dynamic ATR thresholds adjust automatically to current volatility.

  • Universality – Works on Forex, metals, energy, crypto, and all major timeframes.

  • Trade frequency control – Built-in filters prevent overtrading.

  • No false signals – Trades only when volatility conditions are confirmed.

CONCLUSION

ATR Grid Trader Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines ATR-based volatility analysis with proven grid trading. Optimized for efficient market fluctuation usage, it includes a comprehensive risk management system.

Built-in protections (Trailing Stop, Break Even, daily limits) ensure capital safety. Flexible configuration allows adaptation to any trading condition or preference.

Whether trading Forex, metals, energy, or crypto on any timeframe, ATR Grid Trader Pro delivers objective, volatility-based trading with full risk control.

Take your trading to the next level with ATR Grid Trader Pro – the intelligent solution for automated grid trading with volatility analysis!

Recommended products
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
The VR Black Box trading robot is based on the popular and time-tested trend following strategy. Over the course of several years, it has been improved on live trading accounts through regular updates and the introduction of new ideas. Thanks to this, VR Black Box has become a powerful and unique trading robot that can impress both beginners and experienced traders. In order to get acquainted with the robot and evaluate its effectiveness, it is enough to install it on a demo account and observe
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Automated Trading System Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Missy Fab MT5? Market Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading powered by built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Layer Grid
Dominic Mbothu
Experts
Layer Grid Expert Advisor – Full Product Description  SECTION 1: Executive Overview A System Built on Structure, Intelligence, and Adaptability Layer Grid is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand more than just automation—they seek systems rooted in structure, refined through intelligence, and proven through real-world consistency. Unlike mass-market EAs built on rigid, outdated templates, Layer Grid is a living algorithm, designed to evolve with the markets it enga
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Golden Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
Golden Eagle Pro EA Brief Description Golden Eagle Pro EA  is a powerful automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, using a combination of multiple indicators and multi-timeframe analysis (MA on D1, ATR on M30, Fractals on M5). The advisor includes flexible risk management settings (fixed lot, percentage of balance, risk level selection), as well as advanced trailing stop and break-even functions. The program has successfully passed testing and is recommended for trading gold futures and
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Elliott Wave EA  Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper — Automated Advisor for Precise Scalping Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform that combines candlestick pattern analysis with signal filtering through the Stochastic oscillator. This approach allows for identifying the most accurate entry points, minimizing risks, and avoiding false signals. The advisor is ideal for trading on short timeframes like M5 and can be used on instruments such as gold, currency pairs, and indi
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Golden Scalper EA – Automated Scalping Expert Advisor with Candlestick Pattern Analysis for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Golden Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in high-frequency trading and scalping with maximum efficiency and minimal risk. The EA uses advanced algorithms for analyzing candlestick patterns and filtering signals via a Moving Average (MA) to accurately determine entry points. Golden Scalper EA combines powerful analytics
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro is a multifunctional automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade popular currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), precious metals (Gold/XAUUSD), oil (WTI, Brent), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD and others). The EA is based on the principle of “Super Signals” which identify local highs and lows (potential reversal or correction points) on the selected timeframe. The EA automatically opens trades when a buy or sell s
Renko Trading Bot EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Renko Trading Bot EA – Automated Renko Chart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Renko Trading Bot EA is a professional automated trading system based on the Renko chart methodology, originally described by Japanese traders in the early 20th century. This expert advisor identifies and trades Renko wave patterns with high precision, offering traders a reliable tool for price-action-based Renko brick analysis. The system builds Renko charts using a proprietary algorithm that focuses exclus
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System Description Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system. Key Features Multi-Indicator Trading System Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages RSI (Relative Strength
Strategy Constructor Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Strategy Constructor Pro - Universal Strategy Constructor with Multiple Indicators for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Strategy Constructor Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that provides the ability to assemble and customize trading strategies based on a wide range of technical indicators and classical candlestick patterns. Developed with modern requirements for automated trading in the Forex and CFD markets in mind, it provides flexible risk management and o
Goldix EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Advisor Description Goldix EA is designed for automated trading on any currency instruments, with a particular focus on gold trading (XAUUSD). It is based on a combined logic of Keltner Channel and EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicators, supplemented by flexible risk management settings and a built-in trailing stop. The advisor can operate at any time, and if necessary, trading can be limited to specific hours using a special time filter. 1. Key Features and Operating Logic 1. Combination
Grid Master Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Grid Master Pro – A Universal Expert Advisor for Grid Trading. Grid Master Pro is a flexible and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a reliable grid trading strategy (Grid Trading) across a wide range of instruments. It performs well when trading major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), precious metals (XAUUSD/gold), commodities (oil: Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). The EA comes with a convenient monitoring panel and offers extensive fun
Pivot Levels Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
1 (1)
Experts
Pivot Levels Pro – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Pivot Levels Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and plots various types of Pivot levels (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie, DeMark) and executes trades based on them. The EA integrates a powerful position management logic (Grid algorithm, trailing stop, break-even function) with an intuitive statistics panel displaying daily, weekly, monthly, and overall profit. Trading history is v
MACD Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
MACD Trader Pro is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines the proven MACD strategy with an effective Grid Trading system. The EA is designed for automated trading on financial markets and demonstrates the best results on the GBPUSD currency pair, though it successfully trades all major instruments, including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, and other major pairs. The uniqueness of this EA lies in its intelligent approach to analyzing market signals and
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   – A Powerful Expert Advisor for Professional Grid Trading Based on Bollinger Bands Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   is a powerful expert advisor designed for professional grid trading using the   Bollinger Bands   indicator. It combines   flexible risk parameter settings, intelligent position management, advanced Trailing Stop features, BreakEven functionality , as well as   daily trading limits and profitability statistics . The expert advisor automatically detects entr
Range Breakout Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Range Breakout Trader Pro: An Innovative Trading Strategy with Multiple Orders and Automatic Distance Calculation Description Range Breakout Trader Pro is a modern trading strategy for MetaTrader 5, specializing in using price range breakouts with automatic order placement and management. This advanced expert advisor is designed for traders who want to effectively implement range breakout strategies with maximum automation. The advisor places orders considering various market conditions and risk
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA Description The Expert Advisor (EA) automatically trades based on harmonic patterns — popular technical analysis figures first introduced by Harold McKinley Gartley and later systematized and expanded by Scott Carney, the author of patterns such as Bat, Crab, Shark, Deep Crab, and Alternate Bat. The robot recognizes and works with the following patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Cypher, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat, AB=CD, Three Drives. Patterns are formed
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review