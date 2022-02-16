Elastic Grid MT5
- Experts
- Aliaksandr Charkes
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 18 October 2024
- Activations: 10
Below is a list of links to basic descriptions of the main features:
- The Expert Advisor can be run simultaneously on any currency pairs or even on the same one with different settings. Each of its orders and positions are marked with an individual comment in which there is both the price of his opening and the name of its instrument. At the same time, you can add a trader's personal mark to the comment.
- The advisor is not afraid of any interruptions in work. With each new launch and unchanged settings, it picks up all of its orders and gives a report on what happened to them during its inactivity.
- The informational (and some trading) capabilities of the EA can be used in normal manual trading. At the same time, most of the information panels, buttons and notifications can be freely moved around the chart, some of them can be minimized and scaled, and for some they can be changed colors.
Its a "Must Have" tool for Grid Traders ! Complete in every aspect with efficient support from Developer