MACD Trader Pro is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines the proven MACD strategy with an effective Grid Trading system. The EA is designed for automated trading on financial markets and demonstrates the best results on the GBPUSD currency pair, though it successfully trades all major instruments, including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, and other major pairs.

The uniqueness of this EA lies in its intelligent approach to analyzing market signals and constructing an adaptive grid of orders, which allows it to maximize profits in both trending and ranging market conditions. The Advisor works effectively with precious metals such as gold (XAUUSD) and silver (XAGUSD), energy commodities including WTI crude oil, Brent, natural gas, as well as cryptocurrencies like BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, and other digital assets. The system uses multiple filters and advanced capital protection algorithms to ensure stable trading.

Key Features and Advantages

Advanced MACD Strategy

The Advisor implements multiple signal types, including MACD line crossovers, zero-line crossovers, and a combined mode. Multi-timeframe analysis allows receiving signals from different intervals, while customizable indicator periods enable full MACD parameter tuning. Intelligent filtering eliminates false and weak signals, improving entry accuracy.

Grid Trading System

Adaptive averaging adds orders automatically during unfavorable price movements. Flexible grid step settings allow separate parameters for buy and sell orders. Progressive lot size increase uses a multiplier for scaling positions, while maximum risk control limits the number of simultaneous orders.

Intelligent Money Management

Automatic lot calculation is based on deposit size and specified risk level. Margin sufficiency checks reduce lot size automatically when funds are insufficient. Volume normalization ensures compliance with broker minimum lot steps, and maximum position size control protects against excessive risk.

Comprehensive Protection System

Trailing Stop provides dynamic stop-loss movement following profitable price action. Break Even moves positions to breakeven automatically after reaching a set profit level. Spread control allows trading only under acceptable market conditions, while time and distance filters prevent frequent market entries.

Detailed Parameter Description

MAIN SETTINGS

FirstOrderSize — Size of the initial order in lots

EnableAutolot — Enable automatic lot size calculation based on balance

AutolotDeposit — Deposit size in account currency for one lot calculation

SIGNALS

FastEMA — Period of fast exponential moving average for MACD

SlowEMA — Period of slow exponential moving average for MACD

SignalEMA — Period of MACD signal line

AppliedPrice — Price type for indicator calculation (Close, Open, High, Low)

MaxBars — Maximum number of bars for historical data analysis

SignalsType — Type of trading signals (line crossover, zero line, both)

SignalTimeframe — Timeframe for signal generation

FILTERS

MinTimeBuyOrders — Minimum time in minutes between buy orders

MinTimeSellOrders — Minimum time in minutes between sell orders

GRIDS SETTINGS

MinStepBuyOrders — Minimum step in points between buy orders

MinStepSellOrders — Minimum step in points between sell orders

OrderMultiplier — Multiplier to increase averaging order size

STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT

StopLossPoints — Stop loss size in points (0 disables)

TakeProfitPoints — Take profit size in points (0 disables)

TRAILING AND BREAKEVEN

EnableTrailingStop — Enable trailing stop

TrailingStartPoints — Profit in points to activate trailing

TrailingStopPoints — Distance from current price to trailing stop

TrailingStepPoints — Minimum step for trailing stop update

EnableBreakEven — Enable breakeven function

BreakEvenStartPoints — Profit in points to activate breakeven

BreakEvenOffsetPoints — Breakeven offset relative to entry price

PROTECTION SETTINGS

MaxSlippage — Maximum allowed slippage in points

MaxSpread — Maximum spread allowed for market entry

MaxOrders — Maximum number of simultaneous orders

MaxOrderSize — Maximum size of a single order in lots

OneOrderPerCandle — Restriction on one order per candle

ADVISOR SETTINGS

MagicNumber — Unique identifier for EA orders

OrderComment — Text comment for all orders

AllowBuy — Permission to open buy positions

AllowSell — Permission to open sell positions

AllowNewOrders — Permission to open new orders after closing

Technical Specifications

The Expert Advisor operates on the MetaTrader 5 platform using Market Execution order type. The recommended starting balance is at least $1,000 for comfortable trading. Recommended leverage is 1:500. The EA is compatible with both Netting and Hedging account types.

The algorithm analyzes MACD signals on the selected timeframe, applies trading filters based on time, distance, and spread, opens initial positions upon signal, builds a grid of orders during adverse price moves, manages open trades via trailing stop and breakeven, and closes positions upon reaching target levels.

Usage Recommendations

The EA is already optimized for the GBPUSD currency pair. For basic operation, enabling EnableTrailingStop and EnableBreakEven by setting them to true is sufficient. However, further optimization according to your broker’s conditions is advised, since factors such as spread, commissions, execution speed, and other trading specifics can vary widely.

Testing Conditions

The results presented do not constitute trading recommendations but demonstrate the EA’s potential under certain conditions.

Broker: RoboForex

Leverage: 1:500

Initial Balance: $1,000

Currency Pair: GBP/USD

IMPORTANT

Trading conditions such as spread, commissions, execution speed, and liquidity vary significantly among brokers, directly impacting the EA’s effectiveness and results.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Before using the EA on a live account, thoroughly test and optimize parameters according to your broker’s conditions. Consider differences in spreads, commissions, server times, account types, and execution speeds. Testing on a demo account is highly recommended, especially when switching brokers or trading instruments. Re-optimization is mandatory in such cases.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders familiar with grid strategies and risk management principles. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Always test on a demo account and fully understand the risks before trading live.