EA Black Lotus MT5

The EA uses two strategies, the first trend strategy the second reverse strategy can be enabled or disabled through the settings. The EA has been optimized for the last 10 years. The adviser uses a variety of indicators such as Bollinger Bands , Moving Average , Momentum with different settings for the most accurate signals.

To close positions, stop loss and take profit are used, as well as additional methods of order modifications.

Very easy to set up, does not require special knowledge. You can quickly start trading using the default settings. The robot is optimized for 15 currency pairs and does not need to be optimized.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31648

It is recommended to install the EA on one chart, you can enable and disable currencies in the settings. It does not use hedging, scalping, averaging, martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. If false, the current currency and timeframe are used.

- if set to, a multi-currency tester is used. If, the current currency and timeframe are used. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices) or Open price only (quick method on complete bars).





Pairs and timeframe

The EA is optimized for the following pairs:

EURGBP. EURUSD. USDJPY. GBPUSD. USDCHF. AUDUSD. EURAUD. EURCAD. EURJPY. EURCHF. USDCAD. AUDCAD. GBPJPY. CADJPY. GBPAUD.





Requirements and recommendations

The minimum balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs) is 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account.

Broker with five-digit quotes.

VPS.

Parameters

Run 1 strategy - if true, the first strategy is used;

if true, the first strategy is used; Run 2 strategy - if true, the second strategy is used;

if true, the second strategy is used; EURGBP - if true, the EURGBP currency is used;

- if true, the EURGBP currency is used; ...

GBPAUD - if true, the currency is GBPAUD;

- if true, the currency is GBPAUD; Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true , the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if , the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;

- lot size per User_Balance; Use_Risk_MM - risk based on free margin;

- risk based on free margin; Percentage_Risk - risk percentage;

- risk percentage; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk - false and Risk_MM - false);

- fixed lot (if Custom_Risk - false and Risk_MM - false); Adaptation of the lot for each symbols - if true , the lot adapts to every symbol (if a position is closed by stop loss, the loss will be the same for all currency pairs);

- if , the lot adapts to every symbol (if a position is closed by stop loss, the loss will be the same for all currency pairs); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Multi_Currency_BackTest - for backtest only:

- for backtest only: true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread EURGBP - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; ...

Max Spread GBPAUD - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop trade - disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

Trading within the week:

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday;

Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm);

Time to disable on Friday: