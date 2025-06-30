MACD Trader Pro
- Experts
- Vladimir Shumikhin
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 30 June 2025
- Activations: 10
MACD Trader Pro is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines the proven MACD strategy with an effective Grid Trading system. The EA is designed for automated trading on financial markets and demonstrates the best results on the GBPUSD currency pair, though it successfully trades all major instruments, including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, and other major pairs.
The uniqueness of this EA lies in its intelligent approach to analyzing market signals and constructing an adaptive grid of orders, which allows it to maximize profits in both trending and ranging market conditions. The Advisor works effectively with precious metals such as gold (XAUUSD) and silver (XAGUSD), energy commodities including WTI crude oil, Brent, natural gas, as well as cryptocurrencies like BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, and other digital assets. The system uses multiple filters and advanced capital protection algorithms to ensure stable trading.
Key Features and Advantages
Advanced MACD Strategy
The Advisor implements multiple signal types, including MACD line crossovers, zero-line crossovers, and a combined mode. Multi-timeframe analysis allows receiving signals from different intervals, while customizable indicator periods enable full MACD parameter tuning. Intelligent filtering eliminates false and weak signals, improving entry accuracy.
Grid Trading System
Adaptive averaging adds orders automatically during unfavorable price movements. Flexible grid step settings allow separate parameters for buy and sell orders. Progressive lot size increase uses a multiplier for scaling positions, while maximum risk control limits the number of simultaneous orders.
Intelligent Money Management
Automatic lot calculation is based on deposit size and specified risk level. Margin sufficiency checks reduce lot size automatically when funds are insufficient. Volume normalization ensures compliance with broker minimum lot steps, and maximum position size control protects against excessive risk.
Comprehensive Protection System
Trailing Stop provides dynamic stop-loss movement following profitable price action. Break Even moves positions to breakeven automatically after reaching a set profit level. Spread control allows trading only under acceptable market conditions, while time and distance filters prevent frequent market entries.
Detailed Parameter Description
MAIN SETTINGS
FirstOrderSize — Size of the initial order in lots
EnableAutolot — Enable automatic lot size calculation based on balance
AutolotDeposit — Deposit size in account currency for one lot calculation
SIGNALS
FastEMA — Period of fast exponential moving average for MACD
SlowEMA — Period of slow exponential moving average for MACD
SignalEMA — Period of MACD signal line
AppliedPrice — Price type for indicator calculation (Close, Open, High, Low)
MaxBars — Maximum number of bars for historical data analysis
SignalsType — Type of trading signals (line crossover, zero line, both)
SignalTimeframe — Timeframe for signal generation
FILTERS
MinTimeBuyOrders — Minimum time in minutes between buy orders
MinTimeSellOrders — Minimum time in minutes between sell orders
GRIDS SETTINGS
MinStepBuyOrders — Minimum step in points between buy orders
MinStepSellOrders — Minimum step in points between sell orders
OrderMultiplier — Multiplier to increase averaging order size
STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT
StopLossPoints — Stop loss size in points (0 disables)
TakeProfitPoints — Take profit size in points (0 disables)
TRAILING AND BREAKEVEN
EnableTrailingStop — Enable trailing stop
TrailingStartPoints — Profit in points to activate trailing
TrailingStopPoints — Distance from current price to trailing stop
TrailingStepPoints — Minimum step for trailing stop update
EnableBreakEven — Enable breakeven function
BreakEvenStartPoints — Profit in points to activate breakeven
BreakEvenOffsetPoints — Breakeven offset relative to entry price
PROTECTION SETTINGS
MaxSlippage — Maximum allowed slippage in points
MaxSpread — Maximum spread allowed for market entry
MaxOrders — Maximum number of simultaneous orders
MaxOrderSize — Maximum size of a single order in lots
OneOrderPerCandle — Restriction on one order per candle
ADVISOR SETTINGS
MagicNumber — Unique identifier for EA orders
OrderComment — Text comment for all orders
AllowBuy — Permission to open buy positions
AllowSell — Permission to open sell positions
AllowNewOrders — Permission to open new orders after closing
Technical Specifications
The Expert Advisor operates on the MetaTrader 5 platform using Market Execution order type. The recommended starting balance is at least $1,000 for comfortable trading. Recommended leverage is 1:500. The EA is compatible with both Netting and Hedging account types.
The algorithm analyzes MACD signals on the selected timeframe, applies trading filters based on time, distance, and spread, opens initial positions upon signal, builds a grid of orders during adverse price moves, manages open trades via trailing stop and breakeven, and closes positions upon reaching target levels.
Usage Recommendations
The EA is already optimized for the GBPUSD currency pair. For basic operation, enabling EnableTrailingStop and EnableBreakEven by setting them to true is sufficient. However, further optimization according to your broker’s conditions is advised, since factors such as spread, commissions, execution speed, and other trading specifics can vary widely.
Testing Conditions
The results presented do not constitute trading recommendations but demonstrate the EA’s potential under certain conditions.
Broker: RoboForex
Leverage: 1:500
Initial Balance: $1,000
Currency Pair: GBP/USD
IMPORTANT
Trading conditions such as spread, commissions, execution speed, and liquidity vary significantly among brokers, directly impacting the EA’s effectiveness and results.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Before using the EA on a live account, thoroughly test and optimize parameters according to your broker’s conditions. Consider differences in spreads, commissions, server times, account types, and execution speeds. Testing on a demo account is highly recommended, especially when switching brokers or trading instruments. Re-optimization is mandatory in such cases.
Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is intended for traders familiar with grid strategies and risk management principles. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Always test on a demo account and fully understand the risks before trading live.