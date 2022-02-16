Elastic Grid MT5 is a multifunctional grid Expert Advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account) . The Expert Advisor can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, on any number of signs. It does not interfere with manual trading, trading of other Expert Advisors, or the operation of any indicators.





It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders, and for some situations it can be configured to control any other positions and orders. It has a powerful information system with which a trader can control not only his actions, but also the overall trading situation for the entire account.

Elastic Grid MT5 supports several different types of trading

Below is a list of links to basic descriptions of the main features:













Any of these types of trading can be run both separately and simultaneously with each other.

Additional Information:

The Expert Advisor can be run simultaneously on any currency pairs or even on the same one with different settings. Each of its orders and positions are marked with an individual comment in which there is both the price of his opening and the name of its instrument. At the same time, you can add a trader's personal mark to the comment.

The advisor is not afraid of any interruptions in work. With each new launch and unchanged settings, it picks up all of its orders and gives a report on what happened to them during its inactivity.

The informational (and some trading) capabilities of the EA can be used in normal manual trading. At the same time, most of the information panels, buttons and notifications can be freely moved around the chart, some of them can be minimized and scaled, and for some they can be changed colors.







